Sorapop/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) solid Q2 results, the stock declined by 5% the following day, primarily due to a weak YouTube ads revenue and muted 3Q FY2024 outlook. Some investors were hoping for higher capital investments in AI, as GOOGL's capex as a percentage of revenue dropped in the last quarter. However, I believe GOOGL remains a competitive AI player over the long term, as the previous capex on AI has not yet been fully monetized. Given its relatively low valuation compared to other "Magnificent 7" stocks, I think the post-earnings pullback creates an attractive buying opportunity. The growth and margins outlook are expected to improve YoY in 2H FY2024. Therefore, I reiterate my buy rating on the stock.

2Q FY2024 Earnings Takeaway

While GOOGL topped both revenue and GAAP EPS estimates, its net revenue experienced a growth slowdown compared to the previous quarter. I believe that investors had anticipated continued acceleration in GOOGL's top-line growth to justify its higher valuation multiple.

The company model

YouTube ads growth significantly decelerated to 13% YoY, down from 20.9% YoY in the previous quarter, missing the market estimates. This result might disappoint some investors who were expecting accelerated AI monetization on YouTube Shorts. Meanwhile, Google Search revenue also showed a slight slowdown in growth to 13.8%, compared to 14.4% in 1Q FY2024. During the 2Q FY2024 earnings call, management explained that the QoQ growth slowdown in 2Q was due to the lapping effect of weaker YoY growth in 1Q FY2023, which made the YoY comparison for 1Q FY2024 appear stronger. However, based on the price action, investors seemed unconvinced, as the stock's multiple expansion should be justified by an accelerating growth trajectory. On the positive side, Google Cloud’s growth remains robust, accelerating to 28.8% YoY from 28.4% in 1Q FY2024.

The company model

While the company's net revenue growth was somewhat modest in 2Q, it's good to see that their margins are still expanding. As shown in the chart I made earlier, GOOGL's EBIT margin was 32.4%, up from 31.6% in 1Q FY2024. Google Cloud's EBIT margin also went up by 190 basis points to 11.3%. However, if we look more closely, we can see that this improvement in EBIT margin was not due to a YoY decline in operating expenses, as we saw in 1Q FY2024. Instead, the company significantly increased R&D expenses at the cost of lowering G&A and stock-based compensation (SBC).

Expect Softness in Growth and Margin in 2H FY2024

The management anticipates strong growth in the Cloud segment but implied a potential QoQ growth slowdown in 2H FY2024, due to a lapping effect on strong advertising revenue in 2H FY2023. This means that Google's advertising revenue, which accounted for 76.3% of GOOGL’s net revenue in 2Q, will likely experience slower growth in 2H FY2024 compared to 1H FY2024. This may signal a softening in growth momentum.

Additionally, as GOOGL continues to hire top engineering and technical talent, especially in cloud and infrastructure, they expect a slight increase in headcount in 3Q FY2024 due to hiring new graduates. At the same time, the costs of depreciation and expenses related to their higher investments in technical infrastructure will rise, putting pressure on EBIT margin this quarter. They also mentioned that the increased cost of revenue due to early hardware launches in 3Q will also impact the company's gross margin as well.

Nevertheless, the company mentioned that its FY2024 EBIT margin will be higher than FY2023. Given the strong margin expansion in 1H FY2024, it's possible that the margin could decrease in 2H but still achieve a year-over-year increase as expected.

Overall, my takeaway from 2Q earnings release is that GOOGL's overall growth trajectory may soften in 2H FY2024 compared to the first half, largely driven by a high year-over-year comparison of advertising revenue in 2H FY2023. The company's margins may also face pressure due to higher operating costs.

Capex as a Percentage of Revenue Dropped

The company model

The company reiterated that capex for the remaining quarters of FY2024 will exceed or be at $12 billion. In 2Q, capex was $13 billion, up from $12 billion in 1Q. We know that the capex was nearly doubled to $13 billion compared to 2Q FY2023 due to a significant investment in AI infrastructure. However, as shown in the chart, its capex as a percentage of net revenue dropped to 15.6% in 2Q FY2024, decreasing for the first time over the past three quarters. Nevertheless, the company committed to a new multi-year investment of $5 billion to support Waymo's autonomous driving development. Given its current valuation, I believe it's an attractive buying opportunity for the stock, as the strong growth potential in AI monetization will likely drive the stock higher.

Valuation

WSJ

According to Seeking Alpha, GOOGL is currently trading at 26x non-GAAP P/E TTM, which is slightly higher than the S&P 500 index's 24.2x P/E TTM. However, this multiple is 2.4% below its 5-year average. Based on Bloomberg's earnings consensus, GOOGL's non-GAAP P/E for FY2024 is projected to be 22.4x, which appears very attractive given the significant AI capital investments over the past years that have not yet been fully monetized. In addition, the stock's PEG non-GAAP fwd sits at 1.35x, which is 8% below its sector average. This indicates that the company is undervalued based on its strong earnings growth potential. Therefore, I believe the recent pullback is a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Conclusion

Although some investors are concerned about near-term growth and margin softness, GOOGL remains a strong AI player with significant investments not yet fully monetized. The current valuation, relatively low compared to other "Magnificent 7" stocks, suggests the post-earnings dip presents a buying opportunity. Despite a slight revenue growth deceleration, GOOGL's margins have improved, with the EBIT margin rising to 32.4% and Google Cloud’s EBIT margin increasing to 11.3%. While short-term growth and margin pressures are expected in 2H FY2024, I believe that the stock’s strong long-term AI potential and attractive valuation support a buy rating.