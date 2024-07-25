Japan's Private Sector Growth Renews While Price Pressures Intensify

Summary

  • Japan's private sector returned to growth at the start of the second half of 2024.
  • The theme of rising inflationary pressures lingered into July, with rates of input cost and output price inflation both increasing - albeit with variations by sector.
  • The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 52.6 in July, up from 49.7 in June.

Japan's private sector returned to growth at the start of the second half of 2024. The rate of expansion was solid, though driven mainly by a booming service sector, while manufacturing production contracted marginally in July.

Meanwhile, the theme

