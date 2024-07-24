Enovix: Fast Approaching Production Of A Unique Silicon Anode Battery At Scale

Jul. 24, 2024 10:05 PM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX) Stock
MassifCapital profile picture
MassifCapital
556 Followers

Summary

  • Enovix is perhaps a bit of an outlier in our portfolio given that it is a battery manufacturer selling into consumer goods markets, but it fits nicely in what we believe to be the Massif Capital analytical sweet spot.
  • The investment thesis at 10,000 feet has always been that if the company can produce the unique silicon anode battery it has developed at scale, management will bring to market a battery that, at worst, is an incremental improvement over what is currently available.
  • The management team continues to build out its future customer base, which adds credibility to management's claim that they can produce a unique silicon anode battery at scale, which still is an unproven claim but one that is fast approaching a point at which it will be proven.

Enovix Corporation headquarters in Fremont, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix is perhaps a bit of an outlier in our portfolio given that it is a battery manufacturer selling into consumer goods markets, but it fits nicely in

This article was written by

MassifCapital profile picture
MassifCapital
556 Followers
Massif Capital is a value-oriented investment partnership focused on global opportunities in energy, basic materials and industrials. We invest principally in businesses with long lived assets that generate predictable cash flows that require not only capital allocation acumen from management but a keen focus on operational excellence. Our investment practice is primarily concerned with the nature of risk and value as it relates to protecting, enhancing and deploying the irreplaceable capital of our investors into a concentrated portfolio of economically productive assets.

Recommended For You

About ENVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News