mediamasmedia

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) (OTCPK:CRERF) when I wrote about it in May last year, as I expected multiples to rerate higher as the business executes and beats consensus expectations, which it has done for 1Q23 (last time I wrote about it). Based on my current outlook and analysis, I remain a buy rating for CRRFY, as I think the valuation is still very cheap relative to history and peers. While Europe (ex-France) is still performing poorly, macro-recovery and normalizing weather should help improve growth. There are also positive aspects that kept me encouraged: profit performance in France and positive results from price investments; strong Brazil performance; and largely stable overall P&L trends.

Review

CRRFY reported earnings yesterday, and the results were not exactly the best. 1H24 net sales were flattish vs. last year at EUR40.6 billion, dragged down by poor France performance of -2.9%, offset by strong LATAM performance of 10.7% growth. However, the growth trend softened into 2Q24, where like-for-like [LFL] growth for France fell by 3.5% (from -0.5% in 1Q24) and Europe fell by 2.7% (from -0.2% in 1Q24). The positive takeaway was that EBITDA grew despite flat top line performance, as margins improved by 17 bps, which led to EBIT growth of 20% (the EBIT margin expanded by 11 bps).

The main problem with CRRFY investment case is performance in the rest of Europe (excluding France), which saw LFL growth of 2.7%, driven by negative performance across the board, except for Romania (0.2% LFL growth, which is basically flat). Recurring operating income [ROI] was also down by a big percentage, from EUR164 million in 1H23 to EUR84 million. The common culprit across the region was the bad weather and poor consumer spending environment (which is why CRRFY invested in pricing to stay competitive). This is a sizable part of CRRFY business, so I cannot just rub it off, but I am not sure if the performance would be as bad as it is in 1H24 if not for the bad weather and poor spending environment. Note that 1Q24 LFL was down 0.2%, and despite all the negative impacts, LFL growth was only down 2.7% in 2Q24, and this is against a pretty strong comp base in 2Q24 (7.4% LFL growth). If we make some assumption that negative weather + poor consumer environment + tough comp base = low-single-digit headwind (say 1%), LFL growth is really only down 1.7%, which is not that alarming (at the moment). Hence, I don’t think investors should extrapolate Europe's (excluding France's) 2Q24 performance for the rest of the year for now.

Putting aside the above, there are multiple positive takeaways from this result that are worth highlighting.

In France, weather and a poor consumer spending environment were also headwinds for this region. The 3.5% LFL decline was driven by hypermarket LFL declines of 5.5% y/y and supermarket LFL declines of 1.5%. Despite this, France's ROI managed to grow by 6.2% to EUR 286 million, and its operating margin was up 14bps to 1.6%. Notably, the ROI grew despite CRRFY investing heavily in price (price is now back to pre-peak inflation levels), which means the incremental volume has been extremely accretive to P&L. Even more importantly, the margin improvement is due to structural factors, given that it was driven by cost savings and the contribution of strategic initiatives. What this also means is that post the current economic uncertainty in France, where consumers are more willing to spend and weather becomes normal, the ROI margin profile is likely to go higher.

Performance in Brazil was also very encouraging, as it printed LFL growth of 6% for 2Q24. Sales momentum in Brazil is encouraging, as both pricing and volume drivers are back in positive mode. The CRRFY acquisition of Atacadao (and conversions of Carrefour stores to Atacadao) is delivering very positive results, with LFL growth of 21.4% (for BIG stores converted to Atacadao). B2B sales at cash and carry are also growing by double digits as customers restock inventory. Another promising area is retail, where a 2.3% increase in LFL shows that the company's revised pricing strategy and portfolio adjustments are paying off. Progress to extract synergies is also on the right track, with Atacadao already reaching R$2.3 billion per year and not expecting to achieve annual synergies of R$3 billion by the end of 2025 (more room for margin to expand).

Overall, despite all the talk about poor LFL growth, macro headwinds, and poor weather, if we take a step back and look at CRRFY financials, the P&L is pretty solid. Gross margin stood at 19.4% of net sales, just a 40-bps decline from 1H23. Remember that 1H23 LFL growth was positive in the high-single-digits. Importantly, the compression was due to CRRFY’s price investment strategy and pivoting towards an integrated/franchised store mix, and as such, it was not due to poor operating performance (this is an important point to note). Down the P&L, distribution costs even improved by 53bps to 15.1% of net sales vs. 15.6% in 1H23 due to strong cost discipline, and CRRFY has also successfully implemented its cost-saving plan, with EUR580 million achieved in 1H24. Overall, CRRFY managed to drive 11bps improvement to 1H24 EBIT margin of 1.79% (EUR743 million).

Valuation and dividend yield at very attractive levels

Author's work

Finally, CRRFY is now trading at even more attractive valuation levels relative to history. Historically, CRRFY traded at 12.2x forward earnings and is now trading at 7x. Even against peers, the stock trades at a steep discount despite having a similar revenue growth outlook (~mid-single-digits). I get the point that CRRFY has a poorer margin profile, but the business has been improving margins (net margin was 1.1% in 2018), and even in this current tough operating environment, it managed to improve margins (as can be seen in the 2Q24 results). While it is unlikely that CRRFY can close the gap between itself and peers’ average of 2.6% within the next few years, I don’t think it is impossible to reach the same level as Sainsbury (1.6% net margin) since CRRFY already achieved it last year. Despite this, Sainsbury trades at 12x, but CRRFY only trades at 7x. I believe a big part of this discount is because of the uncertain European environment, and the market is waiting for more certainty.

I cannot time when the Europe consumer spending environment will get better, but the good news is that while waiting, CRRFY now offers ~6% dividend yield (indicated), which is not that bad considering that rates are getting cut in Europe and the US is likely to cut rates in 2H24 too.

Risk

The big risk for CRRFY stems from the poor macro environment that has directly impacted consumers spending power, and if this situation gets worse in Europe, it will not only drag down CRRFY's ability to recover growth, but I also expect the market to continue attaching a discount to CRRFY.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating for CRRFY. While overall top line growth was muted, the company demonstrated resilience through margin expansion and solid performance in key regions like France and Brazil. A notable aspect is CRRFY's ability to improve profitability despite a challenging operating environment. CRRFY valuation also remains cheap relative to historical levels and peers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.