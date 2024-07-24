VanderWolf-Images

With global defence spending seeing a 6.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in 2023, the fastest rise since 2009, it's little wonder that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) reported robust sales growth numbers for Q2 2024 yesterday. It saw a price increase of 5.6%. That this is the biggest increase seen since October 9, 2023, when it rose by over 8% on tensions in the Middle East, puts it in context.

With a year-to-date [YTD] rise of 11.5%, its performance at the stock a shade ahead of the 9.7% increase in the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index seen so far in 2024. Here I take a closer look at its latest earnings to assess whether it can grow this lead over the sector or whether it’s likely to correct.

3 takeaways from Q2 2024 results

Much as the company’s sales showed notable growth, the profit picture is a bit more mixed. But on the whole, especially with a financial outlook upgrade, it’s a positive report. Here are the three biggest takeaways from it.

#1. Net sales supported by Rotary & Mission Systems: Net sales grew by 8.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 2024 (Q2 2023: 8.1%) and an 11% YoY increase in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024) (H1 2023: 4.6%).

The company’s second-biggest segment, Rotary & Mission Systems [RMS], which contributed 25% to sales in the quarter, stood out. It saw a 7% YoY increase, the fastest among all segments (see table below), resulting in a 46% contribution to the total increase in sales. By comparison, the biggest segment, Aeronautics, added just 28% to the total increase.

RMS’s growth was driven by the integrated warfare systems and sensors sub-segment, which saw an uptick in demand for lasers, radars, helicopters and for the ship-building related Canadian Surface Combatant program. The Missiles and Fire Control segment also showed notable growth of 12.6% YoY, while Aeronautics and Space lagged.

Source: Lockheed Martin

#2. Operating margin sustained, EPS increases: LMT’s business segment operating income grew by 10% YoY as well in Q2 2024, with growth accelerating from the 7% YoY figure seen for H1 2024. Note that the business segment operating income is a non-GAAP metric for Lockheed Martin. The GAAP or consolidated operating income figure grew by a far smaller 1% YoY on account of a number of adjustments including impairments and amortisation expenses (see details in table above).

The business segment operating margin also saw an increase, although marginal, to 11.3%, from 11.1% in Q2 2023. It's still notable, however, after it still falls behind for H1 2024 (10.7%) compared to the same time last year (11.1%). It was supported by the Mission & Fire Control segments, even as the other segments showed some correction.

In contrast with some pickup in operating income, net income saw a small 2.4% YoY decline in Q2 2024 due to lower other income. However, because of share repurchases, the earnings per share [EPS] still rose, with the diluted figure rising by 3.3% YoY. Adjusted EPS grew even faster at 5.6% YoY.

EPS, GAAP and Non-GAAP, Q2 2024 (Source: Lockheed Martin )

#3. Financial outlook upgraded: The company also upgraded its financial outlook for 2024. At the midpoint of the guidance range (see table below), it now expects net sales to rise by 5.1% YoY, a doubling in the rate of increase from the previous forecast. Note that this indicates sales growth will slow, see a marginal pullback in H2 2024. But going by the trends so far and the company's past tendency to understate growth potential (the sales figure was higher than the midpoint forecast in 2023), an upside surprise is possible.

It has also raised the EPS guidance, though the number is still expected to decline 4.5% YoY at the midpoint of the guidance range. Much like for sales, this indicates a contraction is expected in the figure in H2 2024. This could be a downer, unless, of course, a surprise is delivered, like in 2023.

Latest Financial Outlook, 2024 (Source: Lockheed Martin)

Stock metrics to consider

Any discussion on the company's results is incomplete without assessing what they mean for the stock going forward. Here, there are three factors to consider, as below.

Market multiples

At the midpoint of the EPS guidance, LMT’s forward GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio comes to 19x, which is higher than the five-year average of 16.6x for the stock. The forward non-GAAP P/E, assuming that the full year non-GAAP EPS continues to grow at the same rate as in H1 2024 of 2.1% YoY, is at 17.64x is similarly higher than the five-year average of 16x.

Normally, this would imply that some correction is due for LMT. But right now, the past might not be a good indicator of the future. Due to the focus on defence spending, the company is in a period of relatively rapid expansion.

For this reason, a comparison with peers' market multiples is done as well. Among the big five aerospace and defense stocks by market capitalisation, the stock’s forward non-GAAP P/E ratio is lower than that for GE Aerospace (GE) and RTX Corporation (RTX), which are trading at 42.2x and 19.5x respectively. Only the French company Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) is trading at significantly lower 7.1x, while Boeing (BA) is expected to be loss making in 2024, so it doesn't come into consideration.

Based on the average of the upside indicated by peers' multiples and its own past levels, a 7% stock price upside is possible for LTM now.

Dividends

There are dividends to consider as well. LMT’s forward yield of 2.51% is only trivially higher than the trailing twelve months [TTM] yield of 2.48%. But the stock still stands out for having the highest forward yield among peers. RTX comes a close second with 2.4% yield, though.

The dividends are also highly dependable. The company has grown them for 21 years and paid them consecutively for the past 28 years. With a dividend payout ratio of 45.2%, they are safe as well.

Share repurchases

The price upside and dividends indicate that there's potential for a 10% upside in total returns from the present price. Gain from share repurchases are also expected. The company targets buybacks worth USD 4 billion for 2024, of which an amount of USD 1.85 billion was completed in H1 2024. This means that more than half the target buyback is yet to occur.

What next?

All in all, there's definitely upside potential of over 10% for LMT now. It's not the biggest upside around, for sure. But I'm still going with a Buy rating on it for three reasons:

It's in a time of expansion, which can continue into the next year and result in more upward momentum for the stock.

The company could see better than expected sales and earnings numbers in 2024 despite its upgraded financial outlook. The latest results certainly suggest as much.

In any case, it's a safe dividend stock for long-term investors.

For short to medium term investors, it would be a good idea to keep a look-out for its earnings updates to assess how the company progresses for the remainder of 2024. There is some possibility of upsets, as indicated by its outlook, even as it looks unlikely to materialise right now.