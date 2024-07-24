Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend selling Natura &Co (OTC:NTCOY) shares. The company invested in the internationalization of its business, which was not very successful, and its current financial indicators are much worse than those of its peers.

But that doesn't mean the company is considered a bargain. Additionally, Natura &Co began its turnaround, and one of the actions will be the exit from the NYSE in August.

Introduction

In America, studies indicate that the sector was estimated at $557 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow 7.7% per year between 2024 and 2030, indicating maturity. This growth should occur due to the growing concern of individuals with their appearance.

US Beauty & Personal Care Products Market (Grand View)

The Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics sector has proven to be resilient in recessions, especially in mass consumer products. For the sector, commemorative dates are usually major sales catalysts. With this brief introduction, we will talk more about Natura &Co below.

History And Business Model

Founded in 1969 in São Paulo, Natura &Co develops and sells personal hygiene items, cosmetics and fragrances. Currently present in 110 countries, it has become the 4th largest beauty group in the world.

The company has 5 factories in Brazil and almost 3,700 physical stores as a result of its rapid growth strategy. In 2013, it began expanding beyond Latin America with the acquisition of Aesop. In 2017, it acquired The Body Shop (TBS) and in 2020, Avon, doubling the size of its operation.

However, the ambitious growth plan brought problems with it. The company was in debt and focused on business integration when it faced the pandemic. Shortly after the integration of Avon, the company's main expenses rose more than 100% between 2019 and 2020.

Expenses (IR Company)

And at the beginning of the following year, yet another external aggravating factor, this time the Russia-Ukraine conflict, caused Avon International's performance to plummet even further. All of this ruined the company's financial results versus its competitors, as we can see below.

Natura &Co Fundamentals

Now, let's compare Natura's fundamentals against those of its competitors, L'Oréal and The Estée Lauder:

Ticker (NTCOY) (OTCPK:LRLCF) (EL) Market Cap $3.7B $235B $36B Revenue $5B $45B $15 Revenue Growth 5-Year [CAGR] 15% 14% 4% EBITDA Margin 7% 22% 14% Net Income Margin 10% 15% 4% Net Debt/EBITDA 0.6x 0.5x 2.3x Click to enlarge

We can see that the company has the lowest market value, which in theory would give more agility in operations. However, the company has the lowest margins compared to its competitors, and this corroborates my thesis of selling the company's shares. But does the valuation take this into account?

Valuation Is Not A Bargain

To interpret the valuation, I will perform a comparative assessment of the company versus sectoral peers using the P/E multiple, given that the company is profitable.

P/E (Seeking Alpha)

Considering the GAAP P/E (FWD), the company has a downside of 20%, and this corroborates my recommendation to sell the shares. Now, let's see what the Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools indicate.

Natura &Co According To Quant Rating And Factor Grades

As we can see, the Quant Rating recommendation is to sell the shares.

Quant Rating And Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

This makes me very comfortable with my thesis of selling the company's shares, but it is important to understand the company's latest results and the risks before making any decision.

Latest Earning Results

After many poor results, Natura &Co finally managed to exceed market expectations in revenue.

Forecasts (Investing)

This is the result of a turnaround that the company initiated. The idea, as in all restructuring, is to streamline the structure that has grown too much and eliminate markets that are not profitable.

Therefore, the first step was to change the CEO. In June 2022, Fabio Barbosa took over as the new CEO, replacing Roberto Marques, and some changes have already been made. The group's new structure now mainly involves the merger of Natura and Avon's operations in Latin America to finally become a single company.

An interesting move was made recently, Natura &Co announced the sale of Aesop to L’Oréal for $2.5 billion. The sale greatly reduced the company's leverage, as we saw in the financial analysis, and another relevant movement will be carried out in August this year.

As part of the actions to simplify operations, Natura &Co chose to stop trading its shares on the NYSE. The shares will no longer be available for trading from August 7th.

As a result, it will make it more difficult for investors to buy the shares and it corroborates my bearish thesis. Although the scenario seems bad to me, let's talk about the risks to my thesis.

Potential Risks To The Bearish Thesis

As I listed in the chapter above, Natura &Co is in the middle of a turnaround process. If the company is successful in this process, its results and price can improve considerably.

This should occur because the recent sale of Aesop and the reorganization of other operations should reduce debt, improve operating results, and consequently improve the company's net results.

Although the hygiene sector in the United States is reaching a certain maturity, Natura &Co has international business. East Asia, for example, has a huge market that could be one of Natura's growth drivers and goes against my thesis of selling the shares. The risks to the thesis are diverse, and investors should be cautious before investing in the company's shares.

The Bottom Line

Natura &Co invested in an aggressive internationalization plan, but events such as the pandemic and wars affected the complex business integration operation.

This harmed the company's margins and results compared to its competitors. However, the valuation does not look like a bargain, which suggests an unattractive risk-return ratio.

Based on this analysis, I recommend selling Natura &Co shares. In my view, leaving the NYSE will make investing in the company even more difficult, while there are several other more attractive options.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.