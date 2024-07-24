RAPT: CCR4 Inhibition Presses On For Now With Oncology Focus

Kanizphoto/iStock via Getty Images

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) suffered a huge setback in February 2024 relating to its development of zelnecirnon for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis [AD] and asthma. That's because it was forced to stop both of the phase 2b studies using this drug to treat these patient populations. The reason why it was done is because one patient from the phase 2b AD trial had a serious adverse event [SAE] of liver failure, which may have been potentially related to zelnecirnon. The FDA clinical hold remains in place for now, and the investigation of this one adverse event is still ongoing. The company expects to post data from its phase 2b AD study in Q3 of 2024 and positive data from it would be good news for both patients and shareholders alike. However, what may be stated by then or still unknown would be whether or not this program is able to move forward. That's because the clinical hold may or may not be in place by then.

While this is something that is still being investigated, there is a program using the same type of CCR4 inhibition against a different patient population. This would be with respect to the development of tivumecirnon which is being used to treat patients with a variety of solid tumor types. One thing to note is that in this instance, this CCR4 inhibitor is not being used alone as a monotherapy to target solid tumors, but instead is being combined with ant-PD-1 Keytruda marketed by Merck (MRK) to treat these patients. The significance of this is that despite dosing more than 350 patients with either monotherapy tivumecirnon or in combination with this PD-1 inhibitor, there have been no tolerability issues. Not only that, but there have been no signals of increased immune-related toxicities to that observed with Keytruda alone. The point here is that even if the zelnecirnon program doesn't end up having the FDA clinical hold lifted, the company still has a shot at moving its cancer program with tivumecirnon forward.

Data Update On Zelnecirnon Later This Year Might Provide Short-Term Bump

As I stated above, a major problem for RAPT Therapeutics occurred back on February 20th of 2024. That is when it was verbally notified that a clinical hold had been placed by the FDA on two of its phase 2b studies. These were mid-stage studies evaluating the use of zelnecirnon for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis [AD] and asthma. Why was such a clinical hold placed by the FDA? That's because one patient from the phase 2b AD trial suffered a serious adverse event [SAE] of liver failure. This is not a sure thing yet, but at the time, a precaution was taken by the FDA for patient safety regardless. There are two possible reasons why a comeback with respect to this zelnecirnon program might occur.

The first reason is that the clinical hold is still in the process of being investigated. That is, there has been no determination one way or another on whether or not this CCR4 inhibitor drug caused this SAE. The second reason has to do with the fact that even though the two phase 2b studies for these programs were halted, there is an expectation of data to be released from both of them. Even with both studies being stopped, there might be saving grace somewhere with respect to them. This would be with respect to one of the ongoing phase 2b studies having met a threshold for possible clinical efficacy evaluation. Prior to the FDA clinical hold of both of these studies, the phase 2b study using zelnecirnon for the treatment of patients with AD had 229 patients enrolled into this study.

From there, it was noted that approximately 110 of them had completed the 16-week period. If you look at the clinical trial itself for this phase 2b study, you can see that the primary efficacy outcome measures of percentage change in Eczema Area Severity Index [EASI] and safety were to be evaluated over a 16-week period. If RAPT Therapeutics can get this clinical hold lifted, then it would be back on track to use this drug to target a large patient population. It is expected that the global atopic dermatitis market is expected to reach a valuation of $19.49 billion by the end of 2034. It is possible that the FDA clinical hold might be released, but it just honestly depends upon the completion of the investigation. What is encouraging is that 350 patients in prior phase 1a/1b studies did not suffer from any liver toxicities. Not only that, but nonclinical studies also didn't show any evidence of such a SAE.

Tivumecirnon Might Allow For Continued Advancement Of CCR4 Inhibitor

If the zelnecirnon program doesn't deliver the expected results from the phase 2b AD study or this entire program never has the FDA clinical hold lifted, there still might be a path forward. This is because the hold was only placed on the CCR4 inhibitor zelnecirnon targeting inflammatory disorders, but left the program of tivumecirnon for the treatment of patients with cancers alone. Even better, this program has been able to establish some positive preliminary data showing that this drug is capable of being able to treat both checkpoint inhibitor [CPI] naive and CPI experienced patients. If looking at the CPI experienced patient population, this would be a phase 1/2 study using tivumecirnon alone as a monotherapy or in combination with Keytruda for the treatment of patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma [HNSCC]. The global head and neck cancer market is anticipated to reach $8.1 billion by 2031. Again, the purpose here was to recruit and evaluate patients who had already been treated with and failed on prior CPI therapy. There are two primary endpoints deployed for this early-stage open-label study, which are overall response rate [ORR] and safety. A total of 323 patients are expected to be recruited into this study. There was updated data released from this trial at the American Association for Cancer Research [AACR] medical conference. Such data included a total of 32 HNSCC patients who were CPI experienced [previously given CPI therapy before entering this study]. The thing is that with respect to the overall patient population [regardless of PD-L1 or HPV status] the confirmed ORR was 5 out of 32 patients or 15.6%. However, such an ORR number improved slightly when looking at specific HNSCC patient populations, as follows:

PD-L1 positive status HNSCC patients ORR - 4 out of 23 patients or 17.4%

HPV positive status HNSCC patients ORR - 4 out of 18 patients or 22%

My belief is that this biotech has several avenues to explore here, because it has been able to do well in terms of the overall patient population and then those with specific biomarkers. Therefore, a future trial design could theoretically only be designed to go after HPV positive patients, where the best ORR was observed. That, or the company could be bold and just decide to go after the entire advanced HNSCC patient population, regardless of PD-L1 or HPV status. The percentages provided above are actually good, even if they don't look like it. Why is this the case? That's because historically when these patients only receive an anti-PD-1 monotherapy, the ORR achieve then is <5-10% Thus, an improvement of ORR much higher than the typical ORR achieved is ideal.

