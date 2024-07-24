Elijah-Lovkoff

Mexico’s airport operators are in a tricky spot right now. Weaker consumer sentiment is a modest threat to international tourism and a shakier global macro situation could likewise threaten international business travel, while issues with Pratt & Whitney engines are limiting capacity for major airlines in Mexico. Beyond that, investors remain concerned that the recent election in Mexico gives the executive branch a more powerful mandate to further renegotiate concessions and reduce the profitability of their core operations.

Set against that are at least a few positives. While travel to Mexico may indeed be limited this year by economic and mechanical issues, those will resolve in time and I believe Mexico is on the cusp of significant growth in near-shoring. Although I do see future renegotiations of concessions on less favorable terms as a risk, I think the government understands the importance of maintaining a level of profitability that gives these operators attractive access to capital over the long term.

Since my last update on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC), the shares are up about 8% in local currency, but the ADRs are basically flat, with a similar performance from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and weaker performance from the more domestically-driven Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB). While I still have some near-term concerns about PAC’s business, the growth in non-aero revenue remains encouraging and the valuation makes this worth a spot on a watchlist.

Not Much Joy In Q2 Numbers

While soft traffic numbers leading into the second quarter report should have softened at least some of the blow, Pacifico’s second quarter results were nevertheless disappointing on the whole, with misses at the revenue and EBITDA line.

Revenue ex-construction declined 3% year over year and 6% sequentially, missing expectations by about 3%. Aero revenue declined 8%, with Mexico down 9%. This decline was driven by traffic declining 4%, with a 4% decline in traffic to its Mexican airports, and aero revenue per passenger was down a weaker-than-expected 4%, with a 5% decline in Mexico offsetting modest growth in Jamaica.

Non-aero revenue was up 11%, with 13% growth in Mexico, and per-passenger non-aero revenue grew 15%. Car rentals, food/beverage, and space leasing led growth in the quarter, while duty-free was weaker.

Costs were expected to be higher this quarter, and they were higher than expected, with the cost of services up 16% in the Mexican operations. Overall EBITDA declined 8% yoy and 10% qoq, missing expectations by 5%, as margin shrank 360bp yoy to 66.8%. Operating income declined 11% yoy and 12% qoq.

Traffic was down about 4% in the quarter, with traffic to Pacifico’s largest airports down over 2% (Guadalajara), over 8% (Tijuana), almost 4% (Los Cabos), less than 1% (Puerto Vallarta) and about 2% (Montego Bay). Overall domestic travel was down more than 6%, while international travel was down less than 1% (and actually up 6% to Guadalajara).

My read on these traffic numbers (and the non-aero revenue numbers) is that tourism has declined somewhat, but business travel (particularly tied to reshoring) remains healthy. Domestic travel is definitely being impacted by the groundings at Volaris (VLRS) and VivaAerobus, with the former reporting a 17% year-over-year decline in capacity in the second quarter (and an 85.5% load factor) due to aircraft groundings tied to the Pratt & Whitney issues.

The Pressures In 2024 Are Real, But Should Abate

When I last wrote about Pacifico, I was concerned about the risk of weaker traffic in 2024, and that remains a valid concern. Even Pacifico’s management expects as much, with guidance for a 4% year-over-year decline in traffic at the midpoint of their guidance (for their part, Volaris modestly improved their full-year available seat mile guidance to a 14% decline versus 16%-18% previously).

The good news is that the pressures on traffic this year, namely softer economies and the engine issue, shouldn’t repeat next year. Pacifico has been a beneficiary of increased capacity and traffic growth at Volaris and VivaAerobus, and I do expect improved traffic in the leisure and “visiting friends and relatives” category. I also like Pacifico’s leverage to near-shoring; Guadalajara will be a significant hub as near-shoring expands, but other domestic airports like Tijuana should also benefit, with potentially two-thirds of the company’s airports in Mexico seeing some leverage to near-shoring.

A harder-to-quantify issue that won’t abate beyond 2024 is the risk of tougher negotiations with the government of Mexico for future tariffs. There is already a claw-back provision in place that caps the airport operators’ upside to higher traffic (it kicks in when traffic exceeds 103% of the maximum traffic anticipated in the tariff review), and the government increased the concession tax to 9% from 5%.

With the newly-elected president of Mexico espousing many of the same core goals and policy positions as the former administration, there is a concern that future tariff reviews will be less positive for concession operators and/or there will be other policies enacted that reduce the profitability of these operators (for the “good of the people” and so on).

While Mexican stocks reacted negatively to the recent presidential election, concession operators in particular, I think that reaction already discounts a fair bit of the risk. While I do think there will be an urge to siphon off more of the earnings of concession operators (particularly as they post some impressive free cash flow generation and EBITDA margin statistics once mandated capex investments are in place), I think the administration also understands the importance of a healthy concession operator segment.

The new administration doesn’t seem as interested in transitioning more of these functions to government-controlled entities (like the military), and I think there is an understanding that these companies have to earn attractive returns (and generate cash flows to support healthy dividends) to maintain access to capital on attractive terms.

The Outlook

Despite a tougher than expected second quarter, management did raise guidance for full-year EBITDA (from down 5-7% to plus/minus 1%), and I think improving seat availability and healthy growth in non-aero revenue are positive drivers for the second half. To the latter point, the company recently spent almost $50M to acquire a company focused on the handling, storage, and custody of international cargo, and I could see additional deals in this space as being complementary with longer-term growth in near-shoring activity.

I am also incrementally more bullish on Pacifico’s outlook at this point. I’m looking for over 7% revenue growth over the next five years, helped in no small part by near-shoring and ongoing growth in non-aero revenue, and I believe long-term growth can exceed 6%.

I also believe that Pacifico can generate free cash flow margins in the low-to-mid-30%’s in the good years, with a long-term average in the mid-to-high-20%’s. While Pacifico has done better than that in past years, I think the changes to the tariff and tax structures are likely to create a lower ceiling relative to past cycles. Even so, that’s good enough to support high-teens FCF growth and further growth in dividends.

Discounting those cash flows back, I think Pacifico is likely priced for a high single-digit long-term annualized return, and there could be some upside if my margin/FCF generation estimates prove too low. Using multiples-based approaches, I think fair value for the ADRs is closer to $175 today, but that includes roughly 15% discounts to the long-term average EBITDA and P/E multiples to account for higher interest rates and higher operating risk (mostly the concession issues). If you think concerns about the long-term profitability of concession operators are overblown and use multiples consistent with the long-term averages the fair value moves to $205-$210.

The Bottom Line

As I said in my last piece on Pacifico, my primary concerns about this company are largely short term in nature, although I do think the government will cap the profitability of concession operators relative to past highs, I think they will still be quite profitable and generate attractive free cashflows. The valuation is getting more tempting now, particularly as those short-term issues are closer to being over, and this is a borderline buy call now.