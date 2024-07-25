PM Images

Introduction

Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in short-term mortgage loans to real estate investors. Recently, the company’s shares experienced some volatility, related in part to the 27% reduction in its dividend. With common shares yielding just over 11%, income investors should consider one of many baby bonds offered by the company that yield between 11 and 12%.

Sachem Capital Financial Results

Despite offering shorter term loans than a typical bank, Sachem Capital is facing many of the same challenges as banks, with higher interest rates squeezing margins. The company saw its revenue increase by $2.5 million year-over-year in the first quarter, driven entirely by an increase in interest income. Unfortunately, expenses rose by $3 million, driven by increases in interest expenses, loan loss provisions, and other expenses. Net income declined by $500,000 to $4.6 million.

Sachem Capital’s balance sheet did not experience any major fluctuations in the first quarter. The company’s assets consist primarily of mortgages and investments in partnerships. These assets are collateralized by debt consisting of notes, a repurchase facility, and lines of credit. Mortgage investments declined slightly in the first quarter, with debt remaining steady. Shareholder equity inched up $7 million to $237 million.

Why Did the Dividend Get Cut?

Like many mREITs, growth is a key factor in the success and stability of dividend payments. In the case of Sachem Capital, the lower demand for mortgages has caused the company’s mortgage receivables to decline, which in turn lowers the residual cash flow from operations. At $4.2 million in the first quarter, Sachem Capital was not generating enough cash to support both the common and preferred share dividends.

With mortgage principal collections outpacing the company’s reinvestment in mortgages, excess principal collected had to be invested in alternative investments such as investment securities, partnerships, and rental real estate to generate income. Management’s prudent decision to reduce the dividend versus using excess principal payments and further eroding future earnings is an example of good decision-making to keep the company from experiencing further turmoil, which holders of the baby bonds should take comfort in.

Risks to Sachem Capital

While an investment in Sachem Capital’s baby bonds is less volatile than its shares, such a decision should not be made without an understanding of its risks. The company is in a niche space with shorter term mortgage loans; therefore, loan performance has the capability of going in the wrong direction quickly. Investors may be concerned by the fact that Sachem Capital increased its loan loss provision by over $1 million in the first quarter, but I believe the company was simply being prudent.

Sachem Capital has an internal FICO score rating that it uses to determine and monitor the credit worthiness of its borrowers. Over 90% of the current loan carrying value is to borrowers with a credit rating of 651 and above. It’s also important to note that nearly half of the portfolio will either turn three years old or is older in 2024, signaling the potential for a massive amount of refinancing, which will provide greater clarity into the health of the company’s borrowers.

Some of the loan refinancing has already occurred in 2024, and it has come in the form of modifications. During the first quarter, Sachem Capital extended an average of 8.5 months to the terms of $45 million worth of loans, representing 9% of the portfolio. Additionally, another $17 million in unpaid interest and charges were added to the borrower’s principal. Fortunately, all $62 million of these mortgage modifications were current as of the end of the first quarter, but investors should watch this area carefully for future modifications and performance issues.

Conclusion

The recent dividend cut from Sachem Capital should have income investors seeking safer yields. Fortunately, the mispricing between short-term and long-term baby bonds has created a tremendous buying opportunity in longer-term debt, with yields exceeding the common share dividend. For me, the near 12% yield of the 2026 maturing debt (NYSE:SCCD) represents the best opportunity, and I am planning to hold it until maturity.