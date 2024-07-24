simonkr

Investment Thesis

CVR Partners LP's (NYSE:UAN) performance over the past few years has improved tremendously compared to that in 2014. But this was due more to high product prices than some improvements in operating efficiencies.

Product prices have declined from its 2021 peak and I would expect CVR performance to follow suit. While it is financially sound, this is a cyclical company. A valuation based on its performance over the cycle showed that there is no margin of safety.

Background

CVR is a limited partnership formed by CVR Energy Inc. to operate a nitrogen fertilizer business. The present form of CVR came from its 2016 acquisition of CVR Nitrogen. Today CVR has 2 main nitrogen production facilities:

Coffeyville. This facility includes a gasifier complex, an ammonia unit, and a UAN unit. This is “the only nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer.”

East Dubuque. This facility includes an ammonia unit and a UAN unit.

“The Coffeyville Facility’s largest raw material cost is pet coke, which is purchased from CVR Energy and third parties. The East Dubuque Facility’s largest raw material cost is natural gas.”

“Both facilities manufacture ammonia and can further upgrade such ammonia to other nitrogen fertilizer products, principally urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”). Nitrogen fertilizer is used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops, primarily corn and wheat.”

Historically, UAN contributed a bigger portion of the product revenue and volume. Refer to Chart 1.

You can see from the right part of Chart 1 that post-2016 (after the CVR Nitrogen acquisition), the change in the sales volume was not as dramatic as the change in revenue. This meant that over the past few years, there has been a significant growth in the average selling price.

Chart 1: Product Sales (Author)

Operating trends

Looking at the Chart 1 and the left part of Chart 2, you can see 2 periods when there were significant revenue growths:

• The 2016 growth was due to the acquisition of CVR Nitrogen.

• The 2021 growth was due to high product prices. According to the company, there were “improved prices of 92% for ammonia and 74% for UAN.” The right part of Chart 2 illustrates the extraordinary product prices in 2021/22.

The high product prices in 2021/22 boosted profits. You can see from the left part of Chart 2 that PAT from 2015 to 2020 was below that in 2014. There were 5 years of losses during this period. All that changed in 2021 with the extraordinary product prices that led to high profits.

The high profits in turn led to high returns such that over the past 10 years, ROIC and ROE averaged 12% each. This was despite 5 years of losses. With the current cost of funds of about 8%, the high average returns meant that CVR was able to create shareholders' value.

The high prices also boosted capital efficiency as measured by the gross profitability (gross profits / total assets). Refer to the left part of Chart 2.

Chart 2: Performance Index and Unit Product Prices (Author)

Demand for fertilizer

Fertilizer is a commodity. I suspect that CVR is a price-taker without much control over its product prices.

“Nitrogen fertilizer products are commodities, the price of which can be highly volatile. The prices of nitrogen fertilizer products depend on several factors…” 2023 Form-10k.

I do not have a crystal ball to project the future product or raw material prices. But looking at Charts 3 and 4, I would say that in the past few years, prices have been extraordinarily high. There are signs that the current price levels have declined from the 2022 peaks.

In the context of valuing CVR, projecting its performance based on the past few year's results may provide a misleading picture. A more appropriate one is to look at its average performance over the cycle.

Chart 3: Producer Price Index – Ethanol, Fertilizer (FRED)

Note to Chart 3: According to the company, the demand for ethanol can directly impact its business. I thus considered the price of ethanol as having an impact on CVR's product prices.

Chart 4: Producer Price Index – Natural Gas and Coke (FRED)

This is very challenging sector with global demand falling in the past 2 years. While there would be recovery, it is a single-digit growth sector, as exemplified by the following.

“Global demand fell to 192 million metric tons in 2022-23, down from 200 million MT in the preceding production cycle…Global demand is projected to have recovered to 195 million MT during the 2023-24 cycle.” International Food Policy Research Institute

“Over this period, nitrogen was consistently the most sought-after; with an estimated demand of 109.7 million metric tons in 2022/2023, and a forecast demand of 111.6 million metric tons in 2023/2024” Statista

“The United States Fertilizers Market size is estimated at 28.69 billion USD in 2024… growing at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period (2024-2030)” Mordor Intelligence

Peer comparison

Nitrogen fertilizer production is a global market with competitors worldwide. CVR has several publicly listed competitors. I used this list for my peer comparison.

From a revenue perspective, CVR is a small player, although it delivered one of the better revenue growths over the past decade. Refer to Table 1.

Table 1: Peer Revenue (Author)

I would rate CVR's performance as average relative to its peers based on 2 metrics – return on capital and EBIT margin. Refer to Chart 5.

You can see that over the past decade, all the peers have the same return of capital patterns. While the patterns for the EBIT margins are not as well correlated, you can see a similar decline in mid-2010s and peaks in 2021.

If nothing else, the peer comparison supports my contention that it would be more appropriate to value CVR based on its performance over the cycle.

Chart 5: Peer comparison (Author)

Operating efficiencies

As a commodity company, the key is improving its operating efficiencies and cost control. Given the produce price spikes over the past few years, it is more appropriate to wash out the price effect when looking at several operating metrics.

In this context, I looked at the performance from 2012 to 2020.

