Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.74K Followers

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Miller - Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Hess - Chief Financial Officer
Brad Stewart - Treasurer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Chris Wetherbee - Wells Fargo
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Daniel Imbro - Stephens Inc
Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI
Eric Morgan - Barclays
Bruce Chan - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is John and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, welcome everyone to the Knight-Swift Transportation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions].

Speakers from today's call will be Adam Miller, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Hess, Chief Financial Officer; Brad Stewart, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Stewart, the meeting is now yours.

Brad Stewart

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Today we plan to discuss topics related to the results of the quarter, current market conditions and our earnings guidance. We have slides to accompany this call, which are posted on our investor website.

Our call is scheduled to last one hour. Following our commentary, we will answer questions related to these topics. In order to get to as many participants as possible, we limit the questions to one per participant. If you have a second question, please feel free to get back in the queue. We will answer as many questions as time allows. If we're not able to get to your question due to time restrictions, you may call 602-606-6349.

To begin, I'll first refer

Recommended For You

About KNX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KNX

Trending Analysis

Trending News