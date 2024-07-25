Yen's Surge Continues, While PBOC Surprises With Another Rate Cut, And U.S. 2-30 Year Yield Curve Ends Inversion

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.5K Followers

Summary

  • The powerful short-covering rally of the yen and unwinding of carry trades continues.
  • For the second time this week, the PBOC has surprised by cutting interest rates.
  • The US 2-10-year yield curve is the least inverted in two years (~-13 bps), while the 2-30-year curve is positively sloped by the most in two years (+14 bps).

Young man walking towards green currency symbols

Klaus Vedfelt

Overview

The capital markets are in flux. The powerful short-covering rally of the yen and unwinding of carry trades continues. For the second time this week, the PBOC has surprised by cutting interest rates. The dramatic sell-off of equities continues. The unexpected

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.5K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX--
S&P 500 Futures
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
DXY--
US Dollar Index
USDOLLAR--
Dow Jones FXCM Dollar Index
EPP--
iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News