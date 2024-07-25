pattawee kunsrivarathai/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) specialises in providing building materials solutions globally. CRH’s historical financial results have shown strong and consistent revenue growth. In addition to that, both its adjusted EBITDA margin and income from continuing operations margins expanded annually. Looking ahead, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to bolster CRH’s growth outlook as about $110 billion is allocated to roads and bridges. In addition, critical utility infrastructure such as water, energy, and technology are receiving funding as well.

Targeted acquisition is one of CRH’s growth strategies. In 2024, it has completed two acquisitions, which are ADBRI and a portfolio of cement and ready mixed concrete assets and operations in Texas. The current reindustrialisation and onshoring trend are also expected to further bolster CRH’s outlook. Given its favourable outlook, I am recommending a buy rating for CRH.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

Over the last three years, CRH’s top line has shown consistent and strong growth. In 2021, its reported net revenue was approximately $29.2 billion. It increased to $32.7 billion in 2022. In 2023, revenue continued to grow and reach $34.9 billion.

In 2023, revenue increased 7% year-over-year. This growth was driven by positive pricing, acquisitions, and strong demand across key end-use markets. However, it was partially offset by lower volumes.

In its Americas Materials Solutions segment, revenue was up 8%. This was driven primarily by pricing growth. In Essential Materials, revenue increased 10% due to double-digit pricing growth in aggregates and cement. In Road Solutions, revenue was up 7% driven by favourable infrastructure activity supported by Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act [IIJA] funding and by pricing growth.

For its Americas Building Solutions segment, revenue increased 13% year-over-year. This was driven by price increases, the acquisition of Barrette, and continued execution of its integrated solutions strategy.

For its Europe Division, results were mixed, as its Europe Materials Solutions segment revenue was up 4% while its Europe Building Solutions segment revenue fell 3%. The growth in the Europe Materials Solutions segment was driven by pricing increases more than offsetting lower activity levels. The decline in the Europe Building Solutions segment was caused by weak new-build residential activity, more than offsetting increasing infrastructure demand.

Author's Chart

Moving onto margins, CRH’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 17.7% in 2023 from 2022’s 16.5%. The adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was attributed to effective cost control, improved operational efficiencies, and continued delivery of its integrated solutions strategy. On the other hand, its income from continuing operations margin expanded from 2022’s 8.2% to 2023’s 8.8%. The reason I’m looking at its income from continuing operations is because in 2023, net income attributable to CRH excluded income from its discontinued operations due to the divestiture of the Building Envelope business in 2022.

Business Overview

Author's Chart

Looking at the chart above, CRH’s end markets are segmented into three areas, which are infrastructure, residential, and non-residential. Based on its FY2023 revenue, infrastructure accounted for approximately 35%. Residential also accounted for approximately 35%. Non-residential accounted for a smaller portion of total revenue at 30%.

Annual Report

CRH’s business has four reportable segments and two divisions. The two divisions are the Americas Division and the Europe Division. The four reportable segments are Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions.

Looking at the sales by segment table, the Americas Division forms the largest share of total revenue. Its Americas Materials Solutions segment accounted for approximately 44% of FY2023 total revenues and 50% of adjusted EBITDA. Its Americas Building Solutions segment accounted for approximately 20% of FY2023 total revenues and 23% of adjusted EBITDA. In total, its Americas Division accounted for approximately 64% of CRH’s total revenue and 73% of adjusted EBITDA.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

For 1Q24, total revenue grew 2% year-over-year to approximately $6.5 billion, while organic revenue grew 1%. This growth was driven by favourable weather in certain areas of North America, pricing improvements, acquisitions’ contributions, and early-season project activity. However, growth was partially offset by lower volumes in Europe.

Looking into CRH’s four reportable segments, results were mixed, as the Americas Division reported growth while the Europe Division declined year-over-year. The Americas Materials Solutions segment was up 16%, while the Americas Building Solutions segment increased 2%.

On the other hand, the Europe Materials Solutions segment and the Europe Building Solutions segment were down 8% and 10%, respectively. The Europe Materials Solutions segment’s decline was due to unfavourable winter weather and Lime operations divestiture. Its Europe Building Solutions segment decline was caused by adverse winter conditions and weak demand in new-build residential markets.

Moving onto margins, both adjusted EBITDA margin and net income margin expanded year-over-year. Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 0.8% to 6.8%, while its net income margin turned positive to 1.8% from 1Q23’s -0.4%. The adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was attributed to effective and disciplined cost control measures, improved operational efficiencies, and continuing benefits from its integrated solutions strategy.

Author's Chart

World Construction Network

In November 2021, the $1.2 trillion IIJA was signed into law. Out of this $1.2 trillion, $550 billion is new federal spending, and it will be allocated over the next 5 years. Looking at the above chart, roads and bridges will get about 20% of the funding, which equates to approximately $110 billion.

Critical utility infrastructure such as water, energy, and technology are getting funding as well. For water, it is getting about 10%, or $55 billion in funding. For energy, it will get approximately 13%, or $73 billion, in funding. For technology, it will get 12%, or $65 billion in funding.

CRH’s infrastructure end market is defined as highways, streets, roads, bridges, and critical utility infrastructure. As infrastructure end markets account for approximately 35% of CRH’s FY2023 revenue, the favourable outlook for US infrastructure spending driven and supported by the $1.2 trillion IIJA is expected to provide tailwinds for CRH and bolster its growth outlook.

