Astonishing past performance and "Strong Buy" recommendation caught my eye to dive deeper into the valuation of the Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Its shares returned around 85% to its owners. Involvement with Nvidia and AI hype further contributed to the stock performance and seemed to positively affect the growth opportunities. I believe that the partnership and overall market future trends are already priced in and give limited upside to the price. To come to this conclusion, I will analyze the trends, compare Fabrinet to its peers, and list the risks the company faces, finally providing Fair Value computations to confirm my "Hold" rating.

Company Overview

Fabrinet is a Cayman Islands incorporated company, and it is the leading provider of advanced optical and precision optical and electronic manufacturing services. The company provides products with an ideology "of producing low-volume but high complexity products". This gains a competitive advantage, making it difficult to substitute the products and useless to produce for OEMs by itself instead of outsourcing. Components produced by the company are used in many industries from automotive to data centers, gaining investor's attention and providing blistering growth prospects due to demand for AI technologies. In FY23, Nvidia became a new major customer.

Sector performance

Optical communication market CAGR (alliedmarketresearch)

According to several researches, optical communication market equipment will continue Global growth rate of 8.7% CAGR, and the optical transceiver segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. Thanks to the increased demand for energy efficiency and requirements for high-capacity connectivity, this is one of the main reasons for the assigned dynamics. The surging number of data centers and increased amount of data created demand for faster network connections will continue to weigh on the revenues. Further AI technologies adoption and loT will enhance economies further brightening the market overview.

Another factor can be governmental initiatives to develop smart cities and improve connectivity infrastructure.

It's worth mentioning that the factors that are expected to speed up the segment are taken into calculation for CAGR projections.

The biggest risk for the optical communication and networking market growth prospects is coming from alternative communication technologies (such as satellite, for instance).

Peer analysis

Optical Manufacturing Services CLS BHE SANM JBL FN FN 5Y average Sector Median P/E GAAP (FWD) 20.15 26.95 12.26 13.08 30.45 30.51 P/S (FWD) 0.77 0.3 0.48 0.46 3.06 1.71 2.97 P/B (TTM) 4.1 1.32 1.69 5.8 5.27 3.28 3.2 P/E GAAP (TTM) 22.01 21.89 15.67 10.08 31.96 22.35 30.55 EBIT Margin (TTM) 5.36% 4.35% 4.77% 5.05% 9.59% 8.55% 5.1% Net Income Margin (TTM) 3.86% 2.34% 3.11% 4.63% 9.90% 3.12% 8.29% Gross Profit Margin (TTM) 10.12% 9.74% 8.44% 9.15% 12.42% 11.97% 48.96% Mkt Cap (USD) 7B 1.43B 3.67B 13.28B 8.71B Click to enlarge

Comparing FN to its peers indicates that the company is trading at a premium to the sector median and significantly more expensive than its main listed competitors in optical manufacturing services. Moreover, the multiples are higher than its 5-year average, with the trailing numbers suggesting expected long-run growth. While the gross profit margin is close to its rivals, the EBIT margin is significantly higher, almost 2 times the sector median number and net income margin more than 3 times the median number. The company provides not only significant returns from its core operations but also has net financial assets adding value to its net returns. There is no surprise why FN is trading at a premium compared to its peers, providing better margins in the sector, and surpassing its own average number.

The latest results

FN Income statement 2023-2024 comparison (the company's statements)

Revenues increased by 10% for the three recent months, the main driver was a demand for optical communications, or more precisely data communication products. This offset the decline in telecom products, thanks to artificial intelligence applications.

FN revenues by categories (the company's statements)

The cost of the revenues was slightly higher compared to the previous year, but operating expenses were lower, resulting in a similar operating income. Comprehensive income is higher, thanks to net interest income.

FN ROIC (the company`s presentation)

According to the chart, the company significantly increased its ROIC compared to the last year. This number is annualized and non-GAAP, moreover, it includes non-core operating income, such as interest income, which is not taken in my calculations as this is not a core operating income; thus I expect around a low 30% return on net operating assets, in line with the last financial year's.

Risks

As can be seen from the margins, the optical market is highly concentrated, making it harder to get new customers.

A significant percentage of revenues comes from a small number of customers (4, according to FY23 results), which means that each of them contributes 10% or more of the total sales, this poses a risk for the revenues to fluctuate if the contract will be lost. Moreover, this poses the risk of margin pressures from the customers that will harm the company's business and operating results.

Consolidation in the market negatively affects the pricing and thus the operations of the company.

Around 81% of sales are coming from optical communication products, if the market increases at a slower pace, it will affect the revenues.

The quarter-by-quarter fluctuations of profit margins and operating results are high, making it difficult to compare.

Currency fluctuations are having a considerable effect on the company's performance. Due to the growth, the number of employees increases with the costs for salaries, which are impacted by other currencies.

Valuation methodology

It seems to me that sometimes my calculations look unconventional to the readers, so I decided to stick with discounted free cash flow here, despite the fact that I am not a big fan of the free cash flow metric (because it may be manipulated), but due to the fact that both valuation techniques showed very close results, I decided to share the first method.

Valuation inputs and results

I've simulated the income statements taking into consideration 12-month trailing numbers. The growth rate for the coming years takes into consideration the market trends and the past 10 years of company sales growth performance, limiting the CAGR to a 13% level (the average number for the past years). According to the past results and market concentration, I expect the margins to be flat with a slight long-run increase. The interest rate is expected to go down, resulting in different required return calculations. The required return is outsourced and WACC calculated

2023 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E 2029E and after Income statement Sales 2645237 3068475 3590116 4200435 4872505 5652106 5849929 Cost of sales 2308964 2669573 3123401 3654379 4239079 4917332 5089439 Gross margin 336273 398902 466715 546057 633426 734774 760491 Residual Operating Income (ReOI) 178281 210329 242092 283247 329670 382418 397714 Cost of operations 8.00% Total Present Value (PV) of ReOI to 2024 1 129 738 Continuing value (CV) 9 942 857 PV of CV 6 766 941 Value of common equity 9365337 Number of shares outstanding 36 200.0 Value per share $258.71 Click to enlarge

Valuation Risk

The growth rate is an average number for the past years, even a slight change will affect the price. If the growth rate continues to rise this year, it will result in a higher price target. Due to accounting principles, some of the figures I used in my reformulation might be slightly off, but I tried to minimize their influence. WACC calculations are outsourced, but reasonably match my own. The effective tax rate is difficult to forecast at this point, but I tried to use a pessimistic scenario.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, the company is and was performing excellently, the question is its current market valuation and how much AI hype is really worth. With the current price of around $242, there is an upside opportunity (according to my calculations) of around 7%, which makes it useless to buy at this level. To my mind, it's reasonable to have this ticker in your portfolio, but I would wait for a correction as all the opportunities are almost priced in, while there is a possible reduction in pricing due to the too-optimistic valuation of AI technologies impact and everything that is connected to it.