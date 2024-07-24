Jorg Greuel/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) released its second-quarter results on Tuesday and made some significant announcements. In this article, I am initiating coverage of the company by analyzing its quarterly performance along with the developments that occurred during this period and their subsequent impact on investors.

United Parcel Service Second Quarter Highlights

UPS delivered an awful quarter, in my opinion. Q2 revenues came in at $21.82 billion, down 1.1% y/y and missing analyst estimates by $418.5 million. Diluted EPS came in at $1.79, down 29.5% y/y and missing analyst estimates by $0.20. Management did warn, at the beginning of the year, that earnings would be down as much as 30% in the first half of the year, due to the “front-loading of costs associated with our new labor contracts.” While the reality was in line with this assumption, revenues fell short of the low-end of the guidance range. Operating profits were also down 29.3%, coming in at $2.1 billion, with consolidated operating margins coming in at 9.5%. The stock, post its earnings release, tumbled more than 12%.

The company’s guidance was also hardly impressive. FY24 revenues are now projected at $93 billion, compared to a previous estimate of anywhere between $92 billion and $94.5 billion, and slightly above analyst estimates of $92.8 billion. Consolidated adjusted operating margins for the full year are expected to come in at 9.4%, and free cash flows are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion before any pension contribution. The only positive takeaway from the guidance was that due to the company tightening its capital expenditure spend, a surprise repurchase program of approximately $500 million was announced.

Volume Mix Remains a Concern and Questions Management's Confidence on Profitability

One of the key takeaways from the second quarter was the trade-down by customers to lower-priced services in the US. Overall, average daily volumes in the US returned to positive growth for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2021. This bettered its rival FedEx, who continued to experience a decline in the volumes in the region, albeit that decline was moderating.

However, UPS noticed that the customers during the quarter had shifted their preferences from air to ground and from ground to SurePost in the US. This resulted in the average daily volume of the air segment declining 7.8% whereas that of the ground segment increased by 2.3%. SurePost’s ADV, because of this trade down, surged 25% y/y. The company sees this trend continuing for the rest of 2024, which is the primary reason behind the lowering of the guidance.

The volume mix is expected to stay the same as what was seen in Q2, with customers choosing value and opting for lower-margin services. Thus, I doubt that the company would be able to match its updated guidance, even if it manages to enjoy volume growth in the coming quarters, which subsequently would harm profitability. Management did announce that the reduction in the workforce has translated into approximately $350 million in savings during the first half of the year and that they are on track to deliver $1 billion in savings by the end of the year.

Management also said that while the product mix skewing towards lower-priced services would negatively impact the revenue per piece in the US, they expect a combination of “expense management and slowing labor inflation,” to offset this and subsequently grow operating profits by “double digits.” However, in my opinion, UPS is not facing an expense problem, it is facing a demand problem. Inflation-weary consumers are becoming more cost-conscious in the US, which would hurt margins, and the savings are unlikely to offset this decline.

The company also announced that two e-commerce entrants have entered the network. While both CEO Carol Tome and CFO Brian Dykes declined to name these entrants, based on their profile descriptions, they are most likely to be Chinese giants Shein and Temu. This would have been welcome news for the company, given that they are each shipping, on average, nearly one million packages a day, according to ShipMatrix. However, management, during the earnings call, mentioned that these “new e-commerce customers,” were “highly leveraging our SurePost product.” I am not surprised that the likes of Shein and Temu use the lowest cost service, given that they are companies that offer heavily discounted products. However, in my opinion, this was a missed opportunity for UPS to boost its margins, given the sheer volume that both these companies manage.

Finally, management also announced that they have clear visibility related to new customers who would be coming in the third and fourth quarters, which, according to them, would normalize the volume mix. I seriously have my doubts on this claim, given that this is the same management who were surprised by the arrival of the Shein and Temu and also caught off-guard concerning the change in the volume mix in the US. The US consumer was already cost-conscious since the beginning of the year, so the fact that he/she traded down should not have come as a surprise. And yet, the management got caught off guard. How, then, can we believe them when they say that they have clear visibility?

