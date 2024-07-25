Madison Sustainable Equity Fund Q2 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

Drs Producoes

Market Environment And Performance

U.S. large cap stocks had a solid second quarter while other market capitalizations and other geographies were more mixed. The S&P 500 was up 4.3% while the Russell 1000 Growth was up 8.3% and the Russell 1000 Value was down 1.0%. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 has increased 15.3%. The market remains quite narrow with the top ten stocks by market capitalization accounting for the majority of the return so far this year. The economy appears to be slowing. GDP growth moderated to 1.3% growth in the first quarter after a strong second half in 2023. Second quarter is expected to grow 2%, with 1.6% in each of the third and fourth quarters. Coming into the second quarter, we had a couple of inflation readings that remained sticky, but the most recent readings have shown a bit of moderation. The job market has continued to be resilient, with unemployment at 4%. We continue to expect that inflation will guide the Federal Reserve in their interest rate policy and so continue to watch inflation closely.

More Specific Performance Attribution & Activity

Technology, Communications Services, Utilities, Consumer Staples, and Consumer Discretionary posted positive returns in the second quarter while Materials, Energy, Financials, and Real Estate had negative returns. Performance for the Madison Sustainable Equity Fund (Class Y) was about in line with the S&P 500 during the quarter. Sector Allocation was negative during the second quarter, while Stock Selection was positive. Sector Allocation was positive with underweights to Industrials, Energy, and Real Estate, but our underweights to Communication Services and Technology, as well as our overweights to Consumer Staples, Healthcare and Materials detracted from performance. Stock selection was positive in Healthcare, Communication Services, Utilities, and Materials but was partially offset by stock selection in Technology, Consumer Discretionary and Financials.

The top contributors in the quarter were Alphabet (GOOG), Eli Lilly (LLY), Costco (COST), Qualcomm (QCOM), and NextEra Energy (NEE). Target (TGT), Visa (V), Agilent (A), Apple (AAPL), and US Bancorp (USB) were the largest detractors.

Alphabet reported strong first quarter results, with revenue accelerating in Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud and operating margin expansion. Eli Lilly has continued to benefit from the demand for GLP-1 therapies. Kisunla (donanemab) for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s was approved just after quarter end. Costco continues to gain market share with strong traffic growth, up 6% in May, benefiting from their value offerings. Qualcomm has benefited from smartphone bottoming as well as an emerging AI story. As AI moves to the smartphone, Qualcomm should benefit from higher silicon content on the phones and could potentially gain share on top of the rising ASP. One other opportunity is Qualcomm silicon content in PC’s. NextEra is seeing increased demand for power and is well positioned with its renewable resource development.

Target reported a disappointing first quarter and announced that they would be investing in Target Circle, their loyalty program as well as lower prices. Easy comparisons and price investment could drive an improvement in traffic in the second quarter and beyond. Visa shares declined after a federal judge rejected an antitrust settlement between U.S. merchants and Visa and Mastercard. Agilent fell after the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year, with a weaker view on China and a slower than anticipated Pharma market.

Apple had a strong second quarter following a well-received developer conference which introduced Apple Intelligence, Apple’s answer for artificial intelligence. Our underweight position was a headwind to performance. US Bancorp stock was weak during the second quarter after lowering expectations for net interest income for the year. Net charge-offs are also expected to be a bit higher for the year. Lower expenses will partially offset the lower revenue guide.

During the quarter, we initiated a position in Equifax. Equifax is a leading provider of consumer and commercial credit information globally. Equifax is well positioned to see high single-digit revenue growth and margin expansion after technology upgrades, which should result in double-digit earnings growth for the next few years.

We also eliminated our position in Jacobs Solutions. We sold Jacobs Solutions after the resignation of their CFO. Ahead of a major spin-out (spinning out the CMS business), we were uncomfortable with the management changes.

