Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.74K Followers

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCPK:SFRRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 10:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Brendan Harris - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and
Megan Jansen - Chief Financial Officer
Jason Grace - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Lyons - Jarden
Kaan Peker - RBC
Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley
Levi Spry - UBS
Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey
Kate McCutcheon - Citi
Mitch Ryan - Jefferies
Adam Baker - Macquarie
Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Sandfire Resources June 2024 quarterly report. All participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brendan Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Brendan Harris

Hello and good morning. I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands on which we stand, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation, as well as the First Nations peoples of the lands on which Sandfire conducts its business. We pay our respects to their elders and leaders, past, present and emerging.

My name is Brendan, I am the CEO of Sandfire. And I would like to welcome you to our June quarterly call. I am joined here in Perth, as always, by my colleagues, Megan Jansen, Jason Grace, Richard Holmes, Catherine Bozanich, Victoria Twiss and Scott Browne.

Starting with safety, thanks to our team's unrelenting focus, we closed the financial year with a total recordable injury frequency of 1.6. There is nothing more important than the health and wellbeing of our people, and we can and must do better.

As I have said before, sustainability should permeate everything we do, from the way we ensure our people are

Recommended For You

About SFRRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SFRRF

Trending Analysis

Trending News