All things considered, I don’t see UPS’s problems going away anytime soon. The labor cost impact may be dying down, but the unexpected volume mix is likely to have a negative impact on both revenues and profits. And I don’t think the expense management would be enough to offset this impact. And as things stand, there is no reason to believe the management and their efforts to improve their margins, given the missteps that they have already committed.

Acquisition of Estafeta an Interesting Move but Questions Remain

Yet another major takeaway from UPS’s second quarter was the company’s announcement that it was going to acquire Estafeta, a leading Mexican express delivery company. The acquisition was based on the company’s “Better and Bolder” strategy, under which, UPS aims to become the “the world’s premium international small package and logistics provider.” The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the year. Deal terms were not disclosed by the company, although management, during the earnings call, hinted that part of the $1.2 billion in additional debt that was raised during the second quarter would be allocated to funding the acquisition.

The company, during the quarter, saw evidence of a major shift in nearshoring in the Americas region. Mexico is expected to be a major beneficiary of nearshoring, especially thanks to the ongoing tensions between the US and China. The Inter-American Development Bank has projected nearshoring to add an annual $78 billion in exports across Latin America and the Caribbean in the near and medium term, with Mexico and Brazil expected to be the biggest beneficiaries. In the first three months of this year, Mexico, in particular, received investment commitments totaling more than $31 billion. To put this in context, the country’s total investment commitments for the whole of 2023 were $36 billion. US firms account for the majority of these investments (57% of the total), with the manufacturing sector seeing the most inflow.

In such a favorable macro environment driven by nearshoring, the acquisition of Estafeta makes total sense in my opinion. Management, during the earnings call, mentioned that Estafeta has 145 facilities and manages about 325,000 daily. It also currently operates six Boeing 737-400s and connects thirteen domestic destinations with Miami. So, UPS is acquiring a solid company in my opinion, and the acquisition should help UPS to capitalize on the nearshoring boom.

However, there are question marks surrounding the success of this strategy. First, while Mexico is set to be a major beneficiary of nearshoring, there are question marks on whether the country is positioned to fully capitalize on it. A report by the Dallas Fed argued that poorly functioning credit markets and extensive monopolization in certain industries have stagnated its Total Factor Productivity. The country’s real GDP has grown, on average, at 0.7% from 1980 to 2019, significantly underperforming its peers such as Chile, which grew at 3% during the same period.

Mexico - GDP per Capita & TFP (World Bank, Penn World Tables, Dallas Fed)

So, while on one hand, UPS’s acquisition could be a major beneficiary of nearshoring, on the other hand, the stagnating productivity in the country could dampen some of these gains. This would subsequently have a negative impact on the synergies that the company expects to achieve from the acquisition. Which of these factors would come out on top would determine whether the acquisition is successful or not in the long term.

UPS Stock Valuation

Item FY24 Projections Rationale Sales $92 billion Company estimates along with author’s projections Operating Margins 9.4% Company Estimates Total Operating Profit for FY24 $8.65 billion = 9.4% of $92 billion Other Expenses $708 million Average of last 5 years’ other expenses Tax Rate 22% Company estimates Total Net Income $6.19 billion = ($8.65 billion - $0.708 billion) x (1-0.22) Number of Shares Outstanding 857 million Source: LSEG Data Projected FY24 EPS $7.22 Forward P/E 14.8x Source: LSEG Data Forward PEG Ratio 2.51 Source: Seeking Alpha Projected Earnings Growth 5.9% 14.8/2.51 Projected FY25 EPS $7.65 $7.22 x 1.059 Target Price $113 = 14.8 x $7.65 Click to enlarge

Source: LSEG Data (formerly Refinitiv), Author’s Calculations, Seeking Alpha & UPS Q2FY24 Earnings Release.

