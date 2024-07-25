Ratana21

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) is among the ETFs designed to invest in companies with a growth profile. However, unlike many funds, CGGR relies on portfolio managers to identify stocks with attractive upside potential rather than following a strict rules-based approach used by many funds in this category.

The fund has adopted a measured allocation strategy, avoiding overweight exposure to sector and companies trading at rich valuation multiples, as often seen in the technology sector. Nevertheless, CGGR's allocation has resulted in a portfolio with higher growth metrics relative to benchmarks such as the S&P 500 index, and with valuations not as high as those of typical growth ETFs, but closer to funds that apply a blended strategy, coupling growth and quality characteristics.

That said, CGGR has the potential to be a good option in the growth ETFs category, but time is needed to assess how the fund behaves in positioning the portfolio for a changing environment, including a looming easing cycle, geopolitical tensions, and political challenges in U.S. and abroad.

ETF Description & Highlights

CGGR is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks capital growth, primarily investing in large, fast-growing companies in the U.S. market and also worldwide, with a cap of 25% invested outside the U.S. market.

Investment decisions are made by portfolio managers, divided by segment, who select companies with attractive valuations that, according to their assessment, offer good long-term investment opportunities.

As of June 30, 2024, CGGR has allocations in 104 companies, with an average market cap of $245.9 billion. Of those, 45.3% of total assets are classified as mega caps, 34.2% are large caps, 16.4% as mid-caps, and only 2.3% as small caps, which is quite similar to the S&P 500 index, here represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). The main discrepancy between both, however, is relative to the turnover ratio, where CGGR has a relatively high number of 33% for a fundamentally driven fund, while the S&P 500 has a turnover ratio of 2%.

CGGR's top ten holdings (Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Tesla, Broadcom, NVIDIA, Alphabet, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Intuitive Surgical, and Visa) account for 39% of total assets, with seven big techs among them and two from healthcare as well, signaling at least for its core holdings, an investment bias towards large and profitable companies.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Below is a table comparing CGGR with two peer group subsets. The first one is composed of typical growth ETFs (VUG, IWF, and IVW) with concentrated allocation to large caps. On the other hand, the second group of ETFs has a blended approach combining growth and quality, with fundamental measures added to the stock selection process. In this second group, the exposure is more skewed toward mid and large caps, and in two funds, FTGS and FFLG, allocation is concentrated in fewer than 100 holdings.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

From a sector allocation perspective, CGGR's largest allocation is to the technology sector, with 28.7% of total equities, followed by communication services with 21.0%, healthcare 15.3%, consumer cyclical 11.0%, industrials 9.9%, financial services 5.6%, energy 3.8%, consumer defensive 2.8%, utilities 1.1%, and basic materials 0.8%. Relative to the S&P 500 index, CGGR is heavily overweight in communication services (+12.1%), healthcare (+3.6%), and industrials (+2.2%), but underweight mostly in financial services (-6.8%), utilities (-4.3%) and technology (-4.2%).

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Compared to the peer group of growth ETFs, CGGR is overweight in healthcare, communication services, and industrials, but heavily underweight in technology. Relative to the peer group of quality growth ETFs, the overweight exposure is concentrated in communication services and healthcare, and the underweight allocation to technology is not as large as in the previous group of growth ETFs.

In short, CGGR has a comparatively large allocation in communication services players (Meta, Netflix, and Alphabet) and in the healthcare sector as well, with relevant positions in the sector, such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Intuitive Surgical, Eli Lilly, and UnitedHealth, among others. This suggests a relatively conservative approach compared to other growth ETFs, and CGGR's underweight exposure to technology reinforces this, given its small allocation in Apple and no position in several big tech names, such as AMD, Oracle, Qualcomm, and Cisco.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

From a valuation perspective, CGGR's multiples are generally above those of the S&P 500 index, with CGGR's P/E ratio of 25.3x nearly 15% above the S&P 500 index. This is not particularly surprising for a fund with a growth approach and seems justified based on CGGR's higher earnings, sales, and cash flow growth rates.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Relative to the peer group, CGGR shows lower multiples than the peer group of growth ETFs, while its P/E ratio is slightly higher than the peer group of quality growth ETFs, although other metrics such as price/sales and price/cash flow show CGGR at lower multiples than all ETFs used in this analysis. This seemingly reflects CGGR's underweight allocation to the high-multiple technology sector and also its stance in Meta and Alphabet, which are names that trade below the multiples seen in other big techs, such as Apple, NVIDIA, and Amazon.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Strong Performance, But The Bar Is High for A Growth Fund

While it is certainly too early to assess CGGR's performance, as it is a new fund, it has arguably done well so far, beating the S&P 500 and the Russell 1000 benchmarks over the past 1-year period. Meanwhile, CGGR generally remains in line with quality growth ETFs but has lagged behind the peer group of growth ETFs.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Nevertheless, something that we should keep in mind when it comes to a growth fund is that expectations are generally high for this class of investment, as higher-growth companies are supposed to outpace the broader market over time. That said, while this has been the case over the past few years, we may experience a bumpy ride in the short term, driven by a potential rotation towards smaller companies and sectors that are poised to benefit from the interest rates easing cycle.

A positive aspect, in my view, is that CGGR's current allocation indicates a somewhat conservative approach, as evidenced by overweight allocation in companies with less cyclical business models in communication services and healthcare.

On the other hand, while the fund's discretionary stance on investment decisions rather than sticking to rules-based methodologies offers diversification, it also requires further confidence in the track record of the portfolio manager team. However, it is encouraging for potential investors that CGGR's performance has been positive so far.

Going forward, I see CGGR as a fund worth monitoring, looking at the overall total returns, but also about portfolio changes as the management team reacts to the macroeconomic and political outlook that may affect the business dynamic in the coming months.