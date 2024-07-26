3 Reasons Dividend Investors Should Buy Amazon Before Earnings

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tech earnings season is causing increased volatility, creating great bargain buying opportunities for Amazon investors.
  • When combined in a portfolio with high-yield dividend aristocrats, Amazon can deliver for investors.
  • Amazon's growth potential is massive, courtesy of seven growth markets over $1 trillion in size.
  • Amazon's growth spending of $1.1 trillion through 2029 is almost as much as the US government's and should boost free cash flow to around $200 billion.
  • $500 billion in net cash by 2029 and rivers of free cash flow make a dividend likely within a few years, and buybacks and dividend announcements could pop the price 15% to 30% the day they arrive. AMZN's 12-month return potential is 80%, three-year return potential is 112%, five-year return potential is 345%, and six-year return potential is 575%.

Happy business team of young multi-ethnic office employees celebrating victory and big profit.

dikushin

Earnings season is kicking off with good news that isn't being met with falling prices.

Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) results were solid, yet the market wasn't impressed, at least initially.

But what matters in the long term is

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Weekly Screening Videos. 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios.

  • My family's $2.2 million real-money portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.41K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, BTI, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News