The company now expects full-year revenues to come in at $93 billion, which would roughly be the mid-point of the company’s prior guidance range of between $92 billion and $94.5 billion. Given that the company is experiencing a volume mix skewed towards the lower-priced options and that the company has missed revenue estimates for the past eight consecutive quarters, I doubt that the company will hit its revenue target. As such, I have assumed the lower end of the company’s previous guidance, $92 billion, for my calculations.

UPS Revenue Surprises - QoQ (LSEG Data (formerly Refinitiv))

Management has projected consolidated adjusted operating margins to come in at 9.4%. This is a reasonable estimate in my opinion, especially since the company is expected to undertake operational closures and move to automate its operations, which should offset the revenue declines to an extent. As such, I have assumed this figure for my calculations, which translates to FY24 operating profits of $8.65 billion.

I have assumed the other expenses to be average value over the last five years, based on LSEG data, since there is not much variation in this figure during this period. The average amounts to $708 million, which is the figure that I have assumed for my calculations. I have assumed an effective tax rate of 22%, in line with management guidance. Taking these together, the projected net income for FY24 comes in at $6.19 billion. The diluted weighted average number of shares, according to the latest quarterly report, stands at 857 million. This results in a projected FY24 EPS of $7.22, a reasonable estimate assuming that management’s bottom line shows growth in the second half of the year.

The company, according to LSEG Data, currently trades at 14.8x, similar to where its main rival FedEx trades at (14.1x). While the latter is in a much better position, historically UPS has always traded at a higher multiple than FedEx (UPS has a median historical forward P/E of 16x whereas FedEx has a median historical forward P/E of 12x). However, given the issues plaguing UPS, I have assumed the current multiple of 14.8x for my calculations.

According to Seeking Alpha, UPS trades at a forward PEG ratio of 2.51, not far from its 5-year historical average of 2.2. At 2.51, assuming a forward P/E of 14.8x, this would translate to earnings growth of 5.9%, which is not far from its long-term mean growth of 6.8%. It is also a more reasonable estimate, given that I am not entirely convinced that the company will be able to generate sufficient profits if the volume mix remains the way it is now. As such, I have assumed an earnings growth rate of 5.9%, and at this rate, projected EPS for FY25 comes in at $7.65.

A forward P/E of 14.8x and an FY25 projected EPS of $7.65 results in a price target of $113, which implies a further downside of about 11% from current levels. While I don’t recommend shorting the stock, existing investors can book their profits at current levels in my opinion.

Risk Factors

The main risk factor that would affect my bearish thesis on the company is that the aforementioned visibility turns out to be true and the negative volume growth moderates, both domestically and internationally. This would subsequently enable the company to achieve its long-term operating margins target of 12% in the US and would be a major boost to profitability.

The other risk factor would be that the likes of Temu and Shein upgrade their delivery choice from SurePost to Ground, Air, or both. This would be a massive win for the company as it would significantly boost margins, thereby once again improving profitability.

Either of these events, should they pan out, would offer a massive boost to the stock.

Concluding Thoughts

UPS had a dismal quarter in my opinion, as the company fell short of both the top and bottom-line estimates. In addition to the impact of surging labor costs, the company also experienced a trade-down of services in the US, with the volume mix heavily skewing towards lower-priced services. At the same time, the arrival of new e-commerce entrants, most likely Temu and Shein, also did not help. They also opted for lower-priced services, and the surge in volumes from these companies could not be translated to strong margins. At this point, I am not buying into management’s commentary that they are seeing strong visibility in the third and fourth quarters, which would normalize volumes and improve margins. They got caught off-guard by both the trade-down in services, and the choices, made by the new e-commerce entrants.

Furthermore, the company’s international segment is also not doing enough to offset the issues in the US. The planned acquisition of Estafeta could be a smart move as it would allow the company to take advantage of the nearshoring boom, but it's far from guaranteed that it would be a success.

From a valuation standpoint, there is still some downside for the stock from current levels. While I don’t recommend shorting United Parcel Service, Inc. stock, given all the challenges ahead for the company and with a management that is far from convincing, I think this quarter has presented a good opportunity to cash out.