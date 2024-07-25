Syrah Resources Limited (SYAAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCPK:SYAAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shaun Verner - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Wells - Chief Financial Officer
Viren Hira - General Manager of Investor Relations and Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Ben Lyons - Jarden
Mark Fichera - Foster Stockbroking
Dim Ariyasinghe - UBS
Andrew Harrington - Petra Capital
Reece Frith - APSEC Funds Management

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Syrah Resources' Q2 Quarterly Report Update. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shaun Verner, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Shaun Verner

Good morning, and thanks for joining. With me on the call are Steve Wells, our Chief Financial Officer; and Viren Hira, our General Manager of Investor Relations and Business Development.

Today we will focus on three key topics; firstly, the significant and unexpected uncertainty created by the revisions to U.S. Government policy related to the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act's guidance on graphite and anode sourcing, and its impacts on the near-term market. Secondly, Balama and Vidalia's operational progress and key position in the near and medium-term market evolution. And thirdly, our strategy and corporate actions for preservation and rebuilding of shareholder value through delivery against our objectives, including the delays that positive progress on the U.S. $150 million loan from the DFC, which we expect to complete shortly.

We'll use the slide deck released along with today's report, and we'll start from slide five. Given its importance and the impacts on our current operational and market performance, we'll begin with the IRA guidance from the U.S., against which definition and customer response has continued to

