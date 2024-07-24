JOSE LUIS CALVO MARTIN & JOSE ENRIQUE GARCIA-MAURIÑO MUZQUIZ

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is synonymous with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"). Exondys, the company's exon-skipping molecule, was the first FDA-approved therapy to treat specific mutations in DMD. This is a debilitating disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration due to mutations in the dystrophin gene in boys with an estimated prevalence of 1 in every 3500 to 5000 births.

A landmark FDA decision extending SRP-9001 to all age groups in DMD

The company recently received FDA approval for its DMD gene therapy program, SRP-9001 with a broad label. Before this approval, we realized an 84% profit from our position, which we acquired during a dip following the issuance of the complete response letter, CRL last year. Following the approval, the stock surged by 40%; however, it has since retreated by 20% over the month, presenting an opportunity to reinvest in the stock with a longer-term perspective.

Although the pivotal EMBARK study for SRP-9001 did not achieve its primary endpoint, the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), it did meet secondary endpoints, such as the time taken to stand up and the 10-meter walk test after one year. In the SRP 9001-12 study, a significant improvement in NSAA score was observed compared to a control after two years. Similarly, a notable enhancement in NSAA score was seen compared to control at four years in the SRP 9001-101 study. The therapy was able to stabilize the decline in muscle function seen in this potentially fatal disease, saving the lives of thousands of young boys affected by the disease.

In a landmark decision, the FDA granted accelerated approval for SRP-9001 last month to treat DMD across all age groups. This shows the therapy's potential to save the lives of children impacted by this debilitating disease without other treatments.

A 63% annual revenue growth is expected to accelerate further with recent FDA approval for SRP-9001's expanded label

In Q1 2024, the company reported revenues of $413 million, marking a 63% year-over-year increase. In the absence of other FDA-approved therapies for DMD, there is strong market demand for the company's products. Revenue growth is expected to accelerate after the broad label granted for SRP-9001 last month.

In Q1 2024, the company also beat revenue and earnings per share, EPS estimates. The company is well funded, with $1.4 billion in cash reserves.

SRPT Revenue Growth Chart (Investor presentation)

Investment Opportunity

Despite the significant FDA approval, the stock experienced a 20% pullback from recent highs in one month, presenting an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The company is addressing a large U.S. market of 50,000 existing DMD cases. SRP-9001 (now branded as Elevidys). The therapy's wholesale price is $3.5 million/per patient. Using an input average sales price of $2.6 million/patient (74% of the wholesale price, average for biotech/pharma per the Pharmagellan guide), it is a cumulative $130 billion revenue opportunity for the company. The company's current enterprise value is $13.75 billion, thus making it undervalued (biotech stocks usually trade at an enterprise value of peak sales times seven per NYU-Stern data from Damodaran).

The average sell-side analyst price target on the stock (from revised ratings post-approval) is $200 (37% upside potential, ranging from $128 to $230).

SRPT sell-side analyst price targets (Tipranks)

This recent decline could present an opportunity for investors to buy into the stock. The market reaction may be more due to profit-taking after the news rather than concerns about the company's long-term prospects.

SRPT Stock Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

In summary, Sarepta's SRP-9001 gene therapy for DMD has promising potential to revolutionize this field. The company has a significant time lead over its competition in this disease, allowing it to gain a significant market share in this market.