DNY59

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Semiconductor stocks lead another tumble in the Nasdaq. (0:16) AT&T bucks the trend post-earnings. (2:08) Bill Dudley calls for Fed cut next week. (2:48)

Our top story so far, the bears are on parade. The major indices are tumbling, led by a -3% decline in the Nasdaq (COMP.IND). The even-more-tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) is down more than 7% since its recent high.

Chip stocks saw the brunt of the selling due in part to negative investor reaction towards earnings from Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA).

Leading the sector lower were companies like Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO) and Nvidia (NVDA). The downturn in Nvidia may be related to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk telling investors that the company's upcoming Dojo supercomputer may be competitive with Nvidia's offerings.

"I should preface this by saying I'm incredibly impressed by NVIDIA's execution and the capability of their hardware," Musk said. "And what we are seeing is that the demand for NVIDIA hardware is so high that it's often difficult to get the GPUs. ... I guess I'm quite concerned about actually being able to get state-of-the-art NVIDIA GPUs when we want them. And I think this therefore requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo … in order to ensure that we've got the training capability that we need. So we are going to double down on Dojo, and we do see a path to being competitive with NVIDIA with Dojo."

Bear strategist Albert Edwards at Societe Generale said last week: “What might pop this Tech bubble? A simple decline in EPS optimism might do the trick.”

On the economic front, new home sales dipped 0.6% to a rate of 617,000 in June, lower than the 640,000 expected. And existing home sales dropped 5.4% in June to a rate of 3.89 million, compared with the 4 million consensus

Among active stocks today, Bausch Health (BHC) plunged after it resumed trading following the pharmaceutical company's denial that the company is negotiating a potential prepackaged Chapter 11 to cut debt on its balance sheet.

AT&T (T) was on its way to its best gain in nine months after second-quarter earnings surprised to the upside on phone subscribers and cash flow.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) said Nadav Zafrir will take up the role of CEO in December, while announcing its second quarter results, which beat estimates.

And Hawaiian Holdings (HA) fell amid reports that the Department of Justice is unlikely to approve its planned $1.8 billion sale to Alaska Air (ALK). The parties haven't given any remedies because there are no enforceable remedies, one source told CTFN. It's not clear whether the airlines have received definitive indications a lawsuit to block the deal is coming, or if the sources may be just making a prediction.

In other news of note, former New York Fed President Bill Dudley says the FOMC should jumpstart its rate-cutting cycle as early as its July meeting to curb the risk of the U.S. economy contracting.

He wrote that he had wanted the Fed to keep interest rates “higher for longer” to wrestle down inflationary pressures, but now signs are building that economic activity may shrink.

“The facts have changed, so I’ve changed my mind. The Fed should cut, preferably at next week’s policymaking meeting,” he said.

“Most troubling” is the three-month average unemployment rate rising close to the 0.5 threshold that the Sahm Rule has invariably signaled a U.S. recession.

“Although it might already be too late to fend off a recession by cutting rates, dawdling now unnecessarily increases the risk.”

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, watch IWM.

BTIG says watch on one of the largest exchange-traded funds for small-caps stocks for an indication that recently acquired strength in that section of the market can be sustained.

The Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is up by roughly 11% YTD, narrowing the still-wide gap between the S&P 500 (SP500) and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND).

Technical strategist Michael Krinsky says: “We continue to think it’s critical for IWM to hold above its recent breakout of $210. As long as that holds, bulls maintain control for the medium-term.” It’s lower today, around $220.

IWM charged up +10% over five straight sessions in mid-July and “still remains in a firm downtrend over the last 18-months,” Krinsky said. “Therefore, it’s too soon to call for a durable rotation to small-caps.”