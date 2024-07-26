dikushin

Earnings season is kicking off with good news that isn't being met with falling prices.

Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) results were solid, yet the market wasn't impressed, at least initially.

But what matters in the long term is that Alphabet's cloud computing sales were strong, topping $10 billion in a quarter for the first time.

This bodes well for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), my No. 1 recommendation in deep value hyper-growth blue chips. A name that I've recently bought 150 more shares during the recent sell-off.

I plan to set new single-day limits on the day of earnings, just in case Amazon sells off, in alphabet style, on objectively solid results.

But let me show you why a high-yield investor passionate about maximizing long-term income is so bullish on Amazon.

There are three reasons why high-yield investors might want to buy Amazon ahead of earnings.

Reason One: Amazon + High-Yield Blue-Chips = High-Yield Dividend Growth Power House

In Reason Two, I'll explain why Amazon will likely start paying dividends in 2024 or 2025.

But even if Amazon never paid a dividend, it's a potentially wonderful addition to a high-yield portfolio.

Consider what happens when you combine Amazon with British American (BTI) and Enbridge (ENB), my two favorite Ultra Yield Sleep Well At Night blue chips.

Both are global aristocrats this year.

An equally weighted bucket of AMZN, BTI and ENB yields 5.4%, is 26% historically undervalued, has 99% dividend safety (sub 2% risk of a cut in a severe recession), and long-term risk management in the top 26% of global companies according to S&P.

FactSet's 15% income growth consensus generates 20% long-term income growth consensus and total return potential.

Fundamentals justify a rally of 49% in the next year alone, and over the next five years, analysts expect about 22% annualized returns.

That's pretty impressive, but look at the historical income growth that combines high yield with hyper-growth generated.

Historical Returns Since 1999

Notice how combining 33% Amazon with 66% low volatility BTI and ENB delivered almost the same annual returns but with half the annual volatility.

Note 3X thanks cut the peak decline to this diversification.

The average five- to 15-year rolling return for this combo is 22% annual returns, which is what the FactSet consensus expects in the future.

Income Growth That Rich Retirement Dreams Are Made Of

Portfolio Visualizer

$1,000 invested in AMZN, ENB and BTI in 1997 started yielding just 1.6%, paying $16 in first-year income.

Today, thanks to annual rebalancing, allowing AMZN gains to fund ENB and BTI purchases beyond anything personal savings could have dreamed of, the annual income in 2023 was $22,613 (and on track for $34,000 this year).

$1,000 invested in 1997 now pays around $34,000 per year in dividends. And look at the growth rates.

ENB and BTI income growth: 18.1% CAGR.

ENB, BTI, AMZN income growth: 32.6% CAGR.

5.4% yield today and potentially 22% long-term income growth means doubling every 3.2 years or a 7.3X dividend increase over the next decade.

5.4% yield today.

35.7% inflation-adjusted potential yield on cost in 10 years.

That is the power of Amazon's hyper-growth combined with ultra-yield dividend aristocrats - a combo that can generate strong yield today and potentially life-changing income growth in the future.

Reason Two: Amazon's Future Dividend Potential Is Incredible

Amazon is an incredible business empire, a tech conglomerate spanning:

Online retail.

Brick and mortar retail.

Third party services and logistics.

Advertising.

Streaming/Subscriptions.

Cloud Computing.

Moon shots (like Zoox robo-taxis and healthcare services).

There is another moonshot that Amazon is very excited about.

Amazon's Future Empire Possibilities: RoboTaxis, Trucking, Robots, And Space-Based Internet

SpaceX is now worth over $200 billion in private equity markets, driven by Starlink.

Starlink Revenue and Subscriber Estimates

Estimated Revenue for 2024: $6.6 billion

Subscriber Base as of March 2024: 2.7 million

Amazon has its version of Starlink called Kepier.

Project Kuiper is Amazon's ambitious initiative to provide global high-speed broadband internet access through a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). Here are the key details about Project Kuiper:

Satellite Constellation : The project involves deploying 3,236 satellites in five phases. The first 578 satellites must be operational by 2026, and the entire constellation must be completed by 2029.

