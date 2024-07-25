VEON: Current Trends Point To More Share-Price Appreciation

seruvenci

Intro

We wrote about VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) (Connectivity & Internet Services Provider) in May of this year when we issued a 'Buy' rating on the stock due to the company's attractive valuation & long runway for growth in multiple markets. Veon's multiplay growth strategy, for example, is still in its early innings in many markets where a growing level of multiplay users is expected to keep growing the top-line meaningfully for Veon. Furthermore, given the bullish technical breakout that took place at the beginning of the year, the stock had momentum and this has continued into the present. Shares are up approximately 7.4% since our commentary last May and although there is always the risk that shares come back to test downside support, we believe any potential downside test will be successful for the following reasons.

Veon Intermediate Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Growth Remained Buoyant In Q1

Total revenues in the first quarter rose to $942 million (6.6% rolling quarter US dollar increase) but would have grown more but for the ramifications of the cyberattack in Ukraine. If we exclude the contribution from Ukraine in Q1, revenue growth came in at 15% in US dollar terms & 20%+ in local currency. Suffice it to say, growth is not slowing down here, as we see from the distinct market activity below and the fact that management reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

The philosophy of 'Build it and they will come' continues to work for Veon and is showing no signs of slowing down either. Reading between the lines concerning the Q1 growth rate in Ukraine, for example, Kyivstar's CapEx spending remains elevated with its 4G user base now coming in at almost 15 million. However, 4G penetration in Ukraine still stands at just above the 60% mark, demonstrating a long runway for growth in this market.

4G penetration rose to 64% in Pakistan in Q1 & above 70% in the likes of Kazakhstan & Uzbekistan. Suffice it to say, given present trends, more 4G-related customers over time mean more revenue for Veon. Just by running the numbers, it is not difficult to extrapolate that increasing 4G penetration will also increase revenues on the front-end meaningfully but also on the back-end through distinct offerings in various countries such as the financial services app (JazzCash), the healthcare app (Heisi) & the popular Entertainment app (Tamasha) to name but a few.

Cash-Flow Generation Sufficient To Keep Investing Aggressively

$262 million of operating cash flow was generated in Q1, covering the elevated capex spending of $186 million. Generating enough internal cash flow remains crucial to ensure the company doesn't have to rely on its significant cash balance to plug the hole concerning its spending. To this point, management alternatively used its elevated cash position to pay down the remaining $800+ million on its revolving credit facility in the most recent first quarter. Long-term debt now stands at $2.51 billion, so interest expense will come down as a result. Suffice it to say, the company's liquidity & sustained cash-flow generation demonstrate that Veon should continue to have the wherewithal to keep expanding its networks even amid some turbulent times, as we saw in Ukraine in Q1.

Valuation Remains Attractive

As we see below, Veon's trailing cash-flow multiple presently comes in under 1, which is key for the following reason. Given how the company's capex spending has increased by over 80% over the past 12 months, having a low cash-flow multiple is crucial to ensure this level of investment can be essentially funded.

How will this accelerated growth in the company's assets affect Veon's profitability going forward? Well, when you look at Veon's balance sheet and strip out the company's cash position as well as its debt position, it becomes immediately apparent that leveraging the company's assets will pay dividends going forward. By continuing to add value on the digital services side, investing in value-adding initiatives in the countries where it operates as well as doubling down on its asset-light approach, the stock continues to look cheap in our eyes.

Veon Valuation Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

Growing MultiPlay Users Denote Higher & More Predictable Revenues

The increase in 4G penetration continues to result in higher multiplay revenues in multiple markets. The multiplay revenue segment now makes up almost half of consumer revenues and grew by 36% over the same period of 12 months prior. Average Revenue Per User is significantly higher for multiplayer users and here is where this is advantageous from a market standpoint.

The main driver of stocks on Wall Street is earnings growth. Therefore, given the market (contributing investors) is a predictive mechanism that is always trying to ascertain how much a company will earn over a future 12 to 18-month period, it stands to reason that stocks with 'predictable' growth paths (less volatility) should do better all things remaining equal.

In essence, by tying customers into various verticals, Veon is creating an ecosystem that binds customers to the company on a much tighter basis. When a customer is availing of services within multiple verticals, churn rates (customers who have stopped availing of services) decrease significantly as a result. Case in Point: Growing multiplay customers not only makes it more difficult for customers to leave (higher retention rates) but also considerably increases ARPU which over time simply has to be rewarded by the market.

Multiplay subscribers who use our digital services, spend more time with us, consume more data, churn less, and drive our higher revenues. In Q1, Multiplay segment revenue represented 49% of our consumer revenues and grew 36% year-over-year. Multiplay average revenue per user growth ranged in between 4% to 47% across our countries

Risks

Forward-looking risks entail nationalization or a change in the law concerning respective electronic communications operators. Furthermore, any type of prolonged cyberattack across multiple markets would affect Veon's growth curve especially if investors believed there was a likelihood of these events repeating. A principal risk (now that Veon has established growth rates) is if profitability wanes from current levels which adversely affects cash-flow generation as a result. The recent share-price appreciation assumes internal cash-flow-induced growth will continue which means any deviation from this assumption would most likely hurl chares lower. As noted, the line in the sane for Veon at present is the breakout level at approximately $22 a share. Any sustained move below this level & we will be amending our rating accordingly.

Conclusion

To sum up, given the trajectory of Veon's investment cycle, current trends lead to increasing 4G penetration which will result in growing multiplay users with higher ARPU averages. If one studies the individual markets in the first quarter, many markets reported accelerated growth when measured in local currency. Furthermore, we maintain that enough cash flow is being generated to fund the company's investing initiatives. Maintaining our 'Buy' rating. We look forward to continued coverage.