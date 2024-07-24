Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.73K Followers

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCPK:MGDDF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Yves Chapot - GM and CFO
Florent Menegaux - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Harry Martin - Bernstein
Michael Jacks - Bank of America
Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan
Martino De Ambroggi - Equita
Thomas Besson - Kepler
Sanjay Bhagwani - Citibank
Michael Aspinall - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Michelin 2024 First Half Results Conference Call. I now hand over to Mr. Florent Menegaux, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Yves Chapot, General Manager and Group CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.

Florent Menegaux

Thank you. Good morning and good evening to everyone. Yves Chapot and myself are very pleased to host you for our midyear results. Before unveiling these results, I would like to start by emphasizing our key Michelin in Motion strategy. We are building a worldwide leader in life-changing composites and experiences. And for that, we leverage four key differentiating assets across enlarge background.

The assets, you can see them on your screen. Of course, highly engaged and talented teams, a powerful and widely recognized brand, strong innovation leadership and unique R&D and industrial capabilities and defining products and services. All of that into enlarged playgrounds, of course, we have our historic activities in tires, but now you have services and experiences on a wide range of activities and our polymer composite solution as well.

As shared during our latest C&D, a wide variety of destination markets ensures our performance resilient. We operate in different market verticals that you see on your screen. And we have a balanced activities across three worldwide geographies. That ensures the resilience of our performance. So without further delays, we are pleased to share our strong performance in the first semester.

