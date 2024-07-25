visualspace

Co-authored by Treading Softly

When it comes to building a portfolio that's fine-tuned to provide you with income, I like to look for what I call a "livable yield." This would be a yield that I can collect from my portfolio and readily meet my expenses head on without having to dip into my invested principal by selling shares. To do this, I design my portfolio to target an overall yield of 8% to 10%. From time to time, I'll have holdings that yield less than 8% or more than 10%, but the overall target yield is in that range. This provides me with a readily livable yield that is typically double that you would get from using the 4% withdrawal rule, which is designed to wind down the principal of your portfolio over time. By collecting dividends and not selling shares, I avoid what's frequently a specter of disaster for retirement portfolios, the Sequence of Return Risk. If you sell shares in a down market, the impact of that selling, even if only 4%, is exacerbated in subsequent years, affecting your portfolio recovery, and causing you to have a harder time meeting your future financial needs. As you get older and may have more emergencies arise, you'll have a smaller nest egg to pull from, compounding the fear that many retirees have.

Today, I want to look at a wonderful fund that provides me with at least 8% yields, which I can enjoy today while benefiting from a sector ripe for greater returns.

Let's dive in!

Income You Can Take To The Bank

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO), yielding 8%, is a CEF (closed-end fund) that invests in banks. It has a very long history, going back to 1994. BTO has been through some golden times for banks and arguably the worst time ever through the Great Financial Crisis.

These are interesting times for banks. Many were fearful of banks in 2023. With the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank, 2023 was the largest year for bank failures in terms of the total assets in history. Source

The fear in early to mid-2023 was that we would see widespread bank failures like we saw during the GFC. Those of us who were bullish argued that the factors driving these particular banks to failure were isolated and specific to the banks, rather than the systemic risk that existed in 2008.

The back half of 2023 and first half of 2024 have been benign for bank failures. The aggressive hiking cycle placed a lot of pressure on banks as their "safest" assets, like US Treasuries and agency MBS, fell in price. With the rate hike cycle over, most banks have been able to regain their footing. The potential for rate cuts and a steepening interest rate curve has caused banks to rally from their lows.

BTO is a fantastic option to take advantage of this. BTO uses a modest amount of leverage, currently 20%, and provides shareholders with a substantial dividend.

One thing I want to address is some recent buzz that BTO's dividend "isn't covered." Let me clear up a misconception that so many have about CEFs. CEF dividends are not, cannot be, and will never be covered by the dividends a fund receives alone. By law, CEFs must distribute substantially all of their taxable income, including taxable capital gains. Otherwise, they have to pay an excise tax and could eventually lose their tax status.

When you're evaluating a CEF like BTO, you can see in its annual report that its annual dividend is around $50.8 million. How is that paid? Net investment income came in at $8.2 million. This included about $24 million in dividends and interest, and then you subtract all the expenses like BTO's interest, management fees, etc. All the things included in the "expense ratio" and you end up at $8.2 million.

Where did BTO get the cash? The bulk came from realized gains of $37.8 million.

BTO sold shares, realizing over $37.8 million in gains and providing enough cash to pay the dividend. Some will then take the unrealized losses of $37.47 million and, therefore, declare that the dividend is uncovered and unsustainable. Is it? No.

All you are doing in the calculation above is determining that NAV (net asset value) declined. You could have saved yourself a ton of time, and just looked at a chart to learn the same thing. Here's the period covered by the 2023 annual report:

NAV declined 6.83%. This includes the impact of the dividend payments, all expenses, and the unrealized losses. But why are we looking at a single year?

A reality of investing is that with any portfolio, some years will have higher returns than others. It doesn't matter for a CEF if the unrealized returns in a particular year are enough to "cover" the distribution. Like many CEFs, BTO uses a "managed distribution policy." They distribute an amount they believe will be generated over the long run, knowing that some years they will be over-distributing, but other years they will be under-distributing. Over longer periods, the ideal is that it will average out to "about right."

If we look at a longer period, BTO has covered its dividend over 10 years with room to spare:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, BTO IPOd at a NAV of $19.95, and today the NAV is $33. So, if anything, it has underpaid its distribution over the past 30 years. A CEF that invests in debt couldn't get away with that. However, since BTO primarily owns common equities, management has a lot of control over deciding what to sell and when.

When we look at BTO's balance sheet, we can see that while banks are down from January 2023, BTO is sitting on massive unrealized gains. BTO's assets have a cost basis of $497 million and a market value of $723 million:

So, that's over $225 million in unrealized gains, that when realized, will become taxable and have to be distributed to shareholders. This is why management likely isn't in a tizzy over a year where their unrealized returns declined by $37 million. BTO could absorb several years like that and still have ample gains to be realized to cover the distributions.

Of course, just like with your own portfolio, you shouldn't count unrealized gains until they are realized. During the GFC, BTO's NAV fell 75%, and BTO decided it didn't want to destroy the fund by paying too much and reduced the dividend substantially. The right call for long-term shareholders, but if you believe that the entire banking system is going to meltdown then you probably don't want exposure to banks.

If you believe that banks are currently undervalued relative to other options in the stock market, and you believe that a GFC style banking meltdown is not a likely risk, then BTO is a fantastic opportunity. The dividend is sustainable and if banks go up, BTO might need to raise its dividend again.

At the end of the day, investing in BTO is a vote of confidence for investing in banks. Its total return will reflect the returns of the banks in its portfolio. I'm bullish on banks. We've seen a cycle that hasn't seen the excesses and irresponsible borrowing that we saw leading to the GFC. Banks are well capitalized and are well positioned to take advantage of an easing cycle without too much credit risk. It's a great time to be a lender and to own the bank.

Conclusion

With BTO, you get the opportunity to own the bank and receive outstanding yields from them. Lately, BTO has seen strong price gains because of the expectation that interest rates will be cut soon. Many banks have seen their profit margins squeezed by unrealized losses in their Treasury portfolios, but also having to pay depositors higher levels of interest to retain those deposits. This issue is greater for smaller regional banks versus their large bank peers. Those mega-bank peers do not have to compete for deposits nearly to the same level as the regional peers and, therefore, have been more insulated from the negative impacts of high rates. Defaults on consumer debt remain low, and while not as low as they were previously due to the struggles within the economy as a whole, they are not to a level that would challenge most banks from seeing very profitable outcomes when rate cuts arrive. Lower rates typically spur additional economic activity, especially when it comes to mortgages and other forms of consumer lending. Higher rates help slow those sectors down to try and slow down the economy to reduce inflation. Lowering rates would help spur economic activity again.

When it comes to your retirement, banks are a wonderful source to receive strong income because they are a highly resilient sector in all sorts of economic situations. Regulators require banks to undergo strenuous stress tests to ensure they remain solvent and profitable during those different scenarios. This means that you can invest in banks as a whole and recognize that they are going to not only survive but thrive in many different environments because they're required to do so. This year, we've seen that the stress tests that banks were subjected to were harder than ever, and a large majority of them were able to sail through those tests without major red flags, showing the resiliency of the U.S. banking system. While some have major doubts about the banking sector, I can tell you that BTO will provide you with outstanding income you can count on and let your bank pay for your retirement.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.