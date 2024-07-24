Vidrala, S.A. (VDRFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCPK:VDRFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Inigo Mendieta - Head of IR
Raul Gomez - Incoming CEO

Conference Call Participants

Francisco Ruiz - BNP Paribas
Alberto Espelosin - JB Capital
Natasha Brilliant - UBS
James Perry - Citi

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the conference call organized by Vidrala to present its 2024 First Half Results. Vidrala will be represented in this meeting by Raul Gomez, CFO, and Inigo Mendieta, Head of IR. The presentation will be held in English.

In the Q&A session, questions will be also answered in Spanish. Nevertheless, it is strongly recommended to post questions in English in order to facilitate understanding of everyone. In the company website www.vidrala.com, you will find available a presentation that will be used as supporting material to cover this call, as well as a link to access the webcast. Mr. Mendieta, you now have the floor.

Inigo Mendieta

Good afternoon to everyone and thank you for the time that you dedicate to attend this call. As announced, Vidrala has published this morning its 2024 first half results and additionally we have also published the results presentation that will be used as supporting material to this conference call.

Following these documents, we will dedicate, as always, the first part of our exposition to briefly explain the figures released today, to devote afterwards as much time as necessary to discuss on the business performance in the Q&A session.

So, starting with the main magnitudes, in the first half of 2024, we have achieved, as most relevant business figures, revenues above €830 million, an EBITDA of €225 million and a net income equivalent to an EPS of €3.75. Net debt at the end of the reported period stood at €433 million, which is equivalent to a leverage ratio of 1.0 times the proforma EBITDA, which

