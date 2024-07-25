Wipada Wipawin

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

The "higher for longer" rate environment continues to benefit floating-rate closed-end funds such as BlackRock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU). That has seen the fund that regularly traded at a wide discount move to a narrow discount and even a premium to its net asset value per share. With the outlook for rate cuts on the horizon, it could seem that floating-rate funds aren't a great choice, especially when they come at a premium.

However, on the other hand, the expected rate cuts have continued to be pushed back, and we aren't likely to go back to a zero-rate environment again. At least that won't be the case if the latest Fed projections hold true; we may only expect to see a few rate cuts over the next year. That could mean that funds such as DSU remain an area that can continue to distribute attractive yields for investors.

DSU Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.82

Discount/Premium: 1.02%

Distribution Yield: 10.90%

Expense Ratio: 0.80%

Leverage: 21.36%

Managed Assets: $639.8 million

Structure: Perpetual

DSU's investment objective is "to provide current income," with a secondary objective to "provide capital appreciation." To achieve this, the fund invests "primarily in a diversified portfolio of US companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality."

When including the fund's leverage expenses, the fund's total expense ratio goes up to 2.47%. Compared to peers, this is a rather modest amount of leverage that they are using. However, with any leverage, there is increased volatility as losses can be amplified and that means greater risk relative to non-leveraged alternatives.

Performance - Premium Gives Pause

For a number of years in the zero-rate environment, this fund traded at a deep discount. That really wasn't that unusual for a floating rate-focused fund, though. Today, thanks to the rate increases from the Fed back in 2022 and 2023,, that has pushed the fund to trade at a premium. Interestingly though, while the Fed was raising their target rate, the fund actually dropped to a double-digit discount again through those years. It was only now, more recently, in the last year, that the fund started to trade at a narrowing discount and a premium.

Why that might give me pause is there are some alternatives that an investor could consider within the floating rate closed-end fund space should they choose an alternative name. That could include funds such as Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR), Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term (BSL) or Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD). These funds are also trading at relatively more narrow discounts, but not as much as DSU.

Of course, another consideration is that DSU has outperformed these funds over the last three years. For some added context, I've also included the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)—a non-leveraged ETF with a passive index approach.

Still, based on valuation, if the premium comes down for DSU and stays flat for these peers, it could result in the total share price returns being lower compared to these names. That's even if DSU continues to outperform as it has been able to do.

Distribution - Watching Coverage

Like many CEFs that utilize a credit facility for borrowings, they've seen these expenses rise as the Fed was raising their short-term target rates aggressively. DSU's borrowings get charged at SOFR plus 0.80%.

However, given the underlying portfolio is heavily tilted toward floating-rate debt securities, it wasn't a headwind for the fund to overcome. In fact, given the positioning of the fund, it saw a tailwind as net investment income was pushed higher. The leverage employed here was more than compensated, as the spread of what the fund was paying for the borrowings versus what was earned was maintained.

That translated into the fund pushing the monthly payout to investors higher and higher.

At the same time, it would appear that the fund's management was a bit too optimistic in increasing the distributions as NII coverage isn't over 100%. Ideally, we'd like to see it at over 100% for a fixed-income fund unless there is reason to believe that capital gains are highly likely.

With that, DSU's coverage, coming in at about 81% in the latest UNII report, also puts it around the same payout level as its sister funds. So, this seems to be a level where BlackRock is comfortable and where they can boast a nearly 11% distribution rate on the market price. That likely is a contributing factor in pushing the fund to a premium as well, as not all investors pay attention to coverage but tend to look more toward just looking at the yield.

Going forward, it is those potential rate cuts that could see coverage sink further as some of that tailwind unwinds. Still, with only a few rate cuts projected over the next year and the expectation of not going back to a zero-rate environment, the fund is still likely to provide a decent distribution rate for investors.

Further, in the fixed-income space, we could see some appreciation in the more interest-rate-sensitive areas, where fixed-rate debt instruments could see a sizeable lift. For DSU, that might not be as big of a factor.

As we saw, when rates were being increased significantly, the NAV was pressured, but nothing like we saw in the fixed-rate space. This was thanks to the fund's effective duration of 0.35 years, which is thanks to the fund's overwhelming allocation to floating rate loans.

Still, there is some reason to be optimistic. The fund lists a yield to maturity of 11.94%, which would seem to indicate there is room to cover the 11.01% NAV distribution rate. That's even good to cover the 0.80% in operating expenses of the fund. However, it also suggests that everything has to work out pretty flawlessly, meaning they can't see meaningful defaults or bankruptcies in their underlying holdings.

It's also worth highlighting that the fund utilizes a number of different derivative strategies to help manage its portfolio as well. This can be done to hedge losses related to currencies or defaults. In the last year, DSU's swaps contributed to some gains, but the forward foreign currency exchange contracts and foreign currency transactions nearly wiped out those gains. The underlying they also realized losses from their underlying portfolio, but fortunately the unrealized gains more than made up for those losses.

So, to sum up, capital gains to fund the NII coverage shortfall are certainly possible, but the management team kind of has to nail it perfectly.

DSU's Portfolio

While the fund mentions they can invest in a diversified portfolio of debt instruments, there really is a strong tilt toward floating rate loans relative to other security types. The second largest asset allocation, in a very distant second place, is bonds. The fund also carries some other exposure, but really, they are fairly negligible allocations.

In some ways, despite DSU being an actively managed fund, it actually holds a significantly larger number of holdings than BKLN. BKLN uses a sampling methodology and carries 167 holdings as of their last update. DSU could be considered even more representative of the senior loan space given its 1209 number of holdings.

That goes back to the fund having to invest pretty flawlessly to cover the current distribution rate. With 1209, they are taking the approach of investing in a heavily diversified portfolio, as is generally the case with below-investment-grade funds.

They invest in hundreds or thousands of positions in an effort that the good outweighs the bad. Investing in this area of the market means you will inevitably experience some losses. With over 1200 positions, that ensures this is the outcome even more, but with each loss being only a small fraction of the actual portfolio.

We can see this reflected in the fund's top ten; only the top five make up 1% or more of the fund's investment. The rest are under 1% allocations beyond that.

Conclusion

Overall, DSU seems like a solid CEF in the floating rate space. What makes it more of a 'Hold' at this time is the distribution coverage looking fairly weak and the premium pricing it is trading at. That makes it look relatively expensive, and there are some peers that could be worth considering. If rates are cut in the next year or two as expected, that distribution coverage would come under further pressure. Though with the expectation that cuts won't be cut aggressively and we aren't going back to a zero-rate environment, the fund is still likely to deliver a strong yield to investors.