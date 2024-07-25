t_kimura/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) recently reported its earnings, so I wanted to take a look at the numbers and what the company’s future holds in the long term. The last time I covered the company was back in April when it reported Q1 earnings. I didn’t think the numbers were bad, but the stock went down over 8% on that day, however, I viewed it as a buying opportunity in general. Fast forward to now, Q2 was another success in my opinion and the company’s further push into medical supplies is going to start paying off in the next year or two. The company already managed to improve its efficiency quite a bit since the same time last year, which led me to an increase in my fair price valuation. The company is a good buy at these prices.

Acme United Q2 Results

Acme United did $55.4m in sales, which if we compare it to the previous year, it’s basically flat; however, the prior year includes the sales of the company’s discontinued operations, the Cuda and Camillus, which were sold. Excluding these, organic sales growth came in at a respectable 8%, with strong growth in the US and European Segments of 10% and 9%, respectively. The Canadian segment didn’t fare as well, with a 2% decrease y/y.

In terms of efficiency, the company saw a decent increase in gross margins over the last year. Over 300bps increase y/y yet again as was seen in Q1, which can be attributed to “productivity improvements in the Company’s manufacturing and distribution facilities.”

The company also saw a decent increase of 29% in bottom line and 14% in diluted EPS

Let’s look at the company’s financial position. As of Q2 ’24, the company had around $3.8m in cash and equivalents, against $26.4m in long-term debt. This may seem a bit excessive, but if we look at y/y comparisons, the company paid down around $13.5m of the debt outstanding, which was financed by the proceeds of the sales of the mentioned Cuda and Camillus franchises. The debt reduction brought the company’s interest expense down 35%, from $840m to $530m. So, is that a reasonable position to be in? I like to look at the company’s interest coverage ratio. For the latest quarter, the ratio stood at a very healthy 11x, which is well over what the analysts consider healthy (2x), and well above my minimum of 5x, therefore, the debt outstanding is not an issue, especially since they are actively lowering it, which will attract more investors who may be more debt averse.

Overall, I would say that was a very good quarter for the company. Taking away the divestitures, the company saw solid growth organically, even reaching double-digits in some areas. I was very impressed with the company’s ability to improve its gross margins by over 300bps y/y, which tells me a lot about the management’s capabilities. It seems the management team is very well-versed in the business they are operating and manages to squeeze every bit of inefficiency while integrating the acquisitions without any flaws.

Comments on the Outlook

Not much has changed since the last time I covered the company when I was commenting on the company’s acquisition of Hawktree, which according to the latest transcript has been a tough integration, given that it was a problematic acquisition. The company was facing bankruptcy, so ACU stepped in and bought out its inventories and intellectual property for a decent discount, and then went to work on fixing inventory issues. Get everything properly marked and assure the customers that everything will be going as smoothly as possible. That’s where the customer service comes in, According to ACU they have excellent customer service, which I will take at face value as I never had to deal with them. Now, the products need to be repackaged and shipped to the right customers, which is taking shap; however,, the integration has not been smooth. There’s still a lot of work left to do, but in the end, with the relationship ACU has with the Canadian Red Cross, I would expect sales in the region to be accretive to the top-line growth.

The biggest development since my last article is the management continues to expand its product line in the first aid segment. Back in May, the company announced the acquisition of Elite First Aid, which will expand its product selection to include first responder kits for serious bleeding, trauma, and airway obstructions. I like the acquisition because it presents an opportunity to cross-sell into the existing customer base that the company has built up over the past, which will further improve efficiencies and top-line growth.

The push further into medical supplies has been working well. With the CEO Walter Johnsen at the helm, who has a lot of experience (as pointed out to me in my previous article) in medical supply distributions from his stint at Marshall Products Inc., I see this as very advantageous from a business perspective. His industry knowledge and network within the industry will be beneficial in identifying more opportunities to acquire the types of companies that will be accretive to the overall growth and profitability of ACME in the future. The company is headed in the right direction. Let’s look at an updated valuation.

ACU Stock Valuation

I am leaving the same revenue growth as I did back in April’s valuation, which is 2% CAGR in the base case, to keep it conservative. What I decided to change here is the company’s margin profile. I think I was too conservative back in April and given the improvement in gross margins compared to last year, I am confident that these improvements will stick. An analyst asked about the company’s margin profile and whether it would return to the forecasted 45% from a while ago. The management said no essentially but agreed that it would be around the 40%+ range. So, for margins, I am modeling a very slight improvement going forward. By FY27 the company will reach 40% in gross margins and by FY33 that will increase to 41%.

Author

I also went with the company’s WACC of 8.18% as my discount rate and 2.5% as my terminal growth rate.

Author

Furthermore, I am sticking with an additional 10% discount to the company’s intrinsic value, to give myself some room for error in the estimates above. With that said, the company’s intrinsic value is around $54 a share, which means it is trading at a decent discount to its fair value.

Author

Closing Comments

After the company’s Q2 earnings, I feel much more confident in the company’s operation in the long run. I believe the push toward medical supplies is a very smart and strategic one that takes advantage of the CEO’s expertise. Further acquisitions in the space are welcomed and with such improvements in the company’s margin profile, the company doesn’t need to grow its top line to create value because efficiencies are already doing the hard work, so any improvement there is going to be just a cherry on the cake.

I am going to be opening a small position relatively soon, but given the recent market jitters, I am a little hesitant. Nevertheless, I believe a small position is going to be worth it, and I will add more if these jitters are going to take ACU down too.