There was hardly any improvement in the contribution margin. Refer to the left part of Chart 6. Fixed cost as a % of total cost increased from 2012 to 2020.

A Dupont Analysis showed that there was no improvement in leverage or asset turnover. Refer to the right part of Chart 6.

I would conclude that washing out the price spikes, there were no improvements in the operations.

Chart 6: Operating Profit and DuPont Analysis (Author)

Note to Op Profit Profile. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales – Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue – Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

Financial position

I would rate CVR as financially sound based on the following.

It had USD 65 million in cash and short-term investments as of the end of March 2024. This was about 7% of its total assets.

Over the past decade, despite 5 years of losses, it generated positive cash flow from operations every year. From 2014 to 2023, it generated USD 1,078 million in cash flow from operations compared to the cumulative USD 393 million PAT. This is a good cash conversion ratio.

It has a negative Reinvestment from 2014 to 2024. I defined Reinvestment = CAPEX + Acquisition – Divestiture – Depreciation & Amortization + Changes in Net Working Capital.

The negative Reinvestment was because the Depreciation & Amortization in certain years far exceeded what was spent on CAPEX + Acquisition and Net Working Capital. This meant that CVR did not have to channel a lot of its funds to grow its business.

It also had a good capital allocation track record. Refer to Table 2. You can see that a big part of the excess funds was returned to shareholders.

Table 2: Sources and Uses of Funds 2014 to 2023. (Author)

The main concern I have is the relatively high debt-capital ratio. As of March 2024, it had a debt-capital ratio of 65 %. According to the Damodaran Jan 2024 dataset, the debt-capital ratio for the chemical (basic) sector was 31%.

Valuation

Because of the 2021/22 extraordinarily high product prices, it would be more appropriate to value CVR based on its performance over the cycle.

In this context, given the 2016 acquisition, I took the 2016 to 2023 performance as representative of the cycle.

There are 3 key parameters in my valuation – revenue, contribution margin, and capital turnover (revenue/total capital employed).

I derive the cycle revenue as per Table 3 by multiplying the average shipment tonnage with the 2016 to 2023 average price.

Table 3: Estimating the cycle revenue (Author)

I then valued CVR based on 2 scenarios.

Scenario 1. This assumed the USD 414 million revenue with the average 2016 to 2023 contribution margin and capital turnover.

Scenario 2. This is a reverse-engineering one to determine the revenue that would result in the current market price. I assumed that the average 2016 to 2023 contribution margin and capital turnover.

Based on the above, I found that.

The intrinsic value of CVR is USD 48 per share. There is no margin of safety compared to the market price of USD 79 per share (as of 23 Jul 2024).

The market is pricing CVR on the basis that its long-term revenue would be 9% higher than the average revenue over the cycle.

Valuation model

I valued CVR based on a single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) model where the EBIT was determined based on the business set-up as illustrated in the left part of Chart 6.

FCFF = EBIT(1 – t) X (1 – Reinvestment rate) X (1 + g) / (WACC – g).

EBIT = Revenue X Contribution Margin – Fixed costs.

I assumed a 4% perpetual growth rate given the single-digits global demand for fertilizers.

Reinvestment rate = 0 as the historical rate was negative.

Value of equity = Value of firm + Cash + Other investments – Debt – Minority interests.

Table 4 illustrates the calculation for the reverse-engineering case.

Table 4: Sample calculation (Author)

Notes to Table 4.

Item c = 2023 Fixed cost + 2016 to 2023 average other costs for restructuring and write-downs.

Item n. The cost of funds was based on the first page of a Google search for “UAN WACC” as summarized in Table 5.

Table 5: Estimating the cost of funds (Author)

Risks and limitations

CVR is a cyclical company. The challenge is estimating the cyclical performance.

Firstly, I have estimated the cycle revenue by multiplying the average tonnage by the average 2016 to 2023 prices. Along the same lines, I have used the average 2016 to 2023 contribution margin and capital turnover to represent the values over the cycle.

Using a different period will result in different prices.

Secondly, I am a long-term value investor and my analysis is to understand the long-term performance and valuation.

If you have a short-term time frame, you would look at the current performance and deduce that it is undervalued based on the past 3 years' average performance. But this is taking a bet on the fertilizer price cycle rather than the performance of CVR.

No doubt there is a link between fertilizer prices and CVR performance, but taking a bet on fertilizer prices is a different thing.

“A decrease in nitrogen fertilizer prices would have a material adverse effect on our business, cash flow, and ability to make distributions.” 2020 Form 10k.

Conclusion

Over the past few years, the performance of CVR has improved tremendously compared to what it was a decade ago.

But this improvement was externally driven. It had more to do with high product and raw material prices rather than some improvements in operating efficiencies.

I have shown the product prices have come down from the 2021 peak, and I would expect CVR performance to follow suit. Given this, it is more appropriate to look at its performance over the cycle.

On such a basis, I found that there is no margin of safety even though the company is financially sound.

The market is pricing CVR as if the long-term revenue is 9% higher than that derived by multiplying the past 3 years' tonnage with the 2016 to 2023 average product prices.

Unless you have some special insights into fertilizer prices, my advice is to look at its performance over the cycle.