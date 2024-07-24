ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.73K Followers

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Darren Yip - VP, IR
William McDermott - Chairman & CEO
Gina Mastantuono - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs
Peter Weed - Bernstein
Samad Samana - Jefferies
Karl Keirstead - UBS
Brad Sills - Bank of America Securities
Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI
Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research
Mark Murphy - JPMorgan
Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities
Robbie Owens - Piper Sandler
Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank
Michael Cikos - Needham
Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is JL, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q2 2024 ServiceNow Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Darren Yip, Group Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Darren Yip

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining ServiceNow's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me are Bill McDermott, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Gina Mastantuono, our Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we will review our second quarter 2024 results and discuss our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024.

Before we get started, we want to emphasize that the information discussed on this call, including our guidance, is based on information as of today and contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We undertake no duty or obligation to update such statements as a result of new information or future events. Please refer to today's earnings press release and our

Recommended For You

About NOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOW

Trending Analysis

Trending News