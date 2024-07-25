Matteo Colombo

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) might be just the spot for investors seeking to pounce on the potential for a breakout in Wall Street banking activities in 2025. There’s growing optimism that IPOs, M&A, and other underwriting activities will be on the mend next year. Catalysts include, of course, the possibility of relaxed regulatory conditions should a new administration take over in The White House and if the GOP sweeps the 2024 elections, but there are also fundamental drivers. Josh Brown on CNBC’s Fast Money Halftime Report has highlighted KCE as a vehicle to play the idea.

Private equity holds a lot of dry powder, and there could be a new wave of firms seeking to test the IPO waters. According to data from Wall Street Horizon, the second quarter of 2024 marked the first year-on-year increase in new global IPOs since Q3 2021 and the single most active quarter since Q3 2022. This bodes well for the KCE ETF, which holds shares of firms that operate in the dealmaking space. I have a buy rating on the ETF.

Charting the IPO Comeback

Wall Street Horizon

According to the issuer, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. KCE provides exposure to the capital markets segment of the S&P Total Market Index, which comprises the following sub-industries: Asset Management & Custody Banks, Diversified Capital Markets, Financial Exchanges & Data, and Investment Banking & Brokerage. As for its construction and holding method, the fund employs a modified equal-weighted index which provides the potential for unconcentrated industry exposure across large, mid, and small-cap stocks.

KCE is a small ETF with just $462 million in assets under management as of July 23, 2024. The fund pays a slightly above-market dividend yield of 1.73% while its annual expense ratio is modest at just 0.35%. Moreover, KCE has extremely strong share-price momentum, ranked No. 2 in its Sub Class, with much of its recent gain coming in just the last few weeks as part of the so-called “Trump Trade.”

The ETF features mixed risk metrics given its sometimes-high volatility readings, but the modified equal-weight construct helps to limit single-stock risk. Finally, liquidity is mixed with the fund – average daily volume is low at 48,000 shares over the past 90 days, but its 30-day median bid/ask spread averages 10 basis points, so I encourage investors to use limit orders.

Looking closer at the portfolio, the 4-star, Silver-rated ETF by Morningstar has diversification across the style box. There is a material 83% exposure to the small- and mid-cap spaces, so expect the allocation to be tied to expectations about the macroeconomic environment, particularly the outlook for Wall Street dealmaking and risk appetite. But with a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 16 and long-term EPS growth above 12%, the PEG ratio is very low.

KCE: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

KCE is also risky in the sense that virtually all of its holdings are confined to the Financials sector. Just 1.5% of the fund is invested in the Information Technology area. However, some of the market’s biggest SMID-cap winners are found in the current portfolio.

KCE: Financials-Focused, High SMID Cap Access

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, we are entering what is often a rough patch. According to Seeking Alpha’s data, August and September returns have been negative in the past decade before more bullish trends kick off in the fourth quarter. So, being patient with an entry could be the prudent play right now.

KCE: Bearish Seasonals In Play

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With macro and political optimism, a compelling valuation, and bearish seasonals, KCE’s technical situation is strong. Notice in the chart below that shares are near all-time highs, having rallied above its late-2021 previous peak of $111. Recall Q4 2021 – a period of booming IPO activity and high M&A activity. Investors appear to be pricing in a similar environment for next year. But the companies KCE owns are solidly profitable, and a rally from $80 in KCE to $120 per share just recently underscores that fundamental assertion.

The ETF’s long-term 200-day moving average is another bright spot as it is rising, suggesting that the bulls control the primary trend. And with a high amount of volume by price below the latest KCE closing value, pullbacks should be met with buyers. Also take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it has been ranging in the bullish 40 to 90 zone, while a key uptrend support line has been in play throughout 2024.

KCE: Bullish Breakout to New All-Time Highs, Strong Momentum, Rising 200dma

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on KCE. I see the capital markets ETF as a solid valuation, particularly if we see a jump in IPOs and M&A in 2025. With a sanguine chart, too, this ETF looks very solid despite seasonal headwinds on tap.