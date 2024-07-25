Klaus Vedfelt

Diversification is at the core of investors’ forward-looking strategies. Investment vehicles such as Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tend to provide both the desired diversification and long-term exposure to various top-performing companies.

More than this, these funds can provide capital leverage and sustainable cash flows during an investor’s retirement years. One fund that has proven successful in recent years is Vanguard's Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT), which has 320 companies in its holdings, the majority of which are related to the information technology sector.

Not only has the digital and IT sector expanded rapidly over the last several years, but the sector currently accounts for 10% of the U.S. economy and around 12.1 million American jobs. Moreover, around one-third of the $5 trillion global IT market is concentrated in the United States.

This particular fund has a large concentration of IT companies, with both Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and global chipmaker, Nvidia (NVDA) making up more than 40% of the fund's top holdings.

While some investors might see this approach as a way to gain exposure to these companies, and the IT sector without increasing their risk appetite, others might feel that the robust holdings could leave a dent in fund performance should one of the three companies undergo poor quarterly performance or potential restructuring.

A Build-Up Of Returns

VGT is a strong contender but lacks broader diversification when it comes to its top holdings. The fund tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. By applying this strategy, has the ability to measure specific investment return on a selection of small, mid and large-cap tech stocks.

The fund has a long-standing record of providing investors with attractive returns. In the aftermath of the 2007.2008 financial meltdown, VGT managed a total return of 62.03% by market price, while other tech-heavy indices such as the Nasdaq reported a return of -40.54%, the worst since the dot com bubble bust.

The fund’s average year-to-date return currently sits at 19.42%, with a 1-year average return of 31%, and the average 10-year return of approximately 483%. These levels would be in line with indexes such as the Nasdaq, which has returned over 264% in the last decade, with a compounding 13.80% annually.

Since inception, VGT has returned 13.62% on average, which is just shy of the benchmark's 14.61%, and slightly below of major indices such as the Nasdaq. Analysts have pointed out that the fund has delivered a 15.40% return on average based on the previous 20 years of performance.

Some discrepancies investors might have is that VGT has a wide exposure to the IT sector, being most notable big-league performers such as several Magnificent Seven companies - Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia - which some investors could regard as a troublesome approach in an already speculative tech market and a higher-for-longer approach on interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

However, looking towards wider trends shaping the technology industry, AI spending is projected to average about 36 percent annually through 2030.The ongoing investment activity could help give VGT an opportunity to reach similar performance returns of the S&P 500 or manage to outperform the index.

IT & Tech Holdings Galore

An argument many investors often have for VGT is that the fund offers a diversified approach to investing in the technology and IT sectors, respectively. However, on closer examination, there are some concerns that investors have pointed towards, most notably that over 40% of the fund is allocated to three individual companies.

At the top level, Microsoft and Apple hold the top fund allocation with 16.66% and 16.07% allocated, respectively. In the third position, 14.63% is allocated to Nvidia, with fund allocations substantially decreasing for the fourth and fifth positions. Broadcom (AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) make up 4.67% and 1.72% of the fund's top holdings, respectively.

Besides the individual companies, another unique characteristic of VGT is the larger-than-usual weighted allocation to the semiconductor industry, which makes up roughly 29.70% of the fund. This specific industry has witnessed strong growth in recent years, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index seeing 10.78% year-to-date and 20.86% 10-year annualized returns.

Additionally, companies such as Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia have managed to gain strong growth performance in the last couple of years, seeing returns of approximately 18%, 15%, and 140% in 2023 alone, respectively.

Though these characteristics by themselves might be key selling points for investors, especially on the back of digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI), such growth isn’t guaranteed for the long term, even with the possibility of other contenders entering the market or seeing an overall decline in the development of innovative products and services.

The likely issue that investors might uncover with VGT is the high concentration of mega-cap stocks - Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia - and the large weight these stocks have on broader markets such as the S&P 500.

The high correlation between each of these companies can become a risk for investors, especially as these three top holdings form part of the Magnificent 7 which currently represents around 30% of the S&P 500 Index’s market capitalization.

The issue with VGT is that it creates an “all your eggs in one basket” scenario. Should the top three companies experience a reversion of valuations, their market caps could decline by nearly one-third. This aggressive movement could not only impact the top-line return of VGT, but potentially bring down the S&P 500 by 9%.

