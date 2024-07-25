JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The founders of Upstart Holdings (UPST) built the company on the premise that its advanced Artificial Intelligence ("AI") platform can determine creditworthiness better than traditional credit scores from companies like Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO). The company's 2023 10-K describes the business:

Upstart is the leading artificial intelligence lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs"), and small dollar loans.

However, as seen in the chart below, the idea has yet to pay off for people who invested in the company in 2021. Early investors failed to realize that Upstart's business would perform poorly in a high interest rate and slower growth economic environment.

The company's all-time closing high was $390.00 on October 15, 2021. However, lenders became more reluctant to use the Upstart platform as the threat of the Federal Reserve ("Fed") raising interest rates rose in the last few months of 2021. The situation only worsened as the central bank began to raise interest rates in March 2022. The stock price subsequently dropped by 92% to its current price. Current investors should not expect the stock to rebound until the Fed starts lowering interest rates and the threat of recession lessens.

In addition to the economic uncertainty risk, the company uses a new, unproven business model, which makes it a high-risk, volatile stock. Most investors are better off avoiding the stock. However, the potential upside may warrant existing investors holding onto their shares. I rate Upstart a Hold.

This article will discuss why the stock dropped over 90% from its all-time high and what the company needs to prove to the market in the long term. I will also review the company's first-quarter earnings, risks, and valuation considerations. Last, I will explore why the stock is a hold.

Overview

The premise of Upstart is simple. Management believes AI can more accurately determine the actual risk of a loan compared to the traditional approach of using a simple rules-based system with a limited number of inputs, including a FICO score. According to the company's 10-K:

Upstart AI remakes the lending process. We leverage AI to more accurately quantify the true risk of a loan. Our AI models have been continuously upgraded, trained and refined for more than ten years. We apply AI models to income and identity fraud, acquisition targeting, loan stacking, time delimited default and prepayment prediction, and servicing. Powered by more than 1,600 variables, our models are trained on more than 58 million repayment events, adding an average of 83,000 new repayments each business day.

The following image comes from the company's first quarter 2024 investor presentation and presents data showing Upstart's AI model can differentiate risk far better than traditional models using the FICO score.

Upstart First-Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

The above table shows that going from left to right, Upstart's risk grades predict ten times more defaults between the highest and lowest ratings. Going from top to bottom in any column shows that the FICO score has a lower ability to predict default rates, predicting defaults at a rate of only four times between the highest and lowest credit scores. In short, FICO scores are less able to differentiate risk than Upstart's AI-based platform. Since data shows that AI can better determine default risk levels, its platform can provide lenders with the following benefits, according to Upstart.

Upstart First-Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

When lenders can offer consumers a lower Annual Percentage Rate ("APR") with higher approval rates, they can originate more loans. If Upstart's platform can also achieve lower default rates, it gives lenders a larger opportunity to profit, which is the allure of using AI. Upstart's platform proved to work better than FICO in a healthy job market with low interest rates. However, the big question that still needs to be determined is whether AI proves better than FICO in a recession.

Reasons the stock dropped and may rise again

In 2021, in the wake of robust economic activity following the pandemic-induced economic downturn, a federal funds rate of 0.25%, and lenders eager to originate loans, the company's business of acting as a middleman between lenders and borrowers was thriving. Revenue growth was booming, and the stock price soon followed.

Unfortunately, inflation rose from an average of 1.2% in 2020 to an average of 8% in 2022. As the inflation rate rose across 2021, lenders began to fear a heavy response from the Fed, and Upstart's revenue growth and stock price began to decline rapidly.

In 2022, the Fed did as most lenders feared and rapidly raised interest rates to 5.3%. Since mid-2023, the U.S. has stayed in a state of "higher interest rates for longer," with no one knowing when the Fed will lower interest rates, which has negative implications for Upstart.

Upstart's stock is unlikely to recover in the near term as long as the Fed maintains high interest rates because the market fears the U.S. economy will enter a recession. The following chart shows that the probability of a U.S. recession is almost 56%, and until it drops to around 10%, the company's loan business may remain lackluster.

Upstart's AI-powered platform has never been through a period with significant job losses, and lenders fear that people who took on loans in good economic times might lose their jobs in a recessionary environment and not make payments. What exacerbates the risk for Upstart's business is that most of its lending activities involve non-collateralized personal loans. The problem is that when people encounter economic difficulties in a recession, they will often pay household bills and collateralized loans first. Non-collateralized loans may go unpaid.

The following table from Upstart's first-quarter 2024 investor presentation shows the company's lending by product. The company's unsecured personal loans far exceed its secured auto and HELOC loans.

