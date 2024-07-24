Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.72K Followers

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Conroy - Vice President- Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tony Petrello - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Restrepo - Chief Financial Officer
Travis Purvis - Senior Vice President, Global Drilling Operations

Conference Call Participants

Kurt Hallead - Benchmark
Derek Podhaizer - Barclays
Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets
Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets
Arun Jayaram - J.P. Morgan
John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Q2 2024 Nabors Industries Ltd. Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to William Conroy, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

William Conroy

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Nabors second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today, we will follow our customary format with Tony Petrello, our Chairman President and Chief Executive Officer; and William Restrepo, our Chief Financial Officer, providing their perspectives on the quarter's results along with insights into our markets and how we expect Nabors to perform in these markets.

In support of these remarks a slide deck is available both as a download within the webcast and in the Investor Relations section of nabors.com. Instructions for the replay of this call are posted on the website as well. With us today in addition to Tony, William and me are other members of the Senior Management team.

Since much of our commentary today will include our forward expectations they may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and

Recommended For You

About NBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBR

Trending Analysis

Trending News