Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 24, 2024 10:18 PM ETPathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Stock
Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Q3 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Darby Schoenfeld - Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff and Investor Relations
Brett Pharr - Chief Executive Officer
Greg Sigrist - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Switzer - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler & Co.
David Feaster - Raymond James

Following the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

And I would now like to turn the conference call over to Darby Schoenfeld, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Darby Schoenfeld

Thank you, operator. And welcome. With me today are Pathward Financial's CEO, Brett Pharr, and CFO, Greg Sigrist, who will discuss our operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, after which we will take your questions. Additional information, including the earnings release, the investor presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks, and supplemental slides may be found on our website at pathwardfinancial.com.

As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements, including with respect to anticipated results for future periods. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release, investor presentation, and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings, for additional information covering factors that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement.

