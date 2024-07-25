Madison International Stock Fund Q2 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

tadamichi

Market Overview

The MSCI ACWI ex-US index performance for the 2nd quarter of 2024 was up 0.96%. The leading geographic region this quarter was Emerging Markets, while the lagging area was Japan. Performance of Economic Sectors varied, with Information Technology leading and Consumer Discretionary lagging.

While macroeconomic factors such as inflation, monetary policy, and geopolitical conflicts continued to have an impact on capital markets, this quarter saw attention turn to recent and upcoming political elections.

Central Banks around the world generally attempt to cater monetary policy towards solving domestic problems like inflation and unemployment. Inevitably, however, their actions must be cognizant of the divergence away from the current U.S. Federal Reserve policy positions. If they attempt to lower interest rates too early or too far from the Fed’s stance, then they risk affecting the value of their currencies. This quarter we saw declines in the Brazilian Real, Mexican Peso, and Japanese Yen that diminished returns of stocks denominated in these currencies. Most global investors are currently focusing attention on whether and when the Fed decides to start lowering interest rates. If this event were to occur, it may trigger a decline of the U.S. Dollar.

Portfolio Performance Review

The Madison International Stock Fund (Class Y) underperformed the MSCI ACWI ex-US index in the second quarter. Only one of the five regions that make up the index contributed from relative performance, led by North America (Cameco (CCJ)) because of a positive stock selection effect. Conversely, Europe (Kion (OTCPK:KNNGF), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)) and Emerging Markets (Walmex, Femsa) led the underperformance due to negative stock selection, with an additional negative impact from allocation and currency effect in Emerging Markets, especially from a weak Mexican Peso.

From a sector perspective, a majority of the underperformance came from Industrials (Airbus, Kion), Financials (Itau Unibanco (ITUB)), Consumer Staples (Walmex, Femsa) and Information Technology (Lasertec (OTCPK:LSRCF)), out of the seven underperforming sectors driven by negative stock selection, currency impact and with no allocation to Japanese and Value Financials that continue to outperform relatively. The four outperforming sectors were led by Energy (Cameco) and Communication Services (Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF)) because of a positive stock selection effect. Other contributors to performance included Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), and HDFC Bank (HDB). Cash had a slightly negative impact because of positive index performance.

Click to enlarge

Market Outlook And Portfolio Strategy

In international markets, a new factor has emerged recently: elections. Election years are often maximum hype years as incumbent politicians are motivated to stimulate economies to increase their odds of re-election. Also, the advertising cycle tends to peak as opposition politicians broadcast their prescriptions. Elections often coincide with Olympic years and the semiconductor cycle too. Elevated hype and uncertainty can impact sentiment and cause capital markets to divorce from economic fundamentals, so that snap-backs to reality can accentuate volatility. This year, we have already experienced consequential elections in India and Mexico in Emerging Markets; in Developed countries, France, the UK and later the U.S. will continue to make this an eventful year for politics, macroeconomics, and stock markets.

A few Central Banks around the world (Switzerland, Canada, Europe) have started to lower rates ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Our expectation is that for those jurisdictions, the consequence will likely be the depreciation of their currencies. If, or when, the Fed starts to ease monetary policy, then there could be a ricochet with the U.S. Dollar depreciating, having lower support from higher relative interest rates. If this were to occur, then international equity investments denominated in rising currencies would benefit from a positive currency effect.

For recent elections around the world, fiscal policy has not received the attention it deserves because almost no party of any stripe seems to want to cut spending – so inflation and interest rates may likely remain higher for longer.

Lastly, geopolitics in the form of international conflicts, while fading from headline news, continue to linger dangerously in the background.

Markets are incredibly dynamic, and for this reason, our investment process is designed to deal with multi-faceted information flows. All these macro considerations and others are being considered and integrated into our risk assessment at the company and stock levels as well as being addressed within our portfolio construction framework. Unlike inflation, at least elections actually do tend to be transitory. Most of the hype surrounding elections is front-end loaded; a considerable amount of uncertainty is resolved post election. So perhaps, this more recent disruption will settle down and markets can focus more on fundamentals of companies and economies.

Sincerely,

Thomas Tibbles | Patrick Tan | Alyssa Rudakas