: The project involves deploying 3,236 satellites in five phases. The first 578 satellites must be operational by 2026, and the entire constellation must be completed by 2029. Launch Partners : Amazon has secured 80 launches from Arianespace, Blue Origin, SpaceX, and United Launch Alliance, making it the most significant commercial procurement of launch capacity in history.

: Amazon has secured 80 launches from Arianespace, Blue Origin, SpaceX, and United Launch Alliance, making it the most significant commercial procurement of launch capacity in history. Prototype Satellites: KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 were launched in October 2023 to test hardware and software systems.

Services and Capabilities

Broadband Speeds : The network aims to offer speeds up to 400 Mbps, with future enhancements planned.

: The network aims to offer speeds up to 400 Mbps, with future enhancements planned. Customer Terminals: Various terminal designs are planned, including a standard terminal delivering up to 400 Mbps and an ultra-compact terminal for lower-cost residential and enterprise applications.

Infrastructure and Operations

Ground Stations : The network will include a global array of ground stations and resilient communications infrastructure powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

: The network will include a global array of ground stations and resilient communications infrastructure powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Safety and Sustainability: Amazon is committed to minimizing orbital debris and reducing satellite visibility to avoid interference with astronomical research

This is just one example of how Amazon constantly innovates and disrupts industries and sectors.

Amazon's Growth Spending Is Unsurpassed

Year Amazon R&D (Millions) Amazon Capex (Millions) Total Growth Spending (Millions) 2024 $87,166 $62,478 $149,644 2025 $97,433 $68,367 $165,800 2026 $107,210 $65,861 $173,071 2027 $108,552 $73,063 $181,615 2028 $118,013 $72,638 $190,651 2029 $127,446 $75,651 $203,097 Total $645,820 $418,058 $1,063,878 Annual Growth Rate 7.9% 3.9% 6.3% Source: YCharts TTM Free Cash Return On Invested Capital 18.55% Annual Cash Flow From Future Growth Spending Alone (2024 to 2029) $197,349 Source: FAST Graphs 20-Year Average Price/Free Cash Flow 49.18 Market Value Of Future Cash Flow Just From Growth Spending Through 2029 $9,705,642 Current Free Cash Flow $62,608 Historical Value Of Current Free Cash Flow $3,079,061 Free Cash Flow Value of Company $12,784,703 Click to enlarge

Amazon's incredible growth spending is larger than most governments, estimated to be $150 billion this year and growing to $204 billion by 2029.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the US government's average R&D and infrastructure spending (including the CHIPS Act) through 2029 is $296 billion annually or $1.776 trillion.

The US government plans to spend $1.8 trillion on growth in six years.

Amazon is expected to spend $1.1 trillion.

The difference is that in the past 12 months, Amazon's free cash flow return on invested capital was 18.55%. Every $1 spent in the last 12 months generates 18.55 cents in free cash flow this year.

If Amazon can maintain that return on investment through 2029, the $1.1 trillion in additional growth spending would increase free cash flow by $197 billion by 2030, to $260 billion.

The market has historically valued at 49X free cash flow, or a potential market cap of nearly $13 trillion.

Today, Amazon trades at $2 trillion.

Why I Think Amazon's Dividend Announcement Likely In 2024 or 2025

This year, Amazon is expected to generate over $60 billion in free cash flow. That's over $5 billion monthly or $1.25 billion weekly.

Consensus Growth Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2023 $574,785 $36,658 $109,538 $35,557 $30,425 2024 $638,805 $61,631 $134,304 $61,014 $48,688 2025 $710,054 $75,843 $154,900 $77,892 $62,640 2026 $785,851 $103,087 $181,802 $101,104 $79,941 2027 $860,318 $120,202 $212,023 $124,331 $95,307 2028 $926,156 $135,553 $242,858 $154,097 $113,126 2029 $1,010,110 $156,299 $277,952 $193,029 $135,971 Annualized Growth 2024-2029 9.9% 27.3% 16.8% 32.6% 28.3% Cumulative 2024-2029 $4,931,294 $652,615 $1,203,839 $711,467 $535,673 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research)

Amazon's 10% sales growth is expected to translate to 27% growth in free cash flow and 28% growth in net income.

