The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a fixed income closed-end fund from BlackRock that we have covered in the past. We identified the name as a winner during the Fed rate hike cycle given its duration hedged approach, and then outlined our case to holding the CEF (which we did in our portfolio) until the beginning of this year, when it was time to divest the name.

We are revisiting the closed end fund in light of its negative performance since our 'Sell' rating, and its premium normalization:

Prior Rating (Seeking Alpha)

Since our negative view on the name, which captured the top in pricing, the CEF has lost -6.9% on a price basis and -3.8% on a total return basis.

What does BIT actually do? A multi-asset CEF

BIT is a fixed income fund that has a multi-asset approach to its holdings:

Composition (Fund Website)

Ratings (Fund Website)

There is a bar-belled approach here, where BB and B names are countered with AAA rated assets via Agency MBS bonds. The portfolio engineering behind this stipulates that in a risk-off environment where credit spreads widen, risk-free rates should come down (flight to quality), hence the natural 'hedge' built into the fund.

The CEF is now long duration via its portfolio:

Metrics (Fund Website)

The effective duration for the portfolio is 2.8 years, with a weighted average life ('WAL') of 13.5 years. The portfolio's yield to maturity is 8.67%, and its current leverage is on the high side at 35%. Leverage helps a fund on the way up, but it can also hamper its performance during a risk-off environment. The high leverage is mitigated by the low overall duration for the portfolio.

The CEF does not have term funding via preferred shares, and thus has been hampered by higher risk-free rates. If the Fed does indeed cut Fed Funds in September 2024, we are going to see the name being helped by a reduction in its costs of funds, funding which is done via short-dated repurchase agreements.

Premium normalization

CEFs should not trade at a premium to NAV unless there is a very particular feature about the company that stands out - be it funding, be it an outstanding management team or a propensity to constantly outperform the market. Earlier in the year, we identified an abnormal situation for BIT, where the premium to NAV was close to historic highs for no apparent reason:

Data by YCharts

The CEF usually trades at a slight discount to net asset value, a discount which is usually in the 0% to -10% band. After reaching a massive +8% premium earlier in the year, the CEF has now retraced that move, trading flat to NAV.

Given its robust performance during the hiking monetary cycle, we feel the CEF has now earned more goodwill; thus we believe the new 'normal' for the fund is going to be flat to NAV.

Our drivers for a 'Sell' rating were composed of the very high premium to NAV and tight overall credit spreads. While market-wide high-yield credit spreads are still too low for our liking, the fund has managed to move to a more normalized environment for its premium / discount to net asset value.

Distribution is not supported

A negative trait for this name is represented by the high utilization of return of capital:

Section 19 Notice (Fund Website)

The fund's ROC for June was 36%, and this figure is emblematic of past distributions as well. We do not really like CEFs with ROC above 20%, and generally, we want to see other elements pointing to a NAV outperformance in order to purchase them. The high ROC utilization is still a drag for this name going forward.

Is it time to buy BIT?

While we are upgrading the name based on the normalization of the premium (i.e., we consider now the fund to be fair value flat to NAV), we are still of the opinion credit spreads are too low at the current juncture. While the CEF has a natural hedge embedded in its portfolio construction, credit spread performance does drive the NAV performance here. In short, the fund is not cheap to warrant an attractive entry point, despite its move lower in the premium.

Investors who did not fully divest their position can now hold BIT and start DRIP-ing, and can add when an attractive entry point develops that would warrant a flag for 'cheap' analytics.

Analytics

AUM: $0.5 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: -0.22 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 8 (3Y).

Yield: 10%.

Premium/Discount to NAV: 0%.

Z-Stat: -1.7.

Leverage Ratio: 35%.

Effective Duration: 2.8 yrs

Composition: Fixed Income Multi Asset

Conclusion

BIT is a fixed income closed end fund. The CEF has a multi-asset approach to its portfolio, which has served it well in the past. While its main focus is US high yield, the vehicle has a large sleeve of securitized products and agency MBS bonds. While the fund's 10% distribution is not supported, the name has been able to show positive NAV movement historically via its active portfolio management. We identified the name as overpriced at the beginning of the year via a historic high premium to NAV. We have now seen that level normalize, with the CEF trading flat to net asset value. While credit spreads are still too low for our liking, the CEF is now a hold rather than a name to sell. We are closely monitoring this name as part of our process and will flag the next turning point that would represent an attractive entry into the fund.