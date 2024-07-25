JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

In our last analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) in February this year, we decided to downgrade the bank from a Buy to a Hold.

Several factors pushed us in that direction.

Japan had officially entered a recession. It was no longer the third-largest economy in the world, and even though the bank was delivering improved financial performance, it still lagged behind its global peers.

MUFG is expected to come out with their latest financial report card around the 1st of August, and we will go through the latest economic data from Japan and what we might expect from MUFG in the future.

Let us start by covering their previous quarterly results.

MUFG’s Latest Quarterly Results

The latest available financial results for MUFG are for FY 2023 which ended on the 31st of March 2024.

As with many other financial institutions, MUFG delivered higher profits to its shareholders for the full fiscal year. At ¥1.49 trillion, it was the highest profits since the establishment of MUFG back in October 2005. It surpassed the profit of FY 2022 by ¥374 billion, which equates to about $2.39 billion. In percentage, the increase was 33.5%.

This improvement in profit came mainly from much better trading results and somewhat higher fee income, and not from interest income, which has been a big driver of profits from most other banks. The interest income posted a substantial decline of 15%.

We have regularly complained about MUFG’s low ROE in comparison to other large banks.

In their latest FY results, we did see a small improvement in ROE from 7% to 8.5%. It is still a far cry from banks like HSBC, with their ROE of 14.6%.

Many Japanese corporations have reset their dividend policies towards a more shareholder-friendly return of capital. MUFG is no different.

With a dividend of ¥41 per share on a TTM basis, the yield is only 2.3% before any withholding taxes. To the best of our knowledge, there is a 20% withholding tax.

MUFG's FY 2024 financial targets (MUFG - FY 2023 Results Presentation of 15 May 2024)

On a positive note, MUFG’s target is to continue to raise the dividend by another nine Yen.

In addition, MUFG also plans to execute further repurchases of their shares with a limit of up to ¥100 billion in the current FY.

Moving from the topic of return on capital to the topic of return of capital. This return of capital that we are referring to is not the share buyback and dividends, but rather the chance of losing any or all of the principal amount of money invested.

How safe is the bank?

If you were to deposit your money in it, you would want to be pretty sure that you are going to get your money back.

One way to look at the safety of a bank is to look at the Common Equity Tier ratio against the assets it is holding.

MUFG’S latest CET1 ratio on a finalized and fully implemented Basel III basis, excluding net unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities, was 10.1%.

This is still lower than that of many other large international banks.

Some of the questions from analysts during their latest earnings call in May this year were related to the CET1 ratio and ROE, hence our focus on these two items. We recommend all readers to read the Q&A part of transcripts of earnings calls, here at SA.

MUFG’s next financial results for the accounting period ending 30th of June 2024 will come out on the 1st of August.

We do not see much changes in profit over the last quarter. One area to monitor is the trading results, as it did swing from a loss of ¥100 billion in FY 2022 to a profit of ¥454 billion the year before. Improvements came mostly from rebalancing their bond portfolio. However, volatile markets such as foreign exchange and sudden movements in securities can impact trading results both ways.

Japan’s Economy

The real GDP growth rate in Japan for the first quarter this year turned negative at -0.5% from the previous quarter. According to data from MUFG Research and Consulting, they do expect a growth in the GDP throughout the balance of this year, chalking up a growth rate of 0.7% for the full year.

Japan's low GDP growth (MUFG Research and Consulting)

Many pundits get disappointed when they hear China’s GDP growth will only be in the 4 to 5% range this year. It should be considered in the context of what other large economies can grow. It is still considerably better than the numbers coming out of Japan.

Fortunately, the unemployment level in Japan of 2.5% over the last two years is low. MUFG also forecast that it will go further down to around 2.3% by the end of 2025.

More importantly to us investors is the movement in the exchange rate. Much money have been made or lost depending on whether the investor is on the right or wrong side of the move.

The Japanese Yen’s exchange rate in comparison to that of the USD has gone from 106 on the 1st of August 2019 to 156 as of writing. That is a drop of 47% in five years.

Herein lies the problem, and potentially the risk of investing in MUFG. Investors outside of Japan need to discount for the large deterioration of the value of their investment when considering the drop we have seen in the Yen to USD exchange rate.

The flip side of the coin is that the low Yen have certainly bolstered profits for many of the Japanese large corporations which export their goods and services.

In Bank of Japan’s latest scorecard, they report of “moderate improvements.” In fact, these two words were used seven times in their two-page report.

Japan’s Y-o-Y rate of increase in the consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, has been in the range of 2 to 2.5% recently. This seems to be an ideal inflation level, at least in many other countries.

Yet, Japan stubbornly keeps a zero-interest level monetary policy.

We fear that even if the Bank of Japan in their August meeting decides to increase the rate by 25 basis points, it will be a case of “too little and too late”. The gap in interest rate to the USD is still huge.

Conclusion

Citigroup recently came out with a call saying that they think Japanese financials might have peaked. This is also in line with our downgrade from a Buy to a Hold on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group back in February this year.

Here is how the share price has been going for the last year.

MUFG's 1-year share price development (SA)

Clearly, the share price did not peak back in Q1 of this year.

However, as we all know, it is not possible to predict when a peak or bottom of a market is going to occur. All we can do is to determine whether a security presently offers good value based on fundamentals and how we believe its business will be in the future.

Earlier in July this year, MUFG held their investor day where they outlined many small steps that might improve profits going forward.

MUFG's plan to grow Net Operating Profit (MUFG Investor Day Presentation July 2024)

This works out to an increase of about 10% per year in Net Operating Profit.

It does sound quite ambitious to us, and would like to see if they can stay on track to reach over ¥2 trillion in NOP.

Budgets and plans with arrows pointing up look good in presentations.

However, we want them to “show us the money” before we potentially upgrade MUFG to a Buy again.

Therefore, we maintain our Hold stance for now.