Sustainable Notes

▶ We updated the sustainability scorecard for NextEra Energy (NEE) during the quarter. Our overall rating remains unchanged at Average. The company remains Above Average for Governance and Social factors with an Average rating on Environmental factors. The company has increased the number of women on its Board of Directors from three to five and senior executive compensation includes goals tied to sustainability. The company announced its “Real Zero” goal by 2045. “Real Zero” means completely eliminating carbon emissions from its operations at no additional costs to its customers. The rate of NEE’s CO2 emissions is 53% lower than the national average carbon dioxide emissions rate because of its multi-decade clean energy investments in solar, wind, and battery storage.

▶ We updated the sustainability scorecard for Costco during the quarter; our overall rating remains unchanged at Average. Costco is early in its sustainability journey and continues to provide improved transparency, including an updated Global Energy Strategy. The company adopted a new Executive Bonus Plan in 2022 which includes performance metrics on DE&I, resource consumption, and other environmental factors. This bonus plan accounted for 16% of short-term executive compensation in 2023. Its supply chain initiatives include querying suppliers about the treatment of its workers, animals, and their emission plans and the steps they are taking to reduce emissions. Costco’s Global energy Strategy is to reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 39% and Scope 3 emissions by 30% by 2030. Scope 3 emissions are primarily in its supply chain. The company has outlined specific steps to achieve these goals.

▶ We updated Alphabet’s scorecard and its rating remained unchanged at Average. On the Governance side, the number of women on its Board of Directors has declined from three to two, with the total number of directors unchanged. The company has implemented a new cash bonus system tied to Environmental and Social goals with a maximum payout of $1 million. The CEO does not participate in this compensation program. Alphabet outlined the following objectives regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI): 1) be socially beneficial; 2) avoid creating or reinforcing unfair bias; 3) be built/tested for safety; 4) be accountable to people; 5) incorporate privacy; 6) uphold high standards of scientific excellence; and 7) be made available for uses that accord with these principles. On the environmental front, Alphabet aims to achieve net-zero emissions across all its operations by 2030. The company currently has eighty renewable energy agreements that represent 10 Gigawatts of clean energy generation capacity.

▶ We increased our sustainable rating on Qualcomm from Average to Above Average. Qualcomm had previously been rated Above Average on Social and Environmental factors but only Average on Governance. We increased our Governance rating to Above Average for two main reasons: 1) the company’s Executive Compensation approval has improved to above 90% for the last four consecutive years after being below 20% in 2019; and 2) the number of women on the Board of Directors has increased to four from three previously (the total number of directors is unchanged). The company has had an independent Chairperson since 2018. The company has also identified its own Responsible AI Principles which include: 1) Privacy and Security; 2) Robustness and Safety; 3) Fairness; 4) Accountability; 5) Transparency; and 6) Environmental Sustainability. The company extended its Scope 1 & 2 reduction targets to 50% by 2030 (already announced a 30% reduction by 2025). It also announced that 100% of its primary semiconductor suppliers would be audited for their environmental impact every two years.

Our Outlook And Positioning

Equity markets have been strong this year despite geopolitical concerns, U.S. election rhetoric, high interest rates, a slowing economy, and above-target inflation. As we enter the back half of the year, we are approaching equities with caution. The S&P 500 is up 15.3% year-to-date and up approximately 33% since the lows in late October.

Valuations appear stretched, with the S&P 500 forward price-earnings ratio at 21x. Looking below the surface and removing the top ten stocks by market cap, the remaining 490 companies are trading at 18x. The equal-weighted S&P 500 trades at 16x or at the long-term average. Earnings estimates have remained relatively stable and as we go into the second quarter earnings, the market is looking for 9% earnings growth for the S&P 500 and about 11% for the full year. With low unemployment, the overall consumer continues to spend, but low-income cohorts are suffering from the high interest rates and inflation of the past few years. The market is discounting interest rate cuts by the Fed in the second half of the year, which should be good for stocks, but we wonder if this has already been priced in? We are redoubling our efforts when it comes to stock selection, looking for high quality companies with strong long-term growth prospects that are trading at attractive valuations. We will use volatility to add to companies in our portfolio that have become more attractively valued.

