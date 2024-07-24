Many Have Already Written Off The EV But We Do Not Believe That Read Is Correct

Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

No Massif Capital letter would be complete without examining something that is not working or that we got wrong. Thus far this year, the clear winner is our expectation that lithium would make a rebound. Lithium prices have continued to sell off, with lithium hydroxide and carbonate in China down ~10% since the start of the year and the lithium mining sector, as measured by the Global X Lithium ETF, down 18%. The fund's two lithium investments, Lithium Americas (LAC) and Lithium Argentina (LAAC), are down 48% and 46%, respectively.

While the story with Lithium Americas, a development company focused on building an exceptionally large lithium asset in Nevada, is complicated, the story with Lithium Argentina is similar to the situation in Siemens Energy last year. The market tossed the baby out with the bath water. The firm's Cauchari asset in Argentina is a bottom-cost quartile brine asset that is fully built, went into operation last year and continues ramping to full commercial production on schedule. At a 10% discount rate and $12,000 per ton lithium in perpetuity, we still think the firm's 44% ownership stake in the mine is worth $6 a share, 82% above the current price. At $18,000 per ton, the mine is worth more than $15 a share to the company. The operating leverage to the lithium price is fantastic.

While many have already written off the EV, the primary driver of lithium consumption via the needed batteries, we do not believe that read is correct. It is a highly US-centric commentary that does not even sync with what US automakers are saying. In that regard, we believe Ford CEO Jim Fairly's recent comments at the Aspen Ideas Festival held in June are worth quoting:

"We as a company face a kind of ultimate fitness test on the question of making money on EVs, if we cannot make money on EVs, we have competitors [China], who have the largest market in the world, who already dominate globally, who are already setting up their supply chain around the world, and if we don't make profitable EVs in the next five years what's the future? Just shrinking to North America."

Following a question on China Fairly continued with the concerning commentary that would imply that shrinking to North America is not even as bad as it could get:

"We have NAFTA; they [China] are 25% of the Mexican market already…We can all drive to Mexico, and one out of every four cars sold in Mexico is made by a Chinese company, and they will have enough [EV Manufacturing] scale in China to build plants there [referring to Mexico] and export tariff-free to the US."

While we can certainly understand the backlash against government policies that encourage EV adoption, we struggle with the idea that EVs, still very much in the first commercialized generation, are not going to become commonplace absent government policies. For many use cases, the first generation of EVs is already a viable alternative to ICE; those who think the second and third generations won't be improve lack imagination.

Let's assume we are wrong and that they don't improve enough to replace ICE cars in the US; the Chinese government has decided that their society will be driving EVs and that their companies will export them anywhere that will take them, which, given the low-cost models China offers, will be much of the rest of the world. If consumers in the US wish to be the last ICE holdouts 25 or 30 years from now, so be it. That will not meaningfully change lithium's larger demand story, and it will not change the investment case for companies like LAAC, which is presently on sale for 66% of the book value of a brand-new mine that is less than a full year into a forty-year life.

