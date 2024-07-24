Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Fonseca - Vice President, Investor Relations
Martín Arias - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Theurer - Barclays
Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS.
Ricardo Alves - Morgan Stanley
Bob Ford - Bank of America
Tiago Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs
Alvaro Garcia - BTG Pactual
Carlos Laboy - HSBC
Hector Maya - Scotiabank
Luis Yance - Santander

Operator

Hello and welcome to the FEMSA's second quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is George. I'll be a coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be in the listen-only mode. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions once you have the presentation [Operator Instructions].

And I'd like to have a call over to your host today, Mr. Juan Fonseca, Head of Investor Relations to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.

Juan Fonseca

Thank you, George. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to FMSA's second quarter 2024 results conference call. Today we are joined by Martín Arias, our CFO and Jorge Collazo, who heads Coca-Cola FEMSA's Investor Relations team. The plan is for Martín to open the conversation with some high level comments on our strategic progress and business trends, followed by a more detailed discussion of the results and finally opening the call for your questions.

Before I hand over the call to Martín, I want to address the disclosure at the end of today's press release related to changes to our first quarter results as reported. In the press release for the first quarter of 2024, we classified certain results related to non-core discontinued operations on several incorrect lines and we are reclassifying them today.

