Enovix: Fast Approaching Production Of A Unique Silicon Anode Battery At Scale

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Enovix is perhaps a bit of an outlier in our portfolio given that it is a battery manufacturer selling into consumer goods markets, but it fits nicely in what we believe to be the Massif Capital analytical sweet spot, businesses where science/technology, geopolitics/geoeconomics and energy/materials overlap. While some would argue that Enovix is inappropriate for a liquid real asset portfolio, the traditional definition of real asset businesses is dated.

Traditionally, real asset businesses are those that own and operate real estate, infrastructure, and natural resource assets. While this definition is workable, and most of the companies we invest in fall into one of these categories, it does not consider the ever-growing role of applied physical sciences in specific manufacturing fields, nor does it take into account the growing importance of material sciences and the changing nature of energy in general. Enovix is a material sciences business aiming to transform an ever-growing list of unique, highly refined materials into energy storage devices. They create value by understanding materials' physical and electrochemical properties better than others.

To their clients, they sell batteries with superior energy density and safety properties. Before they can do that, they must first understand the materials they are using to construct a battery, specifically how the mix of materials interacts, and second, understand how to combine those materials in high volumes, at high speed, and with exceptionally low error rates. Mass production of superior batteries requires tight backward integration into the supply chain for commodities to achieve the desired outcome.

This does not make Enovix itself a real asset business, but its material demands and those of other companies that depend on ever-more-advanced materials shape commodity supply chains by introducing greater complexity in material refining, higher quality standards, increased needs for customization of previously commoditized products, sustainability considerations, and needs for innovative logistics. We contend that understanding businesses like Enovix and their potential necessitates understanding the upstream supply chain more than the downstream demand.

If you produce a better battery, there will be consumers; that is not in question. What is in question is whether you can make a novel product dependent on advanced materials at high volumes and with high yields. Answering that question requires understanding the material and applied science and the capabilities of the upstream suppliers to address unique downstream needs.

Turning back to Enovix, the investment thesis at 10,000 feet has always been that if the company can produce the unique silicon anode battery it has developed at scale, management will bring to market a battery that, at worst, is an incremental improvement over what is currently available. This, in turn, leads to demand and the opportunity for premium pricing and superior cash flow compared to other battery producers.

This year, Enovix management has advanced the company toward realizing this thesis in two ways. First, the management team has significantly progressed the build-out of the firm's first manufacturing line. Second, the management team continues to build out its future customer base, which adds credibility to management's claim that they can produce a unique silicon anode battery at scale, which still is an unproven claim but one that is fast approaching a point at which it will be proven.

While management has advanced the firm's business, it is worth highlighting that it is still a pre-revenue company that has yet to produce a product at scale. This means that the spread of values for the business remains very wide, and the potential for market participants to misprice that value is exceedingly high. As such, we have continued to sell both put and call options on ENVX when the premium on offer in option markets is compelling. Given the stock volatility, the premium is often appealing. Our latest effort, a series of call positions entered shortly after the end of the second quarter, yielded a premium that reduced our average entry price by 9% and only resulted in a change in our position size at prices we would want to trim our position at anyway.

