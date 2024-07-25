gremlin

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) delivers collaborative security across an organization's architecture of the Network, Cloud and Workspace. It has performed slightly under the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD. The company reported its Q2 FY24 earnings on July 24th, where revenue grew 7% YoY while operating profit remained flat YoY.

While the company is seeing double-digit growth in its Product & Subscription revenues as it wins larger deals with global enterprises along with gaining market share in the public sector through its AI-driven product innovation across its solutions, it is growing at a much slower rate relative to its competitors. In an era of increasing vendor consolidation, I am therefore skeptical as to whether Check Point will be able to accelerate revenue growth from here onwards, especially as it gets a new CEO on board. After assessing both the "good" and the "bad," I believe that the stock does not present an attractive investment opportunity, given the risk reward at the moment, and therefore, I will choose to remain on the sidelines and rate the stock a "hold" at its current level.

A quick primer about Check Point

Check Point provides a comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative security platform through its Infinity Platform that utilizes AI-powered threat prevention across all attack vectors by leveraging the cloud to achieve speed and enabling its customers to gain a unified view for all security environments. The Infinity Platform has the following components: 1) Quantum for securing networks, such as data centers, remote workers, and others; 2) CloudGuard to secure applications and workloads on the cloud; 3) Harmony for preventing attacks in workspaces, such as emails, web applications, etc.; and 4) Infinity Core Services that combine AI-powered Threat Intelligence with Infinity AI Copilot to drive threat prevention, automate threat response, and efficiently administer cybersecurity needs of customers.

The good: Double-digit growth in Infinity with growth in enterprise customers and public sector gains along with AI-centric product innovation

Checkpoint reported its Q2 FY24 earnings, where it generated revenue of $627M, which grew 7% YoY. Out of that, Security Subscription 43% of Total Revenue, growing 14% YoY, compared to last year, where it contributed 40% to Total Revenue. The remaining 57% of Total Revenue was driven by a combination of Products & Licenses and Software Updates & Maintenance. During the earnings call, the management outlined that the main growth driver of their business performance is Infinity, which grew in double digits with strong momentum in Harmony Email and Quantum Force as they closed some large multi-year enterprise deals across sectors and operating geographies, while deepening adoption as they acquired more solutions within the Infinity platform. Aside from enterprises, Check Point is also seeing success in the public sector, with 92 government agencies in 32 countries deepening their adoption of the Check Point platform, thus helping it expand its total addressable market size.

Q2 FY24 Earnings Slides: Double-digit revenue growth in Products and Subscriptions

Simultaneously, the company is also integrating AI capabilities into their solutions at a rapid pace, where it collaborated with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) earlier this year to supercharge Infinity AI Copilot with Azure OpenAI Service, which, I believe, is a key part of its strategy to produce genAI cybersecurity products and services, especially as worldwide IT spending is expected to grow 8% in 2024, as per Gartner, with emphasis on how CIOs and technology executives are allocating more spend towards bolstering their cybersecurity needs in 2024. Plus, in the previous quarter, they announced their partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which will embed Check Point firewall to protect AI servers on the cloud on the Nvidia chipset. As they make it available later in the year, it will present a market opportunity where most of the AI infrastructure in the cloud remains exposed to the open internet. Along with this, Check Point will be launching a new product in the coming weeks called Harmony Gen AI Protect, which will show customers what AI products their users are using, so that organizations can set more robust policies around them.

Shifting gears to profitability, Check Point generated $265M in non-GAAP operating income, which remained flat YoY, as non-GAAP operating expenses grew 11% YoY, faster than overall revenue growth. During the earnings call, the management pointed out that the increase in operating expenses was mainly driven by the acquisition of Perimeter 81 in Q3 last year, along with additional investments that they have made towards Sales & Marketing to land large enterprise customers and deepen market share gains in the public sector.

The bad: Competitors are growing faster than Check Point along with uncertainties related to leadership change with a new CEO coming on board

However, Check Point operates in a highly competitive landscape with big pocketed players such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), as well as emerging players such as Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), and SentinelOne (NYSE:S), to name a few. What I would also like to point out is that its competitors, with the exception of Cisco, are growing at a faster rate when it comes to both revenue and earnings while having larger market caps at the same time. While they also carry a larger multiple in terms of PE ratio compared to Check Point, I believe that amidst increasing vendor consolidation, the company has to increasingly invest in its R&D, which will pressurize margins if growth doesn't reaccelerate from current levels.

Comparison of revenue and earnings growth rates across competitors

Finally, the company is also appointing a new CEO, Nadav Zafrir, after its longtime CEO and Founder Gil Shwed is retiring. While Nadav has had a long career in the cybersecurity space, where he has built, invested in, and chaired 17 cybersecurity companies, there are often uncertainties of unknown magnitude in such leadership transitions, especially at a time when the company has to prioritize its AI roadmap in its Infinity platform and solutions to accelerate growth among enterprises and in the public sector.

Tying it together: There is no upside

For the purpose of this valuation, I will take the consensus expectation into consideration, as the company has yet to show some meaningful acceleration in revenue growth despite its partnership with companies such as Microsoft and Nvidia since the start of the year. Therefore, assuming that the company is able to maintain its current growth rate in the mid- to high-single with the momentum in its Infinity deals where it integrates AI into its product modules, it should generate close to $2.8B in revenue by FY26 as it drives new bookings in the enterprise sector and the public sector. From a profitability standpoint, assuming that adjusted EPS grows at a slightly higher rate than revenue growth as it is able to unlock operating leverage from higher adoption and spend per customer, it should generate $10.54, which will be equivalent to a present value of $8.71 when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies are able to grow their earnings by an average 8% every year over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18, I believe it should trade at par or slightly above, given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 21 on the optimistic end, or a price target of $184, which is where the stock is currently trading.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

Although Check Point is making progress with its Infinity deals across enterprises and the public sector while simultaneously driving product innovation to integrate AI capabilities into its solutions and forging partnerships with Microsoft and Nvidia, it is facing an extremely tough competitive landscape with players both big and emerging who are growing faster than Check Point. In an environment of increasing vendor consolidation, Check Point would have to continue to invest heavily in R&D, which can pressurize margins. Plus, a leadership transition to a new CEO comes with its own set of uncertainties. Therefore, after assessing both the "good" and the "bad," I fail to see an attractive investment opportunity in the stock. As a result, I will be staying on the sidelines and rating the stock a "hold" at its current levels.