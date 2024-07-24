Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Basic Thesis

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) is a healthcare REIT that had a direct listing on the NYSE this past June. Before that, it was a privately-traded REIT that started in 2014. It was also on the pink sheets, with very limited liquidity starting in 2021.

The direct listing was in lieu of a full-fledged IPO. The company did not need the extra equity capital, and given REIT valuations, an IPO might have come at a dilutive price. That begs the question of why list now? Well, the company had to list per the original 2014 offering documents, or it had to liquidate.

There are several advantages for new investors in the name now. The most prominent advantage in my opinion is, SILA is a high-quality collection of healthcare assets (medical offices, in-patient rehab, and surgical centers) trading at a low valuation that offers close to a 7% dividend yield that is extremely well covered and can grow.

Sila Property Map (Q1 Presentation)

These properties are exceptionally well diversified geographically.

Sila Property Statistics (Q1 Presentation)

They are also tenant-diverse, with a high proportion of high-credit quality tenants.

Sila Tenant Breakdown (Q1 Presentation)

The collection of assets also has extremely low leverage. Net debt was $434 million at March quarter end, while depreciated real estate assets were $1.724 billion. This means leverage to depreciated value is only 24%. Add back the depreciation and leverage is only 21%. Most REITs have around 40% leverage on this gross asset metric, with some considerably higher. This ignores another $300 million of assets. Net debt will likely be a touch higher using Q3 numbers (not Q2) as the company just completed a $50 million Dutch tender, that retired about 4% of the shares at $22.60. This $50 million expenditure will likely be offset to a degree by cash generation.

The $520 million of debt the company does have is at an advantageous 3.5% interest rate and doesn't mature until 2028 and 2029. This cheap debt is another feather in the company's cap.

Despite high-quality, fully-leased assets with low leverage and good credit quality tenants, SILA is trading at a little about 10x FFO (adjusting for the Dutch tender), or close to an 10% cap rate. That is a considerable discount to comps like Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) and Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS). Adjusted FFO is even cheaper at 9.6x AFFO and 10.4% cap rate.

The dividend is currently $0.13/month, $1.60/year which translates to just under a 7% yield at the current share price of $24. While this dividend yield is about equal to comps, the payout ratio has only been about 50% of cash flow from operations the past few years. REITs have rules about how much of taxable income they have to pay out. It will be interesting to see how the dividend evolves. It seems like there is room to grow.

The Long-Term Opportunity

As mentioned above, SILA just conducted a modified Dutch tender. It bought $50 million of shares at $22.60 and retired 2.2 million shares, ~3.9% of the total. This is an advantageous price as book value was $26/share on the old share count. Buying shares below book value increases the book value per share of remaining shares.

The tender likely also helped clean out legacy sellers. I believe that some of the original holders of the private REIT have been selling the stock since the listing. I can't blame them. They have been invested since 2014. They have received considerable distributions on their shares, but ten years in a stock with limited to no liquidity is a long time. I believe this selling had helped hold the stock down since the listing. I have no empirical evidence to back this up, but I have seen a similar dynamic before with private REIT conversions to public. That the stock has traded up over 5% since the tender could indicate that this thesis is right.

Valuation

The below valuation is done with the new share count post tender (55 million) and removes $50 million from the cash listed at the end of Q1. Since the tender was just completed, the shares and cash numbers for Q2 will be different, and the numbers below will be reflected when the company reports Q3. If anything, I believe I am understating cash balances, since the company likely generated cash in Q2 and will generate more cash in Q3 to help fund the Dutch tender. Core FFO and AFFO per share have also been adjusted to account for the lower share count.

Market Cap (@$24) $1.320 billion Debt $520 million Cash $40 million Enterprise Value $1.8 billion Core FFO $131.5 Core FFO/share $2.39 Adjusted FFO $2.49 Price to Core FFO ~10 Price to Adjusted FFO ~9.6 Click to enlarge

Reasons for the Cheapness

I think there are three main reasons why this stock is cheap.

The direct listing occurred without standard hoopla, so it's underfollowed. There has only been one monthly dividend so far. So several dividend screens (including Seeking Alpha) have the wrong dividend yield (0.59% versus just under 7%). The legacy seller issue I described above.

It should only be a matter of time for these factors to correct. The Dutch tender likely helped bring some attention to the name. But the company has only been publicly listed for a month. That's very little time to get the attention of many analysts.

One other potential reason for the cheapness is that the company is running at close to 100% occupancy. While that is great as a sign of the company's strength. It's not great for showing upside to numbers. 99%+ occupancy with an average 8.4-year lease term means that only rent escalators (about 2.5%) can help drive numbers higher. The company is aggressively buying and selling properties. So upside can come from buying properties that aren't fully leased and getting them to fully leased status, but this is a slow process.

I think that the company will be able to organically create some earnings growth by increasing leverage a little when interest rates fall. That makes this name (like any real estate company) a play on looming lower interest rates. But that is not a fast impact on the company. Buying back the shares at a discount to book value also helped.

Still, I think that there is little reason other than the technical factors I listed above why this company trades cheap to its comps. There should be almost 15% upside just getting to 11x FFO from 9.5x, and you get paid almost a 7% dividend while you wait. Index inclusion would also help the company. I could see this getting added to REIT indices and therefore ETF's in the very near future.

Risks

As a real estate play, albeit a less levered one, this company is sensitive to rates. If interest rates stay high, that could suppress the multiple. There is also risk of tenant defaults. The company has had impairments related to "tenant issues" over the years. There isn't great disclosure about these impairments. They have been largely non-cash, although cash flow in future years is likely hurt if they are tied to properties that will not be cash flowing going forward.

Conclusion

I think this is a safe, cheap, solidly yielding company that appears well-managed. It is cheap for what appears to be technical reasons. There are limits to upside given the occupancy and there is less earnings torque given low leverage, but it is those factors that reduce the risk here too. I think there is a relatively easy high teens to 15% upside here, and you get paid almost 7% to wait.