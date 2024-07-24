Paper Boat Creative/DigitalVision via Getty Images

DFI Retail Group Holdings (OTCPK:DFILF) (OTCPK:DFIHY) [D01:SP] is assigned a Buy investment rating. The company is a beneficiary of two key trends (health and convenience), and the stock is undervalued relative to its growth prospects.

I reviewed DFI Retail's 1H 2020 performance and previewed its 2H 2020 results in my prior August 18, 2020 update. DFILF was formerly known as Dairy Farm International prior to the company's corporate name change in May 2022.

My latest write-up draws attention to DFI Retail's growth outlook and valuation metrics. DFILF's convenience and health & beauty segments will benefit from growing demand for RTE (Ready-To-Eat) products and health supplements, respectively. The positive growth outlook for DFI Retail isn't adequately reflected in its valuation, as seen with its undemanding PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth) metric. This explains why I have revised my rating for DFI Retail from a Hold to a Buy.

Investors should know that they can deal in the company's shares on the Singapore Stock Exchange and the Over-The-Counter or OTC market. DFI Retail's OTC shares have modest trading liquidity. But the company's Singapore-listed shares boasted a three-month mean daily trading value of roughly $1 million, as per S&P Capital IQ data. DFI Retail's relatively more liquid Singapore-listed shares can be traded with US brokers such as Interactive Brokers.

Q1 Business Update Has Favorable Read-Throughs For 1H Results And Full-Year Guidance

DFI Retail is a retailer which operates various retail businesses in markets across Asia.

DFI Retail's Retail Network

DFI Retail's Corporate Website

As a Singapore-listed entity, DFI Retail reports its financial results twice every year, although it does have brief updates for Q1 and Q3. The company's upcoming 1H 2024 results announcement will be released on August 1. DFILF is likely to have performed well in the first half of this year, taking into consideration its recent disclosures.

Earlier in March this year, DFILF guided for an impressive +29% growth in its underlying profit from $155 million in FY 2023 to $200 million (mid-point of guidance) for FY 2024 as indicated in its results presentation slides.

In late May 2024, the company issued its Q1 2024 business update. With its latest quarterly performance disclosure, DFI Retail reiterated its full-year FY 2024 bottom-line guidance of $200 million, and revealed that its underlying profit rose by more than +60% YoY in Q1 2024.

DFILF's strong bottom-line expansion for the first quarter and the company's commitment to its prior full-year underlying profit guidance are encouraging.

Furthermore, the outlook for DFI Retail's key businesses is good, as detailed in the subsequent two sections of the article. I am referring to the company's health & beauty and convenience segments, which contributed 58% and 24% (source: results presentation) of its FY 2023 operating income excluding unallocated SG&A (Selling, General & Administrative) costs, respectively.

Health & Beauty Segment Benefits From Consumers' Focus On Health And Product Mix Optimization

The health & beauty unit for DFILF runs Guardian-branded pharmacies and Mannings-branded pharmacies in Southeast Asia and Greater China, respectively.

In its Q1 2024 business update, DFI Retail disclosed that its pre-tax earnings for the health & beauty segment "increased by around 20% in the quarter, driven by strong like-for-like sales growth, and improved gross margins."

Herbalife's "Asia Pacific Health Priority Survey 2023" found that more than three-quarters of people in the Asia-Pacific region have become "more health conscious as a result of the (COVID-19) pandemic." Specifically, these consumers in Asia have turned to "supplements" as one of the ways to improve their health.

As such, it shouldn't be a surprise that DFILF's health & beauty unit has benefited from a greater focus on health in Asia in the form of "strong like-for-like sales growth" as mentioned in its first quarter update.

The other driver of the good performance for DFI Retail's health & beauty segment is profitability improvement, as seen with an increase in gross profit margin. At its FY 2023 earnings briefing, DFILF noted that there is a "focus on healthy aging" with its product "assortments" which allows it to "leverage growth in this particular area at very strong returns."

It is possible to infer from the company's commentary that DFI Retail has optimized its product mix to offer items that have robust demand (e.g. aging-related products) and high margins.

Convenience Segment Is Leveraging On The Growing Popularity Of Ready-To-Eat Offerings

DFI Retail's convenience segment operates 7-Eleven convenience stores in Greater China and Singapore. The company specifically highlighted in its first quarter business update that "strong like-for-like sales performance, particularly in non-cigarette categories" led to a jump in the convenience business' earnings by more than +100% YoY in Q1.

Food industry news portal FoodNavigator published an article on August 22, 2023 citing the results of a survey conducted in June last year indicating that a reasonably high proportion or 45% of Japanese consumers buy "ready-to-eat (RTE) lunch boxes sold at convenience stores."

It will be safe to assume that this is also an emerging trend in many parts of the world outside Japan. As more families have both parents working full-time and time becomes an increasingly valued commodity, demand for RTE offerings at convenience stores is growing.

DFI Retail mentioned at the company's FY 2023 earnings call that it has been introducing a wider variety of "quick service meals" (RTE offerings) and growing "coffee revenue" (which boasts an "attractive margin") for its convenience store business operations.

In other words, DFILF has been capitalizing on the RTE growth trend, and this has translated into significant growth in its profit for the convenience segment.

It is natural to think that DFI Retail's convenience segment top line has expanded, as a growing number of consumers purchase RTE products at its convenience stores. At the same time, the profitability of DFILF's convenience segment has been enhanced by growing sales contribution from higher-margin RTE and coffee products.

Valuation Analysis

The Price-to-Earning Growth or PEG metric suggests that the company's growth prospects aren't fully appreciated by the market.

The current consensus FY 2023-2026 underlying earnings CAGR estimate for DFI Retail is +22% as per S&P Capital IQ. This seems reasonable considering the company's FY 2024 bottom-line growth guidance of +29% and the fact that it is a beneficiary of emerging trends like consumers' focus on utilizing health supplements to boost their well-being, and an increase in demand for RTE meals driven by the desire for convenience.

In contrast, DFI Retail currently trades at a consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of 12 times. This translates into an undemanding PEG ratio of 0.55 times for the stock.

Variant View

DFILF's actual financial results might be below expectations under specific downside scenarios.

If the health and RTE trends lose momentum in Asia due to a shift in consumer habits, DFI Retail's health & beauty and convenience segments could possibly grow at a slower pace.

Stiffer competition posed by other pharmacies and convenience store operators in Asia might lead to a more moderate rate of revenue growth and weaker margins for DFILF.

Concluding Thoughts

I believe that DFI Retail is a play on secular trends relating to health and convenience. The stock's current low-teens forward P/E doesn't do justice to its growth outlook. As such, I rate DFI Retail as a Buy now.

