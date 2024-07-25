Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.74K Followers

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kristie Waugh - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
Paul Reilly - Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Paul Shoukry - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cho - JP Morgan
Devin Ryan - Citizens JMP
Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research
Dan Fannon - Jefferies
Brennan Hawken - UBS
Kyle Voigt - KBW
Bill Katz - TD Cowen
Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global
Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Kristie Waugh

Good evening, and welcome to Raymond James Financial's Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Call. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company's Investor Relations website. I'm Kristie Waugh, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us.

With me on the call today are Paul Reilly, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Shoukry, President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation being reviewed today is available on Raymond James Investor Relations website. Following the prepared remarks, the operator will open the line for questions.

Calling your attention to Slide two. Please note that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, financial results, industry or market conditions, anticipated timing and benefits of our acquisitions, and our level of success in integrating acquired businesses, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments, and general economic conditions.

In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as may, will, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Please note that there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those

Recommended For You

About RJF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RJF

Trending Analysis

Trending News