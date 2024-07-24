sorn340/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) is the most expensive stock in my Deep Value Returns portfolio. And I'm extremely valuation conscientious. But I believe that Samsara is exceptional. The asking price is worth every penny.

I know you'd expected me to say this. Or that this is unjustified. Or something of the sort. And these are all true.

Meanwhile, the market is pushing back against a lot of SaaS stocks due to their valuation.

And this makes sense. Superficially, IOT isn't cheap at 15x this year's sales. But this metric nearly entirely disregards so much of its prospects. For one, it doesn't even consider the fact that this business is already generated solid free cash flows, despite growing at 30% CAGR.

Indeed, on the back of IOT's earnings results, on the 7th of June I said,

Here's the thing, I know from experience how the next one to two weeks will unfold. The stock will sell-off. It will stabilize, and within 30 days it will resume to start moving higher.

And what happened?

The thing is, this is a really compelling business, that's growing at 30% CAGR with more than $1 billion of revenues. This type of business commands a premium valuation. Have no doubts that this business, with these fundamentals, won't go to the bargain bin.

Price target: $60 per share by summer 2025

Samsara's Near-Term Prospects

Samsara helps large organizations manage and improve their physical operations by using technology to make their work safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. They provide tools like video-based safety systems for vehicle fleets and digital forms to replace outdated processes. Their products help companies reduce fuel costs, prevent accidents, lower maintenance expenses, and improve overall productivity. For example, they work with companies like Nutrien Ag Solutions to enhance driver safety and Frontier Communications to save fuel and reduce carbon emissions.

Samsara's prospects look promising, underpinned by its ability to address challenges in asset-heavy and labor-intensive industries, such as fuel savings, workplace safety, maintenance, and insurance costs. The company's innovative approach, including the deployment of their video-based safety applications and telematics application, demonstrates their capability to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability for large-scale operations.

Furthermore, Samsara's strategic focus on emerging products solidifies its growth trajectory.

If you've followed my work for a while, you'll know that as an inflection investor, I'm obsessed with improving profitability and the customer adoption curve.

IOT FYQ1 2025

What you see here are the customers spending more than $100K in ARR were up 43% y/y. This is an important metric for inflection investing. In fact, I've stated before, and will repeat now, that I believe that the customer adoption curve is more significant than even the revenue line.

Having a demand for a company's product is everything. Without customer demand, a business can resort to pricing strategies, which work in the very short term, but that's a setup for failure.

Samsara Is Expected to Grow at 30% CAGR

IOT revenue growth rates

In my previous analysis, I said to our subscribers,

Samsara is expected to grow at 30% CAGR in fiscal 2025 (not to be confused with calendar 2024). This is a crucial growth rate. What's more, if Samsara manages to grow this year at 30%, this business would be viewed as a business that is delivering ''hyper-growth''. Hyper-growth businesses are businesses that are delivering steady and consistent growth above 30% CAGR.

As I stated in the introduction. I've seen these periods before. I know from experience that this period will pass. That in a short timeframe, the market will once again get enthused with rapidly growing businesses.

Given this consideration, let me get to my thesis for IOT.

IOT Stock Valuation -- 15x This Year's Sales

In my previous analysis, I said to our subscribers,

I believe that Samsara will deliver over the next 12 months 6% operating margins. Here's my reasoning. I believe that Q1 2025 will be approximately negative 2% (this is largely in line with its own guidance). However, recall, that Q1 2024 (the prior year) had negative 9% non-GAAP operating margins. This means that there's a 700 basis improvement in profitability already now on the cards, for this quarter already. And if extrapolate this same 700 basis points for fiscal 2025 as a whole, there's a significant likelihood that IOT will deliver a 7% non-GAAP operating margin at some point in fiscal 2025, which is the same 700 basis points higher than its current underlying profitability is expected to come in in fiscal Q1 2025.

As it turns out, this reasoning was too conservative. IOT did not improve its non-GAAP operating margins by 700 basis points. Look below.

IOT FYQ1 2025

It improved its profitability by 1,200 basis points. That's a truly impressive feat. Not quite as impressive as SentinelOne (S) with its 3,200 basis improvement, which will probably go down in my books as an all-time record, but all the same, Samsara delivered an impressive improvement in profitability.

In my previous analysis to our subscribers, I went on to say,

I've opted to be slightly more conservative and aim for 6% non-GAAP operating margin in this fiscal year, since I want to leave myself some room for error. As a reference point management guides for a 2% non-GAAP operating margin, but I fully suspect that this is management's effort to lowball estimates, to give investors some positive news as this fiscal year unfolds.

In bold, I highlight what management was previously guiding for. Now, management guides for a 3% operating margin for fiscal Q2 2025.

IOT Investor Day

Look at the seasonality above.

I believe that if not next quarter, perhaps the quarter after, IOT will raise this guidance further. After all, they just beat their own previous operating profit guidance by 500 basis points. It will not be difficult for them to raise this operating margin further by 300 basis points before this year is out.

IOT FYQ1 2025

My contention with IOT is this. It's difficult to price IOT on a free cash flow basis, since the business is still in hyper-growth. It's not trying to maximize its profitability. Not yet. It's striving to grow and take market share in this ready-for-disruption industry. It's profitable, making free cash flow, and holds no debt on its balance sheet.

But the business is evidently making progress. What's more, you can be confident that this management team is determined to see their shares go higher. Look at how much skin they have in the game.

IOT SEC Proxy

Including the legendary Marc Andreessen.

The Bottom Line

In a final attempt to persuade you that IOT is special, I'll let management sell you their story:

IOT FYQ1 2025

IOT is one of a rare breed of stocks that is growing on the top-line at $1 billion, with +30% revenues, and delivering positive free cash flow in the trailing twelve months.

Given the markets' lack of enthusiasm for Samsara, this presents a prime buying opportunity. Samsara is already generating solid free cash flows and growing at an impressive 30% CAGR.

The company’s innovative solutions are gaining significant customer traction, with a 43% increase in customers spending over $100K annually. With over $1 billion in revenue and improving profitability, Samsara’s fundamentals are robust. This stock is poised to move higher, making now an excellent time to invest in this promising IoT company.