Regis Resources Limited (RGRNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Regis Resources Limited (OTCPK:RGRNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Beyer - Managing Director and CEO
Michael Holmes - Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Rechichi - Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Sansom - Head, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Alex Papaioanou - Citi
Matthew Frydman - MST Financial
David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Travis, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us on the Regis June 2024 quarterly update. Today I’m joined by our COO, Michael Holmes; our CFO, Anthony Rechichi; and our Head of Investor Relations, Jeff Sansom.

So looking into the results, firstly on safety we had a very pleasing outcome in our safety performance. Specifically, our 12-month moving average lost time injury frequency rate was zero. It means we had a full year clear of any lost time injury. This is an out -- this outcome is certainly in line, it’s an impressive outcome and it’s certainly in line with our purpose of creating value safely and responsibly. Although I would note that while it’s a great outcome and well done by the team, this is a journey with no end and we will keep working hard to maintain this performance.

Talking about our purpose of creating value, now let’s talk cash. I want to start off by pointing out to the cash generating capacity of our business. Since December 2023 our gold production has been fully leveraged to the gold price and we’ve delivered

