Argan: Positioned To Capitalize On Rising Energy Demand And Energy Transition Trends

The Thesis

After delivering strong topline growth in FY24, followed by strong project activity primarily in the Power Service and Industrial Service segment, Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) had a strong start to FY25 as the demand environment was strong across all the segments. I expect the company's topline to benefit from this strong demand in FY25 as well, which along with strong backlog levels and a robust pipeline of opportunities should drive revenue growth in the quarters ahead. The longer-term also looks good due to the energy transition and onshoring trends, and AGX's strong position to capitalize on them in the coming years. Margins, on the other hand, are expected to be driven by higher revenue and cost-reduction initiatives, leading to bottom-line growth in the coming quarters. The stock is available at an attractive valuation, making it a decent buy at the current levels.

Business Overview

Argan, Inc. is a public company that is primarily focused on the power industry that, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of services including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company mainly operates under three segments:

Power Services: This segment offers designing, building, engineering, procurement, and construction services related to large-scale projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields.

Industrial Services: This segment mainly provides industrial construction, field services, and vessel fabrication services for a variety of sectors such as fertilizer, engineering and construction, forest products, and other industrial companies across the southeast region of the United States.

Telecom Services: The Telecom segment, the smallest of all with just over 2% revenue share, provides trenchless boring, underground and aerial cabling, electric line installation, and structured cabling for high-speed data and communication networks.

Last Quarter Performance

AGX delivered strong double-digit growth in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to strong growth in the Industrial services segment throughout the year. Moving into the first quarter of FY25, this growth continued as the Industrial segment had another robust quarter with 44% year-on-year growth, which along with a significant jump of approximately 57% in the Power Industry Service segment resulted in a consolidated revenue growth of 52% to $157.7 million during the quarter. This growth across both segments was mainly driven by a strong performance from their subsidiaries, Gemma and The Robert Company (TRC) during the quarter.

The Telecommunication segment, the smallest among all in terms of revenue share, also grew in double digits during the quarter, turning positive after experiencing negative growth in FY24.

Argan segment wise revenue (Research Wise)

Margin performance was also robust during the quarter as the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin jumped to 7.5% during the quarter from just 3.5% a year ago. This margin expansion was primarily a result of strong revenue growth across all three reportable segments and benefit from year-on-year improvement in SG&A as a percentage of sales to 7.2% from 10.2% a year ago. An increase in EBITDA also helped AGX in bottom-line growth, as the company’s adjusted EPS grew significantly to $0.58 from just $0.16 in the prior year's quarter, beating the estimates by $0.06.

Outlook

AGX had a strong start to FY25, with its consolidated topline expanding more than 50% during the first quarter, followed by strong performance across the segments. I expect this growth to continue further, primarily due to the consistently strong demand for the company’s services, mainly in the Power Industry and Industrial Construction segment. The company’s backlog also grew during the quarter, reaching $824 million, a significant portion of which is associated with renewable projects, which along with benefits from a robust pipeline of diverse opportunities should drive the company’s topline growth in FY25.

Backlog growth (Company presentation)

The power consumption and energy demand are anticipated to increase significantly in the coming years primarily due to the high amount of energy consumption driven by a growing number of data centers coming online to support AI applications. This may result in a need to expand and strengthen the energy infrastructure worldwide to address the increased capacity demand, which should fuel growth for the company’s top line in the future. In addition to this, as more electric vehicles are hitting the road, the need for installing charging infrastructure will also rise which should support the company’s business in FY2025 and beyond.

Apart from this, onshoring of manufacturing operations is also increasing rapidly, reaching 50 year high, driven primarily by federal grants and tax incentives. These mainly include manufacturers of semiconductors, batteries, solar panels, and other items, which require a reliable power supply for production activity. In my view, this should drive demand for new energy facilities to support reliable power generation further benefiting the AGX business in the longer term due to its strong position and comprehensive capabilities in the construction and management of complex power facilities projects.

Expected increase in energy demand (Company presentation)

Overall, I am optimistic about the company’s outlook for the near term due to its strong backlog levels and a robust and diverse pipeline. Longer term on the other hand looks promising as well due to the company’s strong position in the marketplace to capitalize on the industry transition and build new facilities to meet rising power demand and ensure consistent and reliable power supply to its customers. While the company continues to focus on driving organic growth, it is also focusing on acquisition opportunities to further expand its market share and capabilities. The company’s financials are also sound with no debt and over $400 million in cash and cash equivalents, which should support the company in its strategic acquisition further driving the topline growth for the company in the longer term.

Valuation

In the past year, the AGX stock has nearly doubled as both the top and bottom lines delivered strong performance throughout FY24. Currently, the company's stock is trading at a Non-GAAP forward P/E ratio of 20.02, based on the FY25 EPS estimates of $3.92 representing a significant year-on-year growth of over 60%. On comparing the five-year average forward P/E of 24.23, the company's stock appears to be at a notable discount of about 17%.

EPS estimates for the next three financial years (Seeking Alpha)

I expect the company topline to continue its strong growth as demand for the company's services primarily in the Power and Industrial segment remains strong, which along with backlog growth conversion should drive topline growth in FY25. Benefit from the anticipated revenue growth, improved SG&A expenses, and the company's focus on improving its project management effectiveness and minimizing costs should support the company's margin in the quarter ahead leading to bottom-line expansion which should further improve the company's valuation in the future.

Risk

The company has benefited from strong performance across the business resulting in strong top and bottom-line expansion during the quarter. My thesis is built upon the expectation that the company's margin will continue its growth due to anticipated revenue growth and benefits from cost reduction through improved project management, leading to bottom-line growth and enhancement in the company's valuation in the future. However, if the company couldn't perform as expected, then the company's margin may be impacted negatively, potentially impacting the company's valuation and leading to poor stock performance in the future.

Conclusion

As discussed, the company's stock is trading at a significant discount to its historical levels. The company's near-term prospects look favorable due to strong demand across all segments and robust backlog levels, which should drive revenue growth in FY25. The company's margin should benefit from improved SG&A and efficiency improvement in project management. While the long term looks promising as well, considering the stock's attractive valuation, I would suggest to "BUY" this stock.