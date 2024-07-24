Alvin Man

Air Canada (ACDVF, AC:CA) issued preliminary second quarter results and adjusted its full-year guidance on the 22nd of July. We are currently seeing airlines being downbeat on the second half of the year. It appears that overcapacity is putting significantly more pressure on unit revenues than initially expected. At the same time, capacity plans cannot be fully executed due to a shortage of airplanes. In this report, I will be discussing the downward revision for the full-year guidance for Air Canada and how this affects my rating and price target for the stock.

Air Canada posted preliminary second quarter results with revenues increasing to $5.5 billion CAD, indicating around 1.3% growth in revenues and that most definitely is not favorable growth as capacity grew 6.5%. What we see at Air Canada is something that we see with many airlines at this point. That is, that capacity is being added to keep the top-line stable with some remote hopes that unit costs will decrease. However, cost profiles have significantly increased over the past year or two. We are actually seeing that to get a significant ramp down in unit costs, capacity needs to be added at a rate at which unit revenues will fall through. When airlines rebuilt capacity, every airline was ironclad on their commitment that they would be rebuilding in a cost-efficient way and add capacity in line with market demand. Fast-forward two years later, and we see that airlines have deviated from that path and are now seeing the consequences of that as margins are contracting.

The operating margins for the quarter also show that, with profit falling more than 40% to $466 million CAD with margins of 8.4% compared to 14.8% last year. Those juicy margins that airlines wanted to become the standard are gone. Adjusted EBITDA dropped nearly 25% to $914 million CAD. So, we see that revenues were more or less stable and margins still contracted significantly, pointing at an inflated cost balance. In August, when Air Canada reports its earnings, we will see how the costs have developed, but it is rather clear that airlines including Air Canada are facing significant cost inflation that can no longer be carried by the consumer.

Boeing and Airbus currently cannot deliver airplanes according to contracted schedules, and that is affecting capacity growth. At the same time, I also believe that airlines are less eager to increase capacity at this point as it would pose a significant pressure on unit revenues, which are already difficult to stabilize. As a result, Air Canada now expects capacity to grow 5.5 to 6.5 percent, compared to earlier expectations of 6 to 8 percent. A positive update was provided for the unit costs which are now expected to be up by 2.5 to 3.5 percent whereas the upper range previously was expected to be up 4.5%. However, the combination of unit revenue pressure and lower capacity growth is impacting EBITDA, which is now expected to be $600 million CAD to $800 million CAD lower, signaling an 18.4% reduction in EBITDA.

I added the forward projections into the evoX stock screener developed by our Investing Group. We are seeing quite a decrease from our previous stock price target of $19.83. Driven by a 9.4% decrease in EBITDA between 2024 and 2026 and 12.9% in 2024, the projected prices have come down quite significantly. Currently, I am projecting a price target of $15.09 which is a 24% reduction in the price target compared to my previous assessment. This is in part also driven by a significantly lower free cash flow generation. In essence, what we are seeing is that the levels of profitability seen in 2023 were previously expected to be seen again by 2025, but are now no longer expected to be reached by 2026. I am maintaining my buy rating for the stock as there should still be 27% upside. However, if we see any more headwinds, even that upside might evaporate.

Airlines, including Air Canada, are currently seeing that the unit revenues are not holding up as strongly as initially expected. While Q1 and Q2 were still decent, the balance of the year is looking significantly more challenging. Airlines have significantly inflated their cost profiles to expand capacity. They are now seeing that the unit revenues are softening, which provides a pressure on margins, and that pressure is rather brutal as we see high costs and the unit pricing falling through. For Air Canada, I am maintaining my buy rating, but we have significantly trimmed our price target.