The mechanism of action for CCR4 inhibition in cancers is what allowed RAPT Therapeutics to achieve positive data to date in the phase 1/2 study targeting patients with advanced HNSCC to date. The way this drug works is that it blocks migration of T regulatory cells [Tregs] to the tumor site. In doing so, it removes the shield that tumors have, which are capable of blocking immunotherapies effectively like PD-1 inhibitors and others. Thus, by blocking tumor specific T-reg activity, it is able to reduce toxicity and increase efficacy. In terms of safety, such T-reg blocking only locks out T-regs for the tumor and does not affect healthy tissue in the patient's body. Even further than that, T-reg trafficking is not affected throughout the rest of the body at all. The positive preliminary data achieved to date, with respect to the advancement of tivumecirnon for advanced HNSCC patients, is not the only tumor that has been effectively targeted. It has been able to do well in patients with non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC] and such positive preliminary data was announced at the SITC 2023 medical conference. This is the other aspect of this drug that was talked about because this was a population that was CPI inhibitor treatment naive. This means these are patients who had not yet been given treatment with a CPI such as Keytruda. It was noted that an overall response rate of 31% [11 out of 36 patients] was achieved. However, even better data was achieved when only specifically looking at a PD-L1 positive NSCLC patient population. In terms of this patient population, the ORR was 45% [One additional confirmed ORR post SITC conference]. The significance of this is that the ORR achieved with tivumecirnon + Keytruda was numerically superior to that of anti-PD-1 alone and anti-PD-1 in combination with a TIGIT.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, RAPT Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $141.6 million as of March 31st of 2024. The truth is that this biotech is likely going to need to raise additional cash. That's because it doesn't have a lot of cash on hand, especially since it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the date of its 10-Q SEC Filing, which was filed on May 9th of 2024. Not only that, but it also filed an 8-K SEC Filing several days ago stating that it wanted to reduce its workforce by 40% [cut 47 people] in order to conserve cash.

Despite this cost-cutting measure, I believe that it is still going to need to raise cash at some point in the second half of 2024. There is an option to use an ATM Sales agreement if it needs to raise additional cash. With this ATM it could sell and issue up to $450 million of its securities, including up to $150 million shares of its common stock that could be sold from time to time as needed. For the 3 months ending March 31st of 2024, the company sold a total of 365,316 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $9 million. As of March 31st, 2024, it still has $140.6 million remaining under this ATM Sales Agreement that it could tap into if necessary. Its cash burn per quarter is $32.5 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in RAPT Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the expected data to be released from the phase 2b study, using zelnecirnon for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis. There is no assurance that the primary endpoint of percentage change in EASI over a 16-week treatment period of drug versus placebo is going to be met with statistical significance. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market is going to view these results in a favorable fashion.

A second risk to consider would be in terms of the ongoing clinical hold by the FDA for the two phase 2b studies, which used zelnecirnon to treat patients with AD and asthma. The evaluation of the SAE of liver failure found in one patient is still being investigated for the time being. There is no guarantee that the FDA is going to ultimately lift the clinical hold placed on this zelnecirnon program, nor that it will not be terminated entirely.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to the use of tivumecirnon for the treatment of patients with both CPI-experienced and CPI-naive solid tumor patients. The first item to point out is that there is no assurance that an eventual phase 3 studies to be designed for both of these programs will ultimately end up achieving their respective primary endpoints with statistical significance. Another aspect to consider is that while tivumecirnon may end up working out for one biomarker, it may not play well towards another. What do I mean by this? Well, that's because so far, it has shown to be good at being used in combination with Keytruda in targeting both CPI-naive NSCLC patients and then CPI-experienced advanced HNSCC patients. What could reduce risk slightly here though is what I highlighted above, in that if the company wants to, it could explore a specific patient population. For instance, it saw a better ORR when it specifically targeted PD-L1 positive CPI-naive NSCLC patients [45% ORR].

The fourth and final risk to consider would be in terms of the financial position that it is in. That's because, as I have shown above, it took measures to cut approximately 40% of its workforce to conserve cash. Not only that, but it stated in its 10-Q SEC Filing that it believes it only has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. This means that there is a risk that it will likely need to raise additional funds in the coming months.

Conclusion

RAPT Therapeutics may have suffered a huge setback in February of 2024, where both of its phase 2b studies using zelnecirnon were placed on clinical hold. I believe that there could potentially still be two opportunities for it to stage a comeback with this drug candidate. The first of which is going to be the release of data from the phase 2b study targeting patients with AD, which is expected in Q3 of 2024. Of course, the data might be good for causing the stock price to trade higher, but might be short-lived. This is because the data isn't going to mean much if the FDA decides to keep this zelnecirnon program on clinical hold.

On the flip side, the lifting of the clinical hold for this drug candidate targeting AD and asthma would be huge. Again, even if zelnecirnon was to be entirely removed from the pipeline, I have still shown that there might be a path forward for the development of tivumecirnon. Especially since it has been shown to perform pretty well in both CPI-naive NSCLC and CPI-experienced advanced HNSCC patients. With the possibility of the FDA clinical hold being removed at some point for tivumecirnon, plus data expected from this very same candidate targeting AD in Q3 of 2024, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.