Aside from their high correlation and the top-heavy concentration, current valuations of these three companies have reached stratospheric levels driving prices even higher. Stock analysts believe that the forward price to earnings (P/E) ratio of the S&P 500 is about 15x while the Magnificent Seven has a P/E of 35x. Based on this data, earnings estimates could be in the range of 20.8% for the Magnificent Seven, while the S&P could sit at 11.5% for 2024.

Additionally, market saturation can come at the expense of investors, seeing as these companies have already achieved top growth levels, which can leave less room for potential future gains.

This presents challenges for investors who seek to find more diversification with VGT. The high quality of concentration within a handful of companies leaves a lot more room for a potential downturn should these companies experience a decline in valuations, or their fundamentals fall short of investors' expectations.

In comparison to other similar funds such as Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, the tech-heavy fund is considerably more diversified with more distributed holdings, and a smaller top-heavy approach.

For instance, the top five holdings of the fund are the same as VGT, with the exception of Amazon (AMZN) taking up the fourth spot on the fund. Distributions are more evenly spread, with Apple at 9%, Microsoft at 8.50%, Nvidia at 7.59%, Amazon at 4.99% and Broadcom at 4.93%.

The top three holdings of QQQ make up 25% of fund distributions, unlike VGT at 41%. QQQ is considered a more broad-based fund, and though fund allocations are less concentrated around a handful of top companies, investors of both QQQ and VGT will benefit from strong performance returns.

Additionally, fund allocation doesn’t tend to significantly decline after the fourth or fifth position with Meta Platforms (META) at 4.35% and Tesla (T) at 3.02% in the sixth and seventh position, respectively.

Although QQQ is heavily concentrated in Information Technology, with a robust 51% of the fund dedicated to the sector, overall distribution is fairly weighted across other sectors such as health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, and real estate, among others.

More than this, as a fund, QQQ exposes investors to more innovative companies, which tend to see smaller and less investment activity on the broader market compared to their larger competitors. Though the market for innovative tech companies has seen an explosion of activity more recently, QQQ has managed to build substantial liquidity since its inception in 1999.

The current year-to-date return on QQQ sits at 24.79% while the 10-year average return is at a robust level of 453.89%. QQQ delivers a seemingly realistic approach to investing in transformative, long-term themes. The fund not only has an impressive track record, but with a well-established investment approach, QQQ has managed to build more liquidity, which can be a key leverage point for investors.

Possibility Of Long-Term Exposure

Investors should not only be looking at current performance indicators but instead focus on the long-term trajectory of current levels should they consider leveraging VGT as part of a more mature investment portfolio.

It’s surely a unique approach, and considering the activity that has been taking place in the semiconductor, software, and technology hardware industry recently, it shouldn’t be a surprise to note that VGT has already added more than 31% in performance over the last 12 months. Besides this, looking towards the long-term average, the fund provides an upside of more than 20% over the year line.

The MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index has slightly outperformed the MSCI US Investable Market 2500 with reported YTD performance of 19.58% and 13.63%, respectively.

The widespread technology sector exposure could provide investors with deliberate portfolio diversification, although seasoned investors with the aim to use VGT as a source of income over the long-term might find that current and potential market fluctuations could result in core volatility within their investment strategy.

Finishing Thoughts

VGT uses a unique approach, and though the fund allows for a sophisticated basket of investments, the high concentration levels of just a handful of companies can become a higher risk for some investors looking to leverage the fund as a source of income during retirement.

ETF investing isn’t without challenges and long time investors in countries with the most billionaires might find that market conditions could lead to near-term saturation, but there are longer term growth potential with significant capitalization on individual equities. For seasoned professionals, ETFs can become a market gauge, allowing them to leverage new opportunities lurking in various corners of the market.

However, the case is different with VGT, and investors will need to place careful consideration on whether they would want to invest in a long or short position. Though the fund provides an attractive annualized return and has a well-established track record, concerns over whether this performance will continue in the near future may raise some red flags for investors.

Needless to say, VGT does carry plenty of upside potential, especially once you begin to narrow your options and seek to invest in more sector-specific ETFs. However, for investors that aren’t interested in a top-heavy weighted approach, such as with VGT, it could perhaps be in their best interest to consider their long-term investment strategy and seek out more appropriate alternatives that are available.