Consensus Margin Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2023 6.4% 19.1% 6.2% 5.3% 2024 9.6% 21.0% 9.6% 7.6% 2025 10.7% 21.8% 11.0% 8.8% 2026 13.1% 23.1% 12.9% 10.2% 2027 14.0% 24.6% 14.5% 11.1% 2028 14.6% 26.2% 16.6% 12.2% 2029 15.5% 27.5% 19.1% 13.5% Annualized Growth 15.9% 6.3% 20.7% 16.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research)

Amazon's margins growth rate equals the 16% EPS growth rate of the Nasdaq.

In other words, from 2023 to 2029, Amazon's free cash flow margin is expected to double, and net margins are expected to almost triple.

How is that possible? Simply put, Amazon's high-return investments for the last few years are finally paying dividends.

Meanwhile, the company uses AI and robots to streamline costs and increase efficiency.

Amazon Robotics LLC

Founded as Kiva Systems in 2003, Amazon acquired the company in 2012 for $775 million and renamed it Amazon Robotics in 2015.

Function: Amazon Robotics specializes in mobile robotic fulfillment systems that automate product storage and retrieval in Amazon's warehouses.

Technologies: The company has developed various robotic systems, including automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) like Proteus, which can operate safely around human workers.

Other Robotics Acquisitions and Investments

Cloostermans: Cloostermans, a Belgian company specializing in warehouse machinery and robotics, was acquired in 2022. This acquisition aims to enhance Amazon's capabilities in handling heavy pallets, stacking goods, and packaging items for shipment.

Canvas Technology: Acquired in 2019, Canvas Technology develops autonomous cart systems using spatial AI to navigate safely around people in dynamic environments. This technology contributes to Amazon's Proteus AMR.

Dispatch: Acquired in 2017, Dispatch was a last-mile delivery company. Its technology was utilized to create Amazon Scout, a six-wheeled sidewalk delivery robot.

Zoox: Acquired in 2020 for approximately $1.2 billion, Zoox is an autonomous vehicle developer focused on zero-emission autonomous ride-hailing services.

Amazon's Future Robo Business Potential

Proteus: Amazon's first fully autonomous mobile robot designed to work safely around human workers without being confined to restricted areas.

Sequoia and Digit: New robotic solutions to improve workplace safety and efficiency. Sequoia optimizes storage and picking processes, while Digit, developed by Agility Robotics, is a bipedal robot tested for tasks like tote recycling.

Elon Musk has said that while robo-taxis might transform Tesla (TSLA) into a $10 trillion company, robotics could turn it into a $25 trillion company.

Musk is famous for his bombastic claims and long delays in delivering things like Robo-taxis and self-driving cars (initially promised in 2014).

However, a significant labor shortage is coming due to demographics and the skepticism Americans (and many citizens of developed countries) have about immigration.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

According to Fundstrat, the labor shortage is expected to last through 2047, and AI and robotics will fill much of this gap.

By 2030, the global labor shortage will be around 80 million workers.

Mr. Lee predicts that technology stocks will rise parabolically due to the global labor shortage. He estimates companies will spend around $3.2 trillion annually on AI technology to address the labor shortage.

Amazon Web Services started as an in-house unit designed to organize Amazon's massive customer data and enterprise needs.

The company's customers then asked it to let them use it, and today, AWS accounts for most of its profits.

If Amazon can perfect humanoid robots, it will not only be a game-changer for its own business and improve working conditions for its human employees but also make Amazon a leader in robotics for both industrial and consumer markets.

It's possible that Amazon could even become a DoD contractor, developing robots for military applications.

The point is that Amazon, as it perfects its core businesses, invents new solutions to keep growing revenue faster than costs.

What drives margin expansion.

Those solutions open up new markets, including 3rd party logistics deliveries.

Amazon Shipping allows sellers to ship orders from Amazon or other platforms directly to customers without storing their goods in Amazon's warehouses. This service competes with major carriers like FedEx and UPS.

Parcel Volume: In 2023, Amazon's logistics network surpassed UPS in parcel volume for the first time. Amazon handled 5.9 billion parcels, capturing 27% of the U.S. parcel delivery market by volume.

Global 3PL Market: The global 3PL market, which includes Amazon's logistics services, was valued at approximately $992 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2026

And remember that trucking is also a huge opportunity, delivering larger packages than mere parcels.

Amazon's Zoox robot taxis are perfecting safe autonomous driving on crowded city streets.

