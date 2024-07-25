JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I wasn't thrilled with Bank of Hawaii's (NYSE:BOH) valuation when I last covered the stock back in March, with a then-valuation of around 2x tangible book value looking quite rich relative to the bank's low double-digit return on tangible common equity.

Operational trends were still quite weak for BOH back then, albeit with solid signs of a trough approaching in both net interest income ("NII") and net interest margin ("NIM"). Positively, that bottom does now appear to be in for the bank, with recently released Q2 results seeing an uptick in both for the first time in several quarters. The stock has also done quite well in the interim, although a circa 15% total return does map to around five points of underperformance against the broader regional bank index.

Data by YCharts

The picture going forward looks a little more mixed. On the one hand, earnings should be on a much better trajectory now that NIM and NII have bottomed out. On the other hand, BOH's valuation remains rich at over 2x tangible book value per share. With that essentially requiring a speedy return to past levels of profitability in order to work, the investment case still doesn't look compelling here despite the improved operational outlook.

A Welcome Uptick In NII & NIM

Relative to other regional banks I cover, Bank of Hawaii's earnings have been amongst the weakest in recent times, with pre-provision operating income falling by around a third between Q2 2022 and last quarter. Funding cost pressure has obviously been a common theme for the entire regional bank industry in that period, with this exacerbated in BOH's case by a relatively large share of long-dated fixed-rate earning assets. With that, BOH's investment securities were still only earning around 2.40% annualized last quarter, up just 7bps from prior coverage. At $7.2 billion, these constituted around one-third of average earning assets last quarter. Loans, too, have a sizable skew to residential mortgages (they are around 33% of the book), and these were still yielding under 4% in Q2.

As a result of all this, BOH's NIM has contracted by around 45bps since hitting a local peak back in late 2022. While some banks have managed to mitigate contracting NIM by growing earning-asset balances, BOH's has largely stagnated at around the $21.5 billion mark, with this dynamic ultimately leading to a fairly steep decline in NII.

Data Source: Bank of Hawaii Quarterly Earnings Releases

The good news for investors is that at least some of these headwinds are now firmly in the rear view mirror. Funding cost pressure continues to moderate for one, with the total cost of interest-bearing deposits up 7bps sequentially last quarter. This was an improvement on the 9bps and 35bps sequential rises seen in Q1 and Q4 2023, respectively. At the same time, BOH's average earning-asset yield continues to grind upwards as new loans come on the book at higher rates, increasing 10bps quarter-on-quarter to 3.99%. This trend led to 4bps of sequential NIM expansion in Q2.

Source: Bank of Hawaii Q2 2024 Results Presentation

While growth in loans and earning assets remains muted, higher NIM did at least lead to a modest uptick in NII, which was up around 0.8% sequentially last quarter to $114.8 million. Both NII and NIM were up for the first time since 3Q22 (on a sequential basis), a welcome development following a tough 18 months for the bank.

Data Source: Bank of Hawaii Quarterly Results Releases

With NII still weak, one of my fears with BOH is that higher operating costs would more than absorb any modest growth in revenue. Positively, the Q2 print also looked solid here, with operating expenses of $109.2 million up 5% year-on-year. As last quarter included around $2.6 million in FDIC special assessment charges (which were not present in the year-ago period), 'core' year-on-year operating expense growth was closer to 1%. This looks like a strong performance to me given the wider inflationary environment, and positively management's full-year 2024 OpEx guidance was roughly in the same area (around 1-2% higher than 2023).

One area I continue to be relaxed about is credit quality. This has historically been a strong point at BOH and nothing in Q2 alters that. Non-performing assets did tick up a couple of basis points in the quarter, but this is basically a low-base effect.

Valuation

With NII and NIM hitting a bottom, BOH should be back on a positive trajectory with respect to earnings growth. Note that while the market is pointing to around 50bps of interest rate cuts before the end of the year, BOH would still have ample space to realize higher yields across a big chunk of its earnings assets. Lower rates should also help out in terms of lowering funding costs and hopefully stimulating demand for credit.

Source: Bank of Hawaii Q2 2024 Results Presentation

The main problem here remains the valuation. BOH stock trades for $67.64 as I type, putting it at around 2.15x Q2 tangible book value per share of $31.12. Assuming a 9% hurdle rate and around 3% long-term annualized growth, that kind of valuation really only works with a through-the-cycle return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") in the 16% area (which would map to around $5 in annual EPS). For reference, BOH earned a circa 11% ROTCE over the first half of 2024.

With that, sell-side consensus has quarterly EPS rising to around the $1 mark by the end of next year. While that would be around 25% higher than Q2 earnings of $0.81 per share, it would still leave BOH some way off the roughly $5 per share in annualized earnings power it needs to justify its current multiple.

Summing It Up

Bank of Hawaii has now seen the bottom in NII and NIM, with both hopefully grinding higher from here. While that should put the bank back on a positive trajectory with respect to earnings growth, BOH's current valuation really needs a quick return to historical levels of profitability to work for investors, and this still looks some way off. Absent a meaningful pull back in the stock, I would hold off and wait for earnings to grow into the current price.