Acquisition of Materials Assets in Texas and ADBRI

One of CRH’s growth strategies is through targeted acquisitions. To extend its market reach and provide products and services that complement its current portfolio, CRH consistently makes strategic acquisitions of businesses.

Year to date, CRH has made two acquisitions. In February 2024, it acquired a portfolio of cement and ready mixed concrete assets and operations in Texas, US, for $2.1 billion. Currently, CRH is the leading provider of aggregates and cement, and this acquisition will further strengthen CRH’s current strong market positioning.

In addition to that, this acquisition is expected to generate significant cost savings by the third year. CRH estimates that it will generate approximately $60 million of cost savings by the third year. In the first year, cost savings are expected to be approximately $15 million. In the second year, it is forecast to increase to $40 million. The cost savings will be achieved through improved integration, operational efficiencies, and optimised procurement.

Investors Relations

The second acquisition is in relation to ADBRI. In July 2024, CRH announced that it had completed the acquisition of a majority stake in ADBRI. For context, ADBRI manufactures lime, cement, and dry blended products in Australia.

This acquisition is expected to complement CRH’s core competencies in concrete, aggregates, and cement. Additionally, given the quality of assets and the strong market position that ADBRI possesses, it will provide CRH’s current Australian businesses with additional growth and development opportunities.

Reindustrialisation and Onshoring

According to SupplyChain360, Capgemini's report shows that there is a shift in US manufacturing strategies, whereby companies are bringing their production back into the US or to nearby countries. The demand for onshoring or nearshoring is driven by the need for a reliable supply chain and access to better and more advanced technology.

Out of 600 manufacturers surveyed, approximately 82% of them stated that they are intending to bring a significant portion of their production closer to the US market. These manufacturers are planning to do that within the next three years.

In the US, the reindustrialisation and onshoring trend are being supported by the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS, and Science Act. These acts collectively will provide $650 billion in federal funding for investments in clean energy, critical utilities, and high-tech manufacturing.

As discussed, CRH’s non-residential end market accounted for 30% of FY2023 total revenue. Therefore, the favourable outlook and reindustrialisation and onshoring trend are expected to bolster CRH’s outlook.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Relative Valuation Model

According to Seeking Alpha, CRH operates in the construction materials industry. It specialises in providing building materials solutions globally. In my relative valuation model, I will be comparing CRH against its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margin trailing twelve months [TTM].

For growth outlook, I will compare their forward revenue growth rate, as it is considered a forward-looking metric. For profitability margin TTM, I will compare their EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM. These metrics will give us a deeper insight into their core business activity’s performance and how they stack against each other.

For growth outlook, CRH outperformed its peers’ median. CRH has a forward revenue growth rate of 6.32%, which is higher than peers’ median of 4.40%. This represents 1.44x over the median. However, when it comes to profitability margin TTM, this is where the tide turns as CRH underperforms in both EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM.

For EBITDA margin TTM, CRH reported 17.62% while its peers’ median is 25.89%. For net income margin TTM, CRH reported 9.48%, while its peers’ median is 11.92%. I do note that CRH’s net income margin gap is much narrower as compared to the EBITDA margin gap.

Currently, CRH has a forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of 15.36x, very much in line with peers’ median of 15.28x. Given CRH’s mixed performance against its peers, I argue that it is fair for CRH’s P/E to be trading at peers’ median. Therefore, my 2025 target P/E ratio for CRH will be pegged to peers’ median of 15.28x. For context, CRH’s 5-year average P/E ratio is 15.81x, and my target P/E is below that, ensuring that my valuation remains conservative.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for CRH is approximately $36.99 billion, while EPS is $5.33. For 2025, the revenue estimate is approximately $38.93 billion, while EPS is $5.80.

When analysing CRH’s 1Q24 earnings results, it did provide guidance for full year 2024. Starting with adjusted EBITDA, it is expected to grow and be in the range of $6.55 billion and $6.85 billion. For context, FY2023’s adjusted EBITDA is approximately $6.2 billion. For net income, it is forecast to be between $3.55 billion and $3.80 billion. EPS is forecast to be between $5.15 and $5.45.

Together, management’s guidance and my forward-looking analysis as discussed support and justify the market’s estimates. By applying my 2025 target P/E for CRH to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target price is $88.62.

Risk and Conclusion

The risk associated with CRH is that its financial performance could be impacted by a delay or reduction in government infrastructure spending. The reason behind this is because a significant portion of its products and services are used in public infrastructure projects. Examples of such projects include highways, bridges, and public utilities. Therefore, if there are any changes in government investment spending or public policy, the demand for CRH’s products and services will be negatively impacted. As discussed, CRH derives approximately 35% of its revenue from infrastructure in 2023. Additionally, federal investment through the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS, and Science Act supported and drove demand in the non-residential end market, which accounts for 30% of 2023 revenue.

CRH’s past financial results have demonstrated strong and consistent top-line growth. Apart from that, its adjusted EBITDA margin and income from continuing operations margins expanded annually.

Looking ahead, the $1.2 trillion IIJA is expected to provide tailwind for CRH as approximately $110 billion is allocated to roads and bridges. Additionally, critical utility infrastructure such as water, energy, and technology are getting funding as well.

Apart from government funding, CRH also relies on discipline and targeted acquisition to drive growth. In 2024, it completed the acquisition of ADBRI and a portfolio of cement and ready mixed concrete assets and operations in Texas. Furthermore, the reindustrialisation and onshoring trend are also expected to bolster its growth outlook.