Trucks drive on interstates, often in straight lines, for hours.

In 2022, the U.S. trucking industry generated approximately $940.8 billion in gross freight revenues, representing 80.7% of the nation's freight bill.

The global trucking market was valued at approximately $2.1 trillion in 2022 and is projected to grow to around $3 trillion by 2030.

Perplexity

Amazon's third-party logistics business and future opportunities in trucking, robotics, robo-taxis, and healthcare all represent $1 trillion addressable markets.

Digital Retail 3rd Party Logistics Trucking Robo-Taxis Robotics Healthcare AI

And don't forget Keiper, which Wall Street estimates could have $10 billion in 2025 sales and be valued at $250 to $300 billion when it IPOs in 2025.

$500 Billion In Net Cash By 2029

FactSet Research

Amazon's cash pile is expected to hit $706 billion and $495 billion in net cash by 2029.

And that's factoring in $1.1 trillion in expected growth spending.

This is a company that, by 2030 or 2031, is likely to be generating over $200 billion in annual free cash flow.

Free cash flow is left over after running the business and investing in future growth.

After funding all those things, wages, R&D, growth capex, marketing, taxes, and FCF are left over.

Free cash flow can only be spent on acquisitions, debt repayment, buybacks, or dividends.

Amazon is facing such a river of free cash flow that it will become politically untenable to avoid dividends indefinitely.

A company with $1 trillion in cash (2030 or 2031) is a prime target for politicians to propose an "Amazon wealth tax" to tax that giant pile of money.

Analysts don't expect a dividend from Amazon or significant buybacks.

However, I expect Amazon to begin returning cash to shareholders by the end of 2024 or sometime in 2025 unless they announce an increase in growth spending in one of these $1 trillion-plus addressable markets.

Amazon has plenty of worlds to conquer, and it could theoretically double its growth spending estimates by the end of the decade to around $400 billion.

But if it doesn't, a dividend is a mathematical necessity and inevitability.

Reason Three: Amazon Is Still The Best Deep Value Hyper-Growth Opportunity On Wall Street

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Amazon is 44% historically undervalued and growing so quickly that it has a 79% fundamentally justified upside to fair value within the next 12 months.

In other words, imagine that Amazon will be up 79% in a year. That would be 100% justified by fundamentals.

It's not a forecast of what will happen, but it's 11X better than the 7% upside potential justified by the S&P.

The five-year consensus return potential is almost 30% per year, a Peter Lynch-like return potential.

345% 5-Year Consensus Total Return Potential = 31.46% CAGR

FAST Graphs, FactSet

3-Year Consensus Total Return Potential 112% = 35% CAGR

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Buffett-like return potential from the ultimate hyper-growth blue-chip hiding in plain sight.

The PEG is 1, with an EV/FCF ratio of 30 and a 30% growth rate.

If you want to buy long-term growth to combine with high-yield blue chips, there's no fatter pitch today than Amazon in a correction that creates low expectations it's likely to beat.

YCharts

Risk Profile: Why Amazon Isn't Right For Everyone

Amazon's incredible success breeds its two largest risks: Regulation and social media-driven bad PR.

Amazon is now in so many sectors and industries that it will face much antitrust scrutiny, as seen with its failed attempt to buy iRobot.

Amazon's attempt to acquire iRobot, the maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners, has been officially abandoned. The decision came after facing significant regulatory challenges, particularly from the European Union (EU). The European Commission raised concerns that the acquisition could restrict competition in the robot vacuum cleaner market, potentially leading to higher prices, lower quality, and less consumer innovation.

Social Media Explains A Lot Of Today's Anger About Everything

Amazon "Doesn't Pay Its Fair Share In Taxes" Is An Objective Myth

FactSet Research Terminal

You might have heard about companies making billions in profits, paying no taxes, or even getting tax rebates.

Here are the last 11 years of actual Amazon taxes and the consensus estimates through 2029.

Amazon's Tax Rates Are Rising Over Time

Metric Total 2012 to 2023 Total 2024 to 2029 Sales $3,103,455 $4,931,294 Cost of Sales $1,675,491 $2,419,008 Gross Income $1,265,872 $2,438,005 EBITDA $451,250 $1,203,839 Operating Income $136,956 $654,141 Pretax Income $129,392 $711,467 Tax Expense $19,030 $132,225 Net Income $109,264 $535,673 Tax Rate 14.71% 18.58% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

In the last 11 years, Amazon paid $19 billion in taxes. In the next six years, it's expected to pay $132 billion in taxes.

Why is Amazon's tax rate below the 21% corporate rate? Because it legally gets to deduct growth spending immediately. Over time, its tax rate will naturally rise to 21% as its previous growth spending generates recurring profits that will be taxed at 21%.

By 2029, its tax bill is expected to be $35 billion, and by 2031, it's likely to become the first company in US history to pay over $50 billion in a single year.

By 2035, Amazon may be paying $100+ billion in annual taxes.

For context, look at the current sources of federal tax revenue.

Statista

Thank You, Amazon For Funding So Much Of The Government

Year Tax Receipts Amazon Taxes Amazon's Share Of US Tax Revenue 2024 $5,080,000 $11,555 0.23% 2029 $6,830,000 $34,771 0.51% Click to enlarge

(Source: Statista, FactSet)

Perplexity

In 2023, US corporations paid $410 billion in taxes, 9% of federal tax revenues.

This year, 0.23% of US Federal taxes are expected to come from Amazon, which is expected to double by 2029.

By 2035, Amazon might be responsible for 1% of federal government revenue.

Congressional Budget Office

For 2054:

Projected GDP: $85.2 trillion

Projected total federal revenue: 18.7% of GDP (as mentioned in the previous response)

Using these figures, we can calculate the estimated federal tax receipts for 2054:$85.2 trillion * 18.7% = $15.9324 trillion.

Assuming that Amazon's growth slows to 15% from 2029 to 2054, here's how much taxes Amazon would be paying by 2054.

Amazon's Potential Tax Bill in 2054 : Approximately $1.1446 trillion.

: Approximately $1.1446 trillion. Total Federal Tax Revenue in 2054 : Approximately $15.93 trillion.

: Approximately $15.93 trillion. Amazon's Contribution: About 7.18% of the total federal tax revenue.

According to the Congressional Budget Office's latest report, Amazon might fund almost as much of the government as all corporate taxes today (9%).

The correct response is "Thank you, Amazon," but you can bet the response will be "They aren't paying their fair share in taxes."

YCharts

Amazon employs nearly 2 million people and is one of history's most incredible job creators. It pays more taxes than almost any other company and plans to continue creating more jobs and paying more taxes.

That's not to say Amazon's labor practices shouldn't be addressed and that it can't improve its overall operations. However, politicians who want to attack Amazon will always find something to focus on and amplify through social media.

The facts about Amazon's net benefits to society are available if you know where to find them. But politicians and social media are designed to whip up fury and outrage by taking legitimate criticisms out of context and sometimes just outright lying about Amazon.

For example, some politicians claim Amazon's growth is not due to low prices or convenience but due to monopoly practices.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Here's objective proof that Amazon's convenience is superior to that of its peers.

No matter how good a company might be or how incredible its benefits to society are, valid criticisms and non-valid out-of-context attacks can always be leveled against it.

Just take a look at how many things can and will go wrong for companies, according to S&P.

S&P

S&P LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional AMZN 29.46% Global Percentile 55% Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P)

Amazon has a very complex risk profile and has borderline optimal risk management, compared to the No. 1 name for each risk metric in its industry.

However, it scores the top 45% of all companies globally, making it a medium-risk company.

Bottom Line: Amazon Is A Great Buy Ahead Of Earnings... Even for High-Yield Income Investors

I don't know what Amazon will do in the short term or after earnings.

I can tell you that the best available data today says this is the king of hyper-growth deep value optionality.

Digital Retail Third Party Logistics Trucking Robo-Taxis Robotics Healthcare AI

Amazon has many potential growth avenues besides its core businesses, which are already very profitable and are expected to see margins more than double by 2029.

Around $200 billion in free cash flow by 2030 and $500 billion in net cash by 2029 makes a future dividend a mathematical certainty as long as Amazon grows even close to current expectations.

When combined with low volatility, high-yield aristocrats like ENB and BTI can earn 5.4% today and potentially grow your income by 22% annually.

This is such an incredible opportunity that I have approximately 35% of my life savings invested in this trio, and I sleep very well at night.