Upstart First-Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

In the event of a recession, investors should expect that the stock will decline further. Suppose Upstart-powered loan defaults rise above the FICO's score results; some might conclude that the AI-powered platform may not be the best way to assess credit risk. In that case, the stock price may accelerate to the downside. Alternatively, if data shows that Upstart's AI models are better than FICO at assessing credit risk in a medium to severe downturn, as the economy comes out of recession, the stock price would likely accelerate to the upside as lenders rapidly adopt Upstart's lending platform. In this scenario, the stock's rise may move higher so fast that by the time investors can react, they may have missed a massive chunk of the upside.

Another possibility is the so-called "soft landing" scenario, where the economy avoids recession. If the Fed eventually lowers interest rates in a soft-landing scenario, Upstart would likely rebound as lenders increase loan originations. However, since the company would not have been battle-tested during a recession, some lenders may still question the long-term viability of AI predicting default rates in a recession over the tried-and-true FICO score. In that case, Upstart stock would still rise, but the rebound may be less robust than it would be coming out of a recession displaying that its AI platform is better than traditional methods of forecasting credit risk. So, Upstart has many near-term and long-term upside and downside possibilities. The heavy uncertainty of which scenario will play out has the stock performing significantly worse than the S&P 500's (SPX) returns in 2024.

Let's look at the company's fundamentals and first-quarter 2024 results.

Company fundamentals

The following chart compares Upstart's revenue on a trailing 12-month ("TTM") basis to SoFi Technologies (SOFI). Although both fintechs have different business models and SoFi is far more diversified, both rely on AI to make loans.

Upstart's concentration on loans hurt it over the last several years, as the chart shows that its revenues are far more sensitive to interest rates and the economic environment than SoFi, whose diversification efforts are likely why some investors view it as a much safer pick. However, Upstart likely has more potential upside once the economic cycle turns up. This distinction is important to understand. Upstart may be a better pick if an investor is looking to maximize potential upside. If an investor is looking for a decent upside potential with lower risk to the downside, SoFi Technologies might be the better pick.

After spending all of 2023 showing quarterly year-over-year revenue declines, Upstart returned to growth mode in its first quarter 2024 report. The company grew revenue 24.16% to $128 million, beating analysts' estimates by $2.71 million.

Upstart's primary source of revenue, total fee revenue, increased 18% over the previous year's comparable quarter to $138 million. Fee revenue is the money Upstart earns to facilitate loans between borrowers and lenders. For investors unfamiliar with the company, you might wonder how the total fee revenue is higher than the total revenue. It's because Upstart holds some loans on its books that produced fair value losses and interest expenses that detracted from fee revenue, bringing up an issue that helped accelerate the stock's decline from its heights.

The company's initial pitch to investors claimed it was a loan marketplace and would hold only a minimal amount of loans on its books. Bullish investors in 2021 thought the stock had less risk because it did not directly expose itself to interest rate risk. In practice, this thesis turned out to be false. As the economic outlook worsened, the company's external funding withered on the vine, forcing it to hold loans on its balance sheet. The following image shows that the company currently holds $1.08 billion in loans on its balance sheet -- Yikes! It only had $78.46 million and $252.47 million in loans on its balance sheet at the end of 2020 and 2021, respectively. Having over $1 billion in loans on the books increases the risk for investors. If the economy does enter a recession that results in increased defaults, the company will have to eat the losses. Investors should not underestimate this risk. Upstart could be in a real pickle if defaults rise more than expected.

Upstart First Quarter 2024 10-Q.

The following image shows the company's income statement. Upstart's total interest income, interest income expense, and loan fair value adjustments subtracted $10.27 million in revenue from fee revenue in the first quarter.

Upstart First Quarter 2024 10-Q.

Moving down the income statement, the company reduced operating expenses year-over-year. Upstart Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") said:

Operating expenses were $195 million in Q1, down 17% year-over-year, but up 4% sequentially as our payroll coming into the new year gets reset with a new benefits cost basis and bonus accruals. As Dave mentioned, since the beginning of 2024, we've restructured some teams and reduced headcount in order to quicken our path back to profitability.

Next, let's look at the company's contribution margin to gauge the profitability of each loan originated through its platform. The following table shows that the company produced a contribution profit and margin of $81.1 million and 59%, respectively. These numbers exceeded last year's performance. A higher contribution margin means a larger portion of each loan originated through the platform can cover fixed costs and generate profit.

Upstart First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release.

The company produced a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net loss of $65 million, which beat company guidance. The first quarter GAAP earnings-per-share ("EPS") was a loss of $0.74, beating analyst estimates by $0.08.

An area that is a big plus is that Upstart has maintained a very slow growth of outstanding shares and has actually reduced the number of shares since 2021. For instance, in the second quarter of 2021, the average diluted shares outstanding was 94.8 million. Today, that figure stands at 87.03 million. For comparison purposes, the following chart shows SoFi's outstanding share count ballooning over the same period. So, unlike some companies with declining business performance over the last several years, Upstart will at least avoid diluting its shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was negative $20.3 million, exceeding company guidance. The following table shows a reconciliation between net income and adjusted EBITDA.

Upstart first quarter 2024 Earnings Release

The chart below shows the company's CFO (cash from operations) to sales improving but still in negative territory. At the end of the first quarter, for every dollar of sales, the company lost $0.06.

The following chart shows that the company burned $40.52 million in TTM FCF at the end of the first quarter. The good news is that analysts forecast the company to reach around $15 million in FCF at the end of 2024. The bad news is that analysts forecast FCF to return to a loss of $78 million in 2025 and a loss of $15 million in 2026.

Upstart ended the March quarter with $301 million in cash and $1.13 in total liabilities. The following image highlights its guidance for the second quarter of 2024.

Upstart First Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation.

Analysts were displeased by the second-quarter guidance, and the stock dropped around 6% the day after the company reported earnings before recovering the next day. The best news from the above guidance is that management expects to achieve positive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and EBITDA by the end of 2024.

Valuation

Upstart can be problematic to value because it's unprofitable on all GAAP metrics that people use to value stocks, and the company is in the midst of a severe downcycle. Also, although many might guess, no one knows what revenue, earnings, and FCF will look like for this company when the economic cycle returns to its next peak.

Let's give it a try. The stock trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 4.4, slightly above its three-year median P/S ratio of 4.2. If the stock traded at its median P/S, the stock price would be $25.91, which is 6.2% below its July 23 closing price of 27.63. Considering the company's many risks and potential upside, one might conclude that the market fairly values the stock at its current price.

The following chart compares Upstart's one-year forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio to SoFi's one-year forward P/S ratio. Both companies have a similar first-quarter year-over-year revenue growth rate of 24%. The market likely values Upstart higher because it expects the company to grow annual 2025 revenue at 29.73%, while analysts only expect SoFi to increase its revenue at 16.22%. So, Upstart may deserve its premium valuation based on forward P/S because of its higher estimated revenue growth.

Analysts don't expect Upstart to become GAAP profitable for the next several years. The EPS estimates on the following chart are non-GAAP. Usually, I can determine a ballpark figure for valuation by using a general rule that says that a company's EPS estimate growth rate should match its forward P/E for a stock to achieve fair value. Typically, an estimated EPS growth rate that exceeds a forward P/E means the market undervalues the stock, and an estimated EPS growth rate lower than the forward P/E means overvaluation. The market massively undervalues Upstart based on fiscal 2026 numbers using that methodology. If the stock's 2026 forward P/E was at its estimated EPS growth rate of 529.66%, its price would be $444.91, up 1510% from its July 23 closing price.

Seeking Alpha

Some are attracted to this stock because of the potential for a ten-bagger. However, investors should remain wary of these pie-in-the-sky figures.

Be cautious

Using AI to determine loan default risk can sound very convincing to investors. However, it would be best if investors performed extensive due diligence on the company before investing. There have been other companies in the past that have claimed that AI could assess risk better than humans. A prime example is a company called First Marblehead, which used AI to assess student loan risks. First Marblehead started business in 1991. The company sounded like a great idea to invest in when it had its initial public offering in 2003 because the idea worked as long as economic conditions ranged from good to medium recession. However, the Great Recession overwhelmed First Marblehead's AI algorithms. In 2007, Reuters published an article that stated, 'Moody's (MCO) said [First Marblehead loans] default rates appeared "significantly higher" than on loans issued through financial aid offices.' By 2008, market conditions had ruined First Marblehead as a viable student loan platform. Let that be a warning that a Black Swan event can disrupt the best-laid plans of men and their machines.

Investors should also remain aware that Seeking Alpha Quant warns that Upstart is at high risk of performing poorly. Upstart's business model is relatively new, and the current economic environment is testing its platform. If you decide to invest in the company, understand that it could still fail this test because of something management and the investing world failed to consider.

The stock is a hold

If you are a potential investor on the more cautious side, it may be best to avoid Upstart. If you are still fascinated by using AI to determine better loan default risk, an alternative investment that takes advantage of that idea with less risk is SoFi Technologies.

If you are an existing investor of Upstart, especially if you bought during its growth spurt in 2021, it may be best to hold. Upstart has high upside potential if using AI proves to be better than FICO during the current economic environment. It's important to understand that Upstart may never go through a Black Swan event like First Marblehead during the time an investor holds the stock. The Great Recession is likely a once-in-a-lifetime event. CEO Dave Girouard is a 12% owner of Upstart, which should comfort existing investors in the stock. I rate Upstart a Hold.