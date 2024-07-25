8vFanI

Investment Thesis

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) successfully selected a portfolio of loans and equity investments for the last 10 years. It currently pays a forward dividend yield of 6.8%. Besides, according to a recent presentation, the company does not seem to need third-party capital to close transactions, which, I think, is quite beneficial for net income growth and return on investments. With 1, 3, and 5-year average ROE of 18%, 17%, and 12%, GAIN does not seem to receive enough attention from investors. In my view, the company appears quite undervalued. The book value per share is currently not far from GAIN's stock price. GAIN is currently trading at close to 6x GAAP earnings, and my discounted cash flow indicated that the company could be worth $22 per share.

GAIN

Gladstone Investment invests in debt and equity securities of lower middle market private businesses, which report EBITDA close to $4 million to $15 million.

In the last annual report, the company reported 77.0% in debt securities and 23.0% in equity securities, however the company intends to invest 75% in debt securities.

Like other investors out there, GAIN focuses on businesses reporting sustainable FCF, with adequate assets for loan collateral. The company provided a full explanation about its investment objectives in the last annual report.

We focus on investing in lower middle market private businesses with experienced management teams with a significant ownership interest in the portfolio company, reasonable capitalization of the portfolio company, including an ample equity contribution or cushion based on prevailing enterprise valuation multiples, and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any. Source: 10-k

GAIN usually makes investments with a term of five years based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate or SOFR. In the last annual report, the company noted that 100% of its loan portfolio consisted of 100.0% variable rate loans.

In general, our investments in debt securities have a term of five years, accrue interest at variable rates based on the 30 day Secured Overnight Financing Rate and, to a lesser extent, at fixed rates. As of March 31, 2024, our loan portfolio consisted of 100.0% variable rate loans with floors, based on the total principal balance of all outstanding debt investments. Source: 10-k

I reviewed some parts of the portfolio, which includes interest rate close to SOFR +11% and +15%. As of July 23, 2024, the SOFR stands at close to 5%, which means that the company receives approximately 16% and 20% from companies. The following are some of the company's investments.

ImageWorks Display - SOFR +11.0%

J.R. Hobbs Co. - Atlanta, LLC - Term Debt SOFR+10.3%

The Maids International, LLC - Term Debt (SOFR+10.5%)

Old World Christmas, Inc. - Term Debt (SOFR+9.5%)

Utah Pacific Bridge & Steel, Ltd. (SOFR+10.0%)

Nth Degree, Inc. - Term Debt (SOFR+8.5%, 13.8% Cash, Due 6/2029)

According to the last 10-k, the weighted-average yield was close to 14.4% and 13.0%. In order to finance these investments, the company obtains financing from 5.00% Notes due 2026, 4.875% Notes due 2028, and 8.00% Notes due 2028 among other sources.

According to my own calculations, the cost of debt is not far from 5.6%. In sum, GAIN receives financing for 5.6%, and invests in companies that deliver close to 14%, so I would expect returns of about 8.4% or more.

It is worth noting that the company uses a significant amount of leverage. Hence, shareholders would receive more than 8.4% return on investment. According to the last presentation given by the company, 1, 3, and 5-year average ROE was 18%, 17%, and 12% versus industry peers of 11%, 10%, and 10%.

According to Seeking Alpha, the company pays a TTM dividend yield of 6.82%, which appears a realistic long-term yield given the company's investments and sources of capital.

The weighted-average yield on our interest-bearing investments, excluding cash and cash equivalents and receipts recorded as other income, was 14.4% and 13.0% for the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Source: 10-k

In addition, I think it is a great time for assessing the company's business model. In my view, EPS expectations are beneficial. In the next quarter, analysts are expecting EPS GAAP of $0.25, and revenue of $23 million. 2025 EPS Estimate growth is expected to be around 61.27%. In my view, as soon as market participants have a look at the incoming earnings expectations, the stock price would trend higher.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Long-Term Growth, And Peers

According to market experts, the stock price of companies like GAIN is related to the NAV per share or the book value per share. In this regard, it is worth having a look at the company's increase in total equity from $273 million in 2014 to $492 million in 2024. The total number of assets also increased from $483 million to $938 million. It means that the company did find companies willing to sign loan agreements with GAIN.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The increase in the book value per share is also remarkable. From 2014 to 2024, the book value per share increased from $9 per share to $13.4 per share. In 10 years, the stock price has increased by 48% or close to 4.8% per year. Let's note here that we are not including the dividends received by shareholders. According to Seeking Alpha, the 5-year yield on cost was close to 8.59%.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

