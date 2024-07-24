MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Leslie Green - Investor Relations
Kishore Seendripu - Chief Executive Officer
Steven Litchfield - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tore Svanberg - Stifel
Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna International
Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company
Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital Markets
Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas
David Williams - The Benchmark Company
Suji Desilva - ROTH MKM
Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the MaxLinear Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Leslie Green, Investor Relations. Thank you, Leslie. You may begin.

Leslie Green

Thank you, Alicia. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss MaxLinear's second quarter 2024 financial results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO; and Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer. After our prepared comments, we will take your questions.

Our comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to our guidance for the third quarter of 2024, including revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count. In addition, we will make forward-looking statements relating to trends, opportunities, execution of our business plan and potential growth and uncertainties in various product and geographic markets, including without limitation statements concerning future financial and operating results, opportunities for revenue and market share across our target markets, channel inventory turnover, new products, including the timing of production launches and of such products, demand for and adoption of certain technologies, our total addressable market, the effects of cost reduction measures. These forward-looking statements