In my view, having a look at the most recent net income growth is also quite beneficial. The company reported consistent long-term net income growth, and reported negative net income in 2019 only. Given these figures, I would say that GAIN knows well how to select its loan portfolio components.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With net income of $85 million and assuming a market capitalization of $516 million, the company is currently trading at close to 6x GAAP earnings. According to Seeking Alpha, peers in the same industry report a media PE TTM GAAP of 12.82x. If we use a PE of 12x, the implied market capitalization would be close to $1.08 billion, 12x$85 million. If we divide by 34.50 million shares, the implied valuation would be $31 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

DCF Model: $22 Per Share

My financial model included assumptions about successful operations and relationships with clients. Like we saw in the past, I expect GAIN to influence client's strategies thanks to changes in the Board of Directors. It is also worth mentioning that GAIN usually reports influence to replace and enhance management.

I also assumed that the lack of third-party capital required to close transactions will most likely be very beneficial for GAIN. The company usually has to look for beneficial deals. Searching financing is not part of the daily work of directors. As a result, I think that net income growth may be larger than that of other peers.

According to the last presentations, since inception, average buyout exit cash-on-cash equity return was close to 3.8x. In my view, as soon as more investors do pay attention to the company's most recent investments and ROE, the demand for the stock could increase. As a result, cost of capital may lower, and the implied valued of the shares could increase.

Another relevant indicator of correct business success is the most recent free cash flow reported for the last ten years. Free cash flow was always positive, and grew from $19 million in 2024 to $39 million in 2024. My discounted cash flow model included assumptions about successful loan investments, mainly based on the proven expertise reported by GAIN.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In my model, I used cost of capital of 5.6%, conservative long-term growth from 2029 of about 2%, and FCF growth from $39 million in 2024 to $47 million in 2029. The results included total valuation of $1.16 billion, net debt of $395 million, and equity valuation of $772 million. The target price would be close to $22 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

NPV: $209.63 million

NPV of TV (WACC of 5.6%, Growth of 2%): $958.27 million

Total Value: $1,167.90 million

Net Debt: $395.90 million

Equity: $772.00 million

Shares: 34.50 million

Target Price: $22.38

Risks

In my view, the largest risk for GAIN is not finding new investments in the United States. Drastic changes in financial markets, lower interest rates, or volatility in the market could lower future investments. As a result, management may not be able to find new deals with clients. In the worst-case scenario, the book value per share would lower, which may lead to declines in the stock price.

Reduced interest rates will result in a decrease in our total investment income unless offset by interest rate floors or an increase in the spread of our debt investments with variable interest rates. In addition, our net investment income could decrease if there is no reduction or credit to the base management or incentive fees that we pay to the Adviser or if we are unable to refinance our fixed rate debt obligations or issue new fixed rate debt at lower rates. Source: 10-k

In addition, if the company fails to receive financing, the company may have to increase the interest rate included in the notes. As a result, the returns obtained from lending may not be as profitable as expected. If future net income lowers, I would expect declines in the stock price, driven by lower demand for the stock.

Generally, interest rate fluctuations and changes in credit spreads on floating rate loans may have a negative impact on our investments and investment opportunities and, accordingly, may have a material adverse effect on our rate of return on invested capital, our net investment income, our NAV and the market price of our securities. As interest rates increase, generally, the cost of borrowing under our Credit Facility increases, which may affect our ability to make new investments on favorable terms or at all. A substantial portion of our debt investments have variable interest rates that reset periodically and are generally based on SOFR. Source: 10-k

Default rates on the loans underlying our investments and the amount of related losses are also a risk to take into account. I reviewed the company's returns in the last 10 years, and found proven expertise in the selection of loans; however, the company may not be that successful in the future.

GAIN reports companies operating in industries that may be impacted by inflation, such as consumer goods, services, and manufacturing. Future inflation could erode future net income growth reported by clients. As a result, the company's investments may be valued a bit less than reported today. If GAIN decreases the book value per share, I think that the stock price would decline.

Conclusion

For the last 10 years, GAIN successfully showed significant expertise in selecting loans and new clients. In addition, the current portfolio of loans offers double-digit returns to GAIN and a diversified profile with companies operating in different sectors. The company appears to report better return than other peers. Hence, I think that the NAV per share and the EV/EBITDA may be a bit higher than that of competitors. With all this in mind and other assumptions, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis that implied a total valuation of $22 per share. Peers are also trading at close to 12x, which would imply a valuation of $31 per share, which is